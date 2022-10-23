Predicting Cowboys Week 7 inactives vs Lions; all DNP-coach’s decisions

There’s nothing left but the actual game, at this point. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has spent more than a month on the sideline, but after a full week of practice is set to rejoin the Cowboys on the field. He’ll get to square off against a bad Lions defense that will be missing a couple of his starters right when the Cowboys seem to be at their healthiest all season.

Each week follows the same schedule when it comes to who will be available to suit up on gameday. On Friday, the teams announce their official injury designations, where Dallas had only one player ruled out, compared to the Lions’ five. On Saturday, the teams announce their practice squad elevations, which add a couple options for the game-day roster. About an hour and a half before kickoff, the team will remove several players from the field and make them inactive and ineligible to get inside the chalk. For the last five games, Prescott has been a fixture on the inactive list, but not anymore.

In fact, without any injured players on the active roster, the inactive list is going to be full of coach’s decisions. Who will be a healthy scratch? Here’s our best guess at the six names that will be disappointed come noon kickoff.

WR Jalen Tolbert

Tolbert was active last week, getting in three snaps but with everyone healthy and Dallas having four tight ends on the active roster this week, it will likely be a 12 personnel day for the Cowboys.

Safety Markquese Bell

The Cowboys protected Bell out of training camp because they’re very excited about his future at safety, but there just aren’t any snaps for him right now.

CB Nahshon Wright

Wright is the “break glass in case of emergency” corner. Daron Bland is the slot backup, Kelvin Joseph is the boundary backup.

QB Will Grier

Grier’s practice squad elevations ran out in Week 5 when he was brought up for the third time. The team would need to release him and subject him to waivers to put him back on the practice squad but with how Cooper Rush performed, Grier’s stock is likely up by association (a nod to the staff’s eye at the position kind of thing). So he remains on the 53, but is inactive with Prescott’s return.

LB Devin Harper

Harper’s been inactive since the week after Jabril Cox returned to playing.

DT Carlos Watkins

Watkins was just elevated Saturday, but to not play? It’s tough finding a sixth player here, unless the team is going to hold out a healthy player due to a pending trade. So in that manner, we’ll assume Watkins was elevated because he was the best choice among the PS guys, over younger players who would have to clear waivers if brought up and then released later.

