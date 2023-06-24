Predicting Colorado football’s 2023 defensive starters: Summer edition

The Colorado Buffaloes have gone through two different waves of overhauling their roster, and with each new wave comes another chance for me to try and nail down a starting unit.

One could easily argue that the roster purge was necessary after last season. Looking at the defense, a few new players have stood out as starters, but others have also thrown their hats into the ring, including another Sanders. Especially in this modern era of defense, multiple personnel groupings will be used throughout the year to counteract what the offense is trying to do. Alabama has become the gold standard of this model, and head coach Deion Sanders has brought in former Crimson Tide associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly to lead the D.

But where’s the fun in saying the defense is going to be multiple and leaving it at that? I’d rather throw names against the wall and see what sticks. Here’s my look at who will be starting for CU’s defense next season:

Defensive end: Derrick McLendon II

Leading the group of Florida State transfers is junior defensive end Derrick McLendon II. McLendon started 12 games for Florida State last year, racking up 37 tackles, 5.0 TFLS and 3.5 sacks.

Nose Guard: Leonard Payne Jr.

Payne saw a lot of time with the starting defense during the spring game and even flashed his skills at pass rush.

Defensive tackle: Shane Cokes

Shane Cokes has done everything right since coming to Boulder, and is a front-runner to be wearing a “C” on his chest for the Buffs’ 2023 defense.

Defensive end: Jordan Domineck

Another defensive lineman who has lived up to his billing, Jordan Domineck looks to be the main weapon for the Buffs when it comes to getting after the passer.

Linebacker: LaVonta Bentley

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

LaVonta Bentley seems to have made a seamless transition from Clemson to Colorado, stepping up as a hard-hitting LB who could be a vocal leader for the group.

Linebacker: Demouy Kennedy

This position has gotten a little murkier with the addition of FSU transfer Brendan Gant, but I will stick with Mr. Kennedy. Both players will see the field plenty in passing situations next fall, however.

Safety/Linebacker: Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig

Colorado football safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Silmon-Craig will be all over the field next season for the Buffs, playing near the line on passing downs while also dropping back into deep coverage when needed. Silmon-Craig is the type of athlete who gives the coaches flexibility in playing multiple types of defenses.

Cornerback: Travis Hunter

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the real deal when we say Travis Hunter is a two-way star. Hunter will be locking down half the field and catching touchdown passes every game next season.

Safety: Shilo Sanders

Colorado’s newest defensive back and the son of head coach Deion Sanders, Shilo Sanders will face fierce competition for this starting spot, mainly from Myles Slusher, but both will see the field in different situations next season.

Safety: Trevor Woods

Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The lone holdover from last year’s starting defense, Trevor Woods will hold his starting spot despite the roster attrition happening around him, I predict.

Cornerback: Cormani McClain

I’m predicting that Cormani McClain, the latest five-star cornerback brought in by Coach Prime, will be the only true freshman starting for the Buffs next season.

Extra: Kyndrich Breedlove

Pearl-Cohn’s Kyndrich Breedlove runs drills during practice at Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Kyndrich Breedlove was a hot commodity when he announced his intentions to leave Ole Miss and the Buffaloes were the big winners in that race. Breedlove will be the first corner in on nickel looks when the offense goes into pass mode.

Bonus: Mark Vassett at punter

There aren’t many others who compare to Mark Vassett as the Louisville transfer will likely be Colorado’s starting punter.

