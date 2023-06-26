Predicting Colorado football’s 2023 offensive starters: Summer edition

Back in February, I took a crack at predicting the starters on the offensive side of the ball for the Colorado football team. That was back when the Buffs had far fewer incoming transfers, and now with more than 50 transfers dotting their roster, it’s time to take another shot at it.

Colorado’s offense should take a massive step forward this year under new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis. Head coach Deion Sanders’ staff has added highly-rated talent who saw the field plenty with their former squads. The Buffs even saw some of their holdovers from last year turn heads in spring ball.

Here is a summer look at who I predict will be suiting up as starters for the Buffaloes’ offense in 2023:

An easy holdover from our spring predictions, Shedeur Sanders looked sharp during the spring game and will be the leader of the offense heading into 2023.

Running Back: Alton McCaskill IV

A new face in the starting lineup, Alton McCaskill IV was a huge post-spring pickup. The former Houston Cougar is coming off of an ACL injury but is a dynamic two-way performer.

Wide Receiver: Travis Hunter

I will admit that I was leery of how much he would play on the offensive side of the ball. I knew he had the ability, but I figured the coaches would have him focus on defense. That’s why Hunter was not a starter in my last predictions. I now promise now to never doubt Hunter again. He looks like a star at WR and will be a starter for the team this fall.

Wide Receiver: Jimmy Horn Jr.

Another holdover from my spring predictions, Horn has impressed since he stepped foot on campus.

Wide Receiver: Javon Antonio

I wasn’t joking when I praised Antonio earlier this month, and I’m calling my shot now. He’s a huge WR who gives me Brandon Marshall vibes with his ability to catch the ball in traffic and play physically at the line of scrimmage. This WR spot will be up for grabs, but I see Antonio coming down with it to start the season.

Tight End: Louis Pasarello

Welcome to the starting unit, Louis Passarello. The big tight end out of California has not seen the field much for the Buffs in his first few seasons, but his hard work this offseason is paying off because he has taken a stranglehold on the TE position and will be on the field a lot for the Buffaloes offense on both running and passing downs.

Right Tackle: Savion Washington

Mount Washington was one of the players who I was most excited about coming to the Buffs this offseason, and he remains a likely starter.

Right Guard: Tyler Brown

The big guard has become a leader for the Buffaloes’ O-line and has held onto his starting job as well.

Center: Van Wells

The PFF Freshman All-American has been a workout partner of Shedeur Sanders this offseason and their rapport could produce big things for the Buffs.

Left Guard: Landon Bebee

I still like Bebee to line up at the left guard spot opposite Brown once the season kicks off.

Left Tackle: Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

Tank will see the field a lot for the Buffs as the tackle took a step forward last season in becoming a dependable blindside blocker for the team.

Bonus: Alejandro Mata at placekicker

From the looks of it at the spring game, there will be a competition at kicker between Mata and Jace Feely. I will stick with Mata for now.

