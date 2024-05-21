Predicting what Daryl Morey, Sixers will do with 2024 draft pick

The Philadelphia 76ers are entering an important offseason as they prepare to make upgrades around their star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to make a run in the Eastern Conference. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has put the team in a prime position to make a big move forward.

The Sixers have the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA draft and there are options there if Philadelphia decides to make the selection. Some believe Philadelphia should make the pick and build with young pieces around Embiid.

However, when considering the fact that the Sixers are in a championship window right now, Morey has to consider trading the pick. Philadelphia’s window to win is right now and that window can shut at any moment as the rest of the East continues to move forward.

When asked specifically about the draft, Morey had this to say at his end-of-season press conference:

“Immediate help probably never comes in the draft,” Morey said. “There’s really only something less than 10 but greater than five players picked in the range we’re picking in that are good in the first year. That said, we don’t really focus on the draft for help now. I do really love 16. The storylines have been that the draft is worse. I don’t see that at all. Actually, I’m very excited about who’s at 16. That said, as you might expect we have all options on the table: Trade into the future so that we can keep more picks available for future trades.”

With what Morey stated, it sounds like the Sixers will certainly trade this pick. It makes a ton of sense to do so when considering their current state and Morey’s tendency to move picks for win-now players. There are options for the Sixers such as guys like Mikal Bridges, Lauri Markkanen, and others who could be available for the right price.

While there are some options at 16 that the Sixers should consider such as Devin Carter, Kel’el Ware, Kyle Filipowski, and others, those guys are not contributing to a title contender right away. Morey and the Sixers should look into moving the pick for a player who can help them win now while the window is still open.

