Predicting the Colts’ next round of roster cuts

Once again, the Indianapolis Colts must cut their roster down by four players to shrink the roster to a total of 80 players.

The Colts currently have 84 players counting against the active roster following their latest transaction, which placed rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree on the injured reserve list.

Because defensive back Marcel Dabo does not count against the active roster, the Colts technically get an extra roster spot.

With the second preseason game over, the Colts have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to make their cuts. The final roster cuts from 80 to 53 players will come Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Here’s our prediction for the next wave of roster cuts by the Colts:

DT Caeveon Patton

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The undrafted rookie out of Texas State was on this list for the first go-round of predictions. While the Colts very well may like the upside of Patton, there’s no true spot for him on the active roster even with the competition that’s taking place at the defensive tackle depth roles. Even though he played 26 snaps in Saturday’s preseason loss, that was the fewest among all defensive tackles. He could still be brought back to the practice squad, but he’s likely one of the top cut candidates this week.

RB C.J. Verdell

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

When the starters don’t play in a preseason game and a player still doesn’t get on the field, it’s time to wonder about their roster spot. Verdell, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, may have some upside as a runner, but he didn’t see a single offensive snap during the preseason Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions. As the preseason finale will give the starters more run, Verdell is likely on his way out.

CB Chris Wilcox

Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

Among all of the cornerbacks to step on the field for the Colts during the preseason Week 2 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wilcox saw the fewest snaps. He still wound up with 33 snaps on the day, in which he allowed the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. This would be fine if Wilcox had shown some flashes leading up to the game. But he hasn’t, and it’s likely he’s one of the first cornerbacks to get the boot.

Story continues

OT Jordan Murray

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Murray found his way onto the practice squad given his size and upside. However, he’s far from ready to hold a roster spot on the active roster, and it’s likely that he will be near the top of the board when it comes to cut candidates. He played the most snaps among offensive tackles in preseason Week 2 and looked better than he did in the opener. But the Colts need to figure out their right tackle depth, and Murray isn’t part of those plans for 2022.

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire