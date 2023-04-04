Predicting the Commanders’ 2023 starting offense after 3 weeks of free agency

With three weeks of free agency in the books, we’ve started to understand better what the Washington Commanders could look like in 2023. Offensively, the Commanders released quarterback Carson Wentz and saw Taylor Heinicke leave for free agency, replacing them both with Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett will compete with second-year passer Sam Howell for the starting job.

Washington signed three offensive linemen since the beginning of free agency last month, two of whom are expected to start. The Commanders could wind up with as many as four new starters on the offensive line before the season begins in September.

We’ve predicted what Washington’s offensive depth chart could look like for Week 1.

QB Sam Howell

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) stands on the field after the Commanders’ game against the Dallas Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

How much of a competition will it be between Brissett and Howell? If it’s completely open, Howell could have a hard time overcoming Brissett due to his experience. However, if Washington wants Howell to win the job, he’ll win the job. Howell has all the tools, but remember, in addition to his inexperience, the Commanders will also have a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy.

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Brian Robinson Jr. will be Washington’s starting running back. Antonio Gibson will be heavily involved. The Commanders love the duo, who both have size and power, while Gibson offers pass-catching ability. If no major injuries, this position is in good shape.

WR Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Terry McLaurin is WR1. One of the best in the NFL and continues to rack up big numbers despite questions at quarterback. McLaurin hopes Howell is the guy, as the two had a couple of nice connections in the season-ending win over Dallas.

WR Jahan Dotson

Jahan Dotson #1 of the Washington Commanders looks on during the second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The rookie first-round pick from 2022 had a terrific rookie season despite limited opportunities. First, there was a hamstring injury that cost him five games and limited him in others. Through it all, he managed to lead the Commanders in receiving touchdowns. Dotson has a bright future.

WR Curtis Samuel

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

After missing almost all of 2021 with an injury, Samuel proved his worth last season. A dynamic weapon who can line up at running back, wide receiver, or in the slot, Samuel should be a fun piece for Bieniemy to work with in 2023.

TE Logan Thomas

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Logan Thomas will be back in 2023 after a shaky 2022 season. Thomas suffered a torn ACL in December 2021 but battled his way back for the regular season. He looked slow and uncomfortable early in the season but started to play much better late in the season. He had a relatively high cap number for 2023, so there was talk he’d be restructured or released. Head coach Ron Rivera values Thomas and believes what we saw late in the season will carry over into 2023. Thomas is also a valued locker-room presence.

LT Charles Leno Jr.

Charles Leno Jr. #72 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Charles Leno receives some flack, but he’s not a liability. Could Washington improve at the position? Perhaps. Is it likely? Not picking at No. 16. If one of the top tackles fall to the Commanders, watch out. But Leno is Washington’s left tackle for 2023.

LG Saahdiq Charles

Washington Football Team offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) smiles during practice at the team’s NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This should be a wide-open competition. The Commanders like Charles, but he can never stay healthy. We aren’t sure if second-year guard Chris Paul is ready for a starting spot. Last year’s starter, Andrew Norwell, remains on the roster and in the mix. Don’t be surprised if Washington drafts a player here, too.

C Nick Gates

New York Giants center Nick Gates (65). Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Washington signed Gates to either start at center or serve in Wes Schweitzer’s old role as an interior swingman. Gates said center is the role he wants and expects to play for Washington. If the Commanders keep Chase Roullier at a lower cap number, this could be an interesting battle to watch.

RG Sam Cosmi

Sam Cosmi #76 of the Washington Football Team. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Sam Cosmi showed promise at tackle during his rookie season in 2021. Much like Charles, he couldn’t stay healthy, missing half the season with two separate injuries. It was more of the same last season, leading Washington to move Cosmi inside some when he was healthy due to his struggles on the outside in pass protection. Cosmi’s power and athleticism are extremely intriguing and could make him a terrific guard — if he can stay healthy.

RT Andrew Wylie

Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie (77). Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wylie can play guard or tackle, but Washington signed him to play right tackle. He had an up-and-down tenure with the Chiefs but was outstanding in the playoffs. Bieniemy is a big fan of Wylie, and Washington believes he’s a serious upgrade at right tackle. If the coaches are right, and Cosmi works out at guard, the Commanders’ right side of the offensive line could become a strength.

