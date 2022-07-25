Predicting the Colts’ starting defense before training camp

The Indianapolis Colts begin their preparation for the 2022 season when veterans report to the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield on Tuesday.

Before training camp arrives, we predicted what the 53-man roster will look like by the end of the preseason. Using that as a reference, we also predicted the starting offense. Now, it’s time to take a crack at predicting the starting defensive lineup before training camp officially arrives.

Like the offensive side of the ball, we are going to focus on the nickel package with five defensive backs:

DE Yannick Ngakoue

A shiny new addition to the defensive front, Ngakoue walks right into a starting role at the LEO position coming off of a 10-sack season.

DE Kwity Paye

Everyone’s favorite breakout candidate, Paye is trending toward a big year working in a defensive system that should allow him to use his elite athleticism to his advantage.

DT DeForest Buckner

Buckner may have taken a slight step back in the production category, but he’s still the engine of the defense a premier player at the three-technique defensive tackle spot.

DT Grover Stewart

Stewart is one of the more underrated players on both the Colts roster and in the league in a general sense.

LB Darius Leonard

Leonard is starting training camp on the PUP list after having back surgery during the offseason, but the tone entering camp is that he should be ready for Week 1.

LB Bobby Okereke

Okereke enters the final year of his rookie contract where he’ll be looking to prove to the Colts that he’s worth another deal.

CB Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore is another shiny new addition to the defense after signing a two-year deal with the Colts in free agency. He could wind up being a major factor in a defense looking to elevate its status into a higher tier.

CB Kenny Moore II

As of now, Moore is expected to attend training camp despite his contract dispute. That’s good news for the Colts because he’s one of their most important playmakers.

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Rodgers is battling with Brandon Facyson for the CB3 role, which is one of the few starting roles up for grabs on the defensive side of the ball. Entering camp, Rodgers has the edge because of his upside.

FS Julian Blackmon

Colts fans received some good news Sunday when Blackmon wasn’t among the players placed on the PUP list to begin camp despite tearing his Achilles nearly halfway through the regular season in 2021.

SS Nick Cross

The third-round pick has immense potential given his age, skill set and athleticism. With Khari Willis retired and Rodney McLeod starting camp on the PUP list, Cross has a chance to carve out a starting role in Week 1.

