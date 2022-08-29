Predicting the Colts’ final 2022 roster cuts
The Indianapolis Colts will finalize their initial 53-man roster by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, which means they will need to move 27 players off of the active roster.
Basing this off of our 53-man roster projection, here is our prediction of the final roster cuts for the Colts:
QB Jack Coan
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Coan was waived Monday afternoon, which was part of our 53-man prediction.
RB Ty'Son Williams
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
RB D'vonte Price
AP Photo/AJ Mast
WR Mike Strachan
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
WR Ethan Fernea
AP Photo/AJ Mast
WR Samson Nacua
AP Photo/AJ Mast
WR DeMichael Harris
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
TE Nikola Kalinic
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
TE Michael Jacobson
AP Photo/AJ Mast
OT Ryan Van Demark
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
OT Jordan Murray
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
G Josh Seltzner
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
C/G Wesley French
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
DE Kameron Cline
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
DT Byron Cowart
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
DT R.J. McIntosh
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
LB James Skalski
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images
LB Forrest Rhyne
AP Photo/AJ Mast
LB Brandon King
AP Photo
CB Marvell Tell III
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
CB Chris Wilcox
Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
CB Dallis Flowers
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
S Trevor Denbow
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images
S Will Redmond
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
S Armani Watts
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Watts will likely be moved to the injured reserve list as a part of the roster moves. That would officially end his season.
P Rigoberto Sanchez
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
This is tricky because if the Colts feel Sanchez could come back late in the season—a big if—they might wait until after Sept. 1 to put Sanchez on the injured reserve list. That would deem him eligible to return. But if he’s put on the injured reserve list as a part of these roster moves Tuesday, he won’t be able to return this season. We also should make it clear that Sanchez isn’t getting cut. It’s simply a matter of when the Colts put him on the injured reserve list. In this scenario, because a torn Achilles is typically a six-month recovery, we’re predicting he misses the season.