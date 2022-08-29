Predicting the Colts’ final 2022 roster cuts

The Indianapolis Colts will finalize their initial 53-man roster by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, which means they will need to move 27 players off of the active roster.

Basing this off of our 53-man roster projection, here is our prediction of the final roster cuts for the Colts:

QB Jack Coan

Coan was waived Monday afternoon, which was part of our 53-man prediction.

RB Ty'Son Williams

RB D'vonte Price

WR Mike Strachan

WR Ethan Fernea

WR Samson Nacua

WR DeMichael Harris

TE Nikola Kalinic

TE Michael Jacobson

OT Ryan Van Demark

OT Jordan Murray

G Josh Seltzner

C/G Wesley French

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

DE Kameron Cline

DT Byron Cowart

DT R.J. McIntosh

LB James Skalski

LB Forrest Rhyne

LB Brandon King

CB Marvell Tell III

CB Chris Wilcox

CB Dallis Flowers

S Trevor Denbow

S Will Redmond

S Armani Watts

Watts will likely be moved to the injured reserve list as a part of the roster moves. That would officially end his season.

P Rigoberto Sanchez

This is tricky because if the Colts feel Sanchez could come back late in the season—a big if—they might wait until after Sept. 1 to put Sanchez on the injured reserve list. That would deem him eligible to return. But if he’s put on the injured reserve list as a part of these roster moves Tuesday, he won’t be able to return this season. We also should make it clear that Sanchez isn’t getting cut. It’s simply a matter of when the Colts put him on the injured reserve list. In this scenario, because a torn Achilles is typically a six-month recovery, we’re predicting he misses the season.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire