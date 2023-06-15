Predicting the Eagles’ 16-player practice squad for 2023 after OTAs

The Eagles have concluded OTAs, and they’ll break until late July and then report for training camp as they work to shred a 90-man roster down to 53.

Howie Roseman has been open about building the roster with undrafted free agents, and the 2023 class had several big-named stars holding second-day draft grades.

Philadelphia officially welcomed seven new members to their roster with their 2023 NFL draft class, and the wealth of young talent signed to the training camp roster won’t be reduced to just that group of players.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One week after the draft, the team announced the signings of 9 undrafted rookies ahead of the minicamp.

Recent undrafted free agents who’ve had game action with Philadelphia include Reed Blankenship, Britain Covey, Josh Jobe, Corey Clement, Sua Opeta, Nate Herbig, Kayode Awosika, Joe Ostman, Jack Stoll, Brett Toth, Greg Ward, Marvin Wilson, T.J. Edwards, and future Hall of Famer Jason Peters, who originally signed with the Bills.

We previously released our updated 53-man roster predictions, and with training camp fast approaching, we’re predicting Philadelphia’s 16-man practice.

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

Breakdown: A talented player with an All-American pedigree, Ricks started at LSU playing in 2020 and 2021 and transferred to Alabama for the 2022 season. Ricks played 25 games during his collegiate tenure, compiling 44 total tackles, five interceptions, and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

How he fits with the Eagles: A star and high-profile prospect, Ricks offers a dazzling pedigree with inconsistent results. He could eventually be a key contributor if he can tap into that potential while learning from Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Allen signed with the Eagles as a free agent during the 2022 offseason after a six-year hiatus competing as an Olympic hurdler.

He had one memorable 55-yard touchdown against the Browns and will be excellent on special teams when called up in 2023.

Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville

Philadelphia loves to build from the inside out and Reid presents Jeff Stoutland with another talented offensive tackle to help mold.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Riley played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterbacks hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

Tyrie Cleveland -- WR

A 2020 seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Florida, Cleveland played in 23 career games for the Broncos, amassing 91 yards on nine receptions.

Cleveland made six appearances last season, mainly on special teams.

Advertisement

His most recent game action came in Week 10 for the Broncos, when he saw three targets in a loss to the Titans, as Denver was without starting wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) who were sidelined by injury.

He’s an intriguing prospect that has history with offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

Ty Zentner, Punter/Kicker, Kansas State

The former Kansas State product can kick and punt, giving him a ton of versatility.

Mario Goodrich -- CB

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Goodrich didn’t see any action in 2022 but has loads of potential.

The Eagles didn’t select a cornerback during the NFL draft and then signed the former Clemson star to a massive, $217,000 guaranteed undrafted free agent deal.

Advertisement

During his career at Clemson, Goodrich logged 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while playing 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).

He’ll see time in the slot, but offers solid value.

Chim Okorafor, OT, Benedictine Football

The NAIA standout participated in the Eagles’ rookie minicamp and performed well enough to warrant a practice squad spot.

He played two seasons of basketball at Cal Poly Pomona, then transferred to Riverside City Community College in 2019, Missouri Southern in 2020, and Pitt State after that. He landed in Kansas at Benedictine for the 2022 season, playing three games.

Advertisement

A raw but talented athlete, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive line offers intriguing size as a developmental prospect.

Colorado ,TE, Brady Russell

The former Colorado TE Brady Russell is the nephew of Eagles senior personnel executive Matt Russell.

Russell played in 42 career games at Colorado, logging 67 career catches for 709 yards and three touchdowns.

Russell is 6-3, 250 pounds, and offers intriguing athleticism and size.

Kennedy Brooks, RB

A native of Mansfield, Texas, the 5-foot-11, 209-pound Brooks became the fourth player in Oklahoma Sooners history to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Signed by the Eagles as a 2022 undrafted free agent, Brooks spent the first half of the season on the practice squad before being released in late November.

Advertisement

Tarron Jackson -- DE

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The former Coastal Carolina pass rusher was waived and placed on the practice squad after Philadelphia acquired Robert Quinn last year.

He’s a definite candidate in 2023.

Arkansas, wide receiver, Jadon Haselwood

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Haselwood is the one player to watch. A former Georgia prep legend once compared to A.J. Green. Haselwood played at Oklahoma for three seasons until transferring to Arkansas following Head Coach Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC. During his time at Oklahoma and Arkansas, he compiled 1,438 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, the Georgia native led Arkansas with 59 receptions in 2022 and could be a potential fourth or fifth wide receiver for Brian Johnson’s explosive offense. Haselwood offers elite size and pedigree.

Advertisement

He’ll be a player to watch after missing time during OTAs.

Michigan State, linebacker, Ben VanSumeren

The Michigan State linebacker offers dynamic size and athletic ability.

A super athletic linebacker who has spent time on both sides of the football, last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

VanSumeren can claim a roster spot at the Eagles’ weakest position group.

Roderick Johnson -- OL

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was initially signed after the Tennessee Titan signed Le’Raven Clark off Philadelphia’s practice squad to their 53-man roster.

Advertisement

The Cleveland Browns drafted Johnson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.

Matt Leo -- DE

Davion Taylor -- LB

Taylor started six games in 2021 before suffering an injury, and he returned to a loaded linebacker group in 2022 and struggled throughout this preseason, before spending the year on the practice squad.

Tristin McCollum, DB

McCollum went undrafted out of Sam Houston State, and at 6’1″, 198 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds during his Pro Day.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire