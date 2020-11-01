Predicting Detroit Red Wings' opening night lineup after Steve Yzerman shakes up roster

We’re months away from the Detroit Red Wings playing again, but Steve Yzerman recently made a bunch of changes to the roster, creating fresh and intriguing possibilities for the opening lineup.

The 2020-21 season, or 2021 as we may as well call it, looks to be in the 50-game range with a start in February. The NHL playoffs, broadcast by NBC, have to be finished before July 23, which is when the 2021 Summer Olympics are scheduled to start. Of course, all of this is at the mercy of this pandemic.

View photos Who do you guys think we'll play with next season? Robby Fabbri, left, Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha (39) will have several new Red Wings teammates in 2021. More

The Wings haven’t played since March 10, when their record dropped to 17-49-5 after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Yzerman has made numerous changes to the roster that ended the season in last place by 23 points, notably parting ways with veterans Justin Abdelkader, Jimmy Howard, Trevor Daley and Jonathan Ericsson.

That has created openings, but they won't be filled by top prospects. Lucas Raymond, Yzerman’s top pick in 2020, is staying in Sweden for the season. It’s unlikely we’ll even see Yzerman’s first-round pick from 2019, Moritz Seider, because he’s playing in Sweden, too. The only way Seider may appear in 2021 is if his Swedish team, Rögle, finishes while the NHL is still in action. Other top prospects who aren’t expected to be recalled from their loans to European teams include Joe Veleno, Jared McIsaac and Gustav Lindstrom. Michael Rasmussen may stay in Europe, too, depending on what’s going on with the AHL.

While next season will be lighter on recent prospects because they’re better off overseas, there are fresh faces who certainly look like they will make the team more competitive.

Here is a prediction of the lineup on opening night.

Forwards

Valtteri Filppula-Robby Fabbri-Anthony Mantha

We know Larkin, Mantha and Bertuzzi have chemistry, but I’d like to see Mantha with more of a playmaker than Larkin and Fabbri could fit that bill. He has played more center than wing in his career, and he’s creative with the puck. Filppula was one of many Wings who didn’t have a good 2019-20, but he has way longer history as a dependable two-way forward who makes deft passes and is sound defensively, and adds a responsible veteran presence to the line.

View photos Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) makes a save on a deflection by Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan (9) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. More

Tyler Bertuzzi-Dylan Larkin-Bobby Ryan

I think Ryan would fit well with Larkin and Bertuzzi, adding a big, right-shot dimension to make that line more dangerous. Ryan is super motivated to get his career rebooted after being bought out by Ottawa, and it was Larkin he called before signing to make sure he was going to a team that hadn’t accepted losing. Bertuzzi will do what he does, which is add grit and a scoring presence around the net.

Luke Glendening-Vladislav Namestnikov-Filip Zadina

Namestnikov was one of Yzerman’s free-agent signings, someone he drafted while GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He can play center or wing, is an excellent skater, shooter and passer. Glendening is an excellent skater and sound defensive presence. Zadina could thrive on this line, because opponents will focus their best defenders on the top two lines. Zadina is on loan in Europe, but he’s one of the prospects who is expected to be recalled.