Predicting Cowboys 2021 record, can Dallas reach double-digit wins?

The 2021 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, and the Dallas Cowboys have plenty of intriguing matchups to look forward to.

They will kick off the season in the opening game on September 9 when they visit the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tamp Bay Buccaneers, on NBC. In Week 3, the Cowboys will play in front of their fans for the first time on Monday Night Football against the hated Philadelphia Eagles. A road trip to play the New England Patriots comes in Week 6, a team that’s been dominant at home for quite some time.

A potential Cowboys first-round pick visits AT&T Stadium in Week 10 when Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons roll into town. The two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, the New Orleans Saints minus Drew Brees, plus the usual NFC East battles won’t make it easy for the Cowboys this season. Now, let’s predict how they’ll finish.

Week 1: Cowboys at Buccaneers

Prediction: Loss

The Cowboys get back Dak Prescott, a healthy offensive line, and a revamped defense as they take on Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Brady's undefeated record (5-0) against the Cowboys continues as he leads the Bucs to a hard-fought victory in Week 1.

Week 2: Cowboys at Chargers

Prediction: Win

The Cowboys get another tough test in Week 2 when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers and its 10th-ranked defense from 2020. It won't be enough in this contest though, as the Cowboy's offensive arsenal will prove to be too much as they pick up their first win of the season.

Week 3: Eagles at Cowboys

Prediction: Win

The Cowboys kick off their home schedule with it's most-hated rival the Philadelphia Eagles. The boys in blue have won three straight against the Eagles in Dallas, and continue that streak on Monday Night Football with a huge NFC East win.

Week 4: Panthers at Cowboys

Prediction: Win

The Carolina Panthers roll into town in Week 4 having won two consecutive games against the Cowboys, including a victory on Thanksgiving in 2015 when they knocked former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo out of the contest. They'll have no such luck this time as the Cowboys win their third straight game.

Week 5: Gaints at Cowboys

Prediction: Win

What a coincidence here. The New York Giants visited the Cowboys in Week 5 in 2020 and put Dak Prescott on the shelf for the season with an ankle injury. This time though, Prescott leads the Cowboys to another tough division win and the team's fourth consecutive overall.

Week 6: Cowboys at Patriots

Prediction: Loss

The last time the Cowboys played the New England Patriots in Foxboro was just two seasons ago, and they lost a low-scoring affair 13-9. This battle will be more of the same as the Patriots win their seventh straight game against the Cowboys.

Week 7: Bye Week

Cowboys get a much needed rest before another road game.

Week 8: Cowboys at Vikings

Prediction: Win

The Cowboys beat Minnesota on the road in 2020 in a game that featured a spectacular touchdown catch from CeeDee Lamb, a breakout performance from Donovan Wilson, and Ezekiel Elliott's first 100-yard game of the season. They make it back-to-back wins in the Twin Cities in Week 8.

Week 9: Broncos at Cowboys

Prediction: Loss

The Cowboys return home front the first time in a month to take on the Denver Broncos. Much like their visit in 2013, the Broncos hand the Cowboys a loss, giving them their seventh consecutive victory in the series.

Week 10: Falcons at Cowboys

Prediction: Win

In one of the most exciting games in 2020, the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys put on a show in Week 2, with the latter pulling out a 40-39 victory. Kyle Pitts, a potential 2021 draftee of the Cowboys won't be enough to help to Falcons as they lose again in AT&T Stadium.

Week 11: Cowboys at Chiefs

Prediction: Loss

The AFC West continues to be a thorn in the Cowboys side when they go to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City. The defending AFC champions outduel the Cowboys in a high-scoring contest, giving them their third road loss of the season.

Week 12: Raiders at Cowboys

Prediction: Win

In their third game against the AFC West in less than a month, the Cowboys take down Las Vegas on Thanksgiving.

Week 13: Cowboys at Saints

Prediction: Win

New Orleans hasn't lost to the Cowboys at home since 2009 (3-0). However, the absence of Drew Brees can't be overcome in this one as the Cowboys pick up their eighth win of the season.

Week 14: Cowboys at Washington

Prediction: Win

The Washington Football Team swept the Cowboys in 2020, but that had a lot to do with not having to face Dak Prescott in either game. The Cowboys get their second three-game winning streak of this season in this one though in a pivotal NFC East matchup.

Week 15: Cowboys at Giants

Prediction: Loss

The Cowboys came into their season finale in 2020 needing to beat the New York Giants and get some help to make the playoffs. However, they lost a hard-fought four-point game, and lose another nail-biter in this one.

Week 16: Washington at Cowboys

Prediction: Win

Late-season division games are always important in the game of football. In a reversal of 2020, the Cowboys pick up a big win by sweeping Washington in Week 16.

Week 17: Cardinals at Cowboys

Prediction: Win

The Cowboys suffered a brutal 38-10 beat down at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals in Dallas last season. There won't be any repeat performance this time around as the Cowboys offense can't be kept out of the end zone.

Week 18: Cowboys at Eagles

Prediction: Loss

With the NFC East crown already locked up, the Cowboys rest their players for the playoffs and lose their season finale to the Eagles, finishing 11-6.

