Predicting the Eagles 2022 defensive starters entering preseason Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles have two preseason games in the books, and the starting lineup on the defensive side of the football is becoming more evident with Week 1 of the regular season less than a month away.

The defensive line offers the most intrigue, with Brandon Graham likely sacrificing his role as a starter in Jonathan Gannon’s hybrid defensive scheme.

Haason Reddick will assume the role as a standup pass rusher opposite Josh Reddick, allowing Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave to continue as the top inside tackles.

With training camp and two weeks of the preseason in the books, we’re predicting what the Eagles starting lineup will look like in 2022.

SAM/DE -- Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Graham is no longer a starter in Jonathan Gannon’s hybrid scheme, and it also allows three athletic linebackers on the field.

2nd: Brandon Graham

3rd: Patrick Johnson

DT -- Fletcher Cox

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Davis will be a star, but his time isn’t now, and Cox will retain his familiar role.

2nd: Milton Williams

3rd: Marvin Wilson

DT -- Javon Hargrave

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hargrave is the established veteran, and his cautious return from injury has provided Jordan Davis with plenty of reps.

2nd: Jordan Davis

3rd: Marlon Tuipulotu

DE -- Josh Sweat

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Sweat has a chance to top his 7.5 sacks from 2021 with Reddick added to the roster.

2nd: Derek Barnett

3rd: Tarron Jackson

MLB -- T.J. Edwards

(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Nakobe Dean is a future star, but T.J. Edwards is the top dog at middle linebacker, and Philadelphia will benefit from his presence.

2nd: Nakobe Dean

3rd: Shaun Bradley

WILL -- Kyzir White

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

White is a tremendous upgrade at the weakside linebacker spot, and his speed and coverage strengths will trickle down on the backend.

2nd: Davion Taylor

3rd: JaCoby Stevens

CB -- Darius Slay

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Slay is the guy, and with two or three elite years left, the Eagles will need to find his eventual replacement.

2nd: Josh Jobe

3rd: Tay Gowan

CB -- James Bradberry

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Bradberry’s addition could be the most important in a potential playoff run. His size outside gives Jonathan Gannon options in matchups with physical receivers on opposing teams.

2nd: Zech McPhearson

3rd: Mario Goodrich

Slot CB -- Avonte Maddox

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Maddox has developed into one of the top nickel cornerbacks in the NFL, and he also gives the Eagles a top-five trio.

2nd: Josiah Scott

3rd: Josh Blackwell

S -- Marcus Epps

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Epps enters his first year as a full-time starter, and he’s the best player on the roster at the position currently.

2nd: Andre Chachere

3rd: Ugo Amadi

S -- Anthony Harris

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran has the most familiarity in Gannon’s system and is coming off a solid 2021 season. K’Von Wallace is improving, and Reed Blankenship is a player to watch in 2023.

2nd: K’Von Wallace

3rd: Jaquiski Tartt

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire