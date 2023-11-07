Predicting ‘College GameDay’ guest picker for Georgia-Ole Miss

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is coming to Athens, Georgia, for the Ole Miss at Georgia game on Nov. 11. GameDay will set up in Myers Quad at the University of Georgia.

Georgia football fans can watch “College GameDay” on ESPN from 9 a.m. ET to noon on Nov. 11. The Georgia-Ole Miss game is set for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff and will be televised on ESPN.

The University of Georgia has not hosted GameDay since the Nov. 2022 Tennessee game. Georgia is 12-5 when GameDay attends a Bulldog game during the Kirby Smart era. The Bulldogs are a perfect 5-0 at home when “College GameDay” comes to town during the Smart era.

Georgia has won five straight games when GameDay is in town and is 8-1 over the past two seasons. Who are the potential “College GameDay” guest pickers for the Georgia-Ole Miss game?

Matthew Stafford, a former Georgia quarterback, has a bye week with the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Week 10. Could Stafford be GameDay’s guest picker? He’s a strong candidate.

The Philadelphia Eagles also have a bye week in Week 10. A bunch of Georgia Bulldogs on the Eagles would make sense as a guest picker. Former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis has a great personality and makes it to a lot of Georgia games, so he is a top candidate.

Former Georgia defensive end David Pollack is no longer with ESPN’s “College GameDay”, but he could return as a guest picker. Pollack would seamlessly be able to return to the show and is a top guest picker candidate, but we don’t think it will happen.

Quavo is known as a rapper and member of hip-hop trio Migos. Quavo is a Lawrenceville, Georgia, native. He previously served as a guest picker on GameDay for the 2018 SEC championship between Georgia and Alabama.

Former Georgia running back Herschel Walker is a potential guest on GameDay. Walker, who is arguably the greatest college football player of all-time, won the 1982 Heisman and enjoyed a lengthy USFL and NFL career.

Former Georgia defensive end Nolan Smith has a vibrant personality and would be a fun guest picker. Four of GameDay’s 10 guest pickers this season have been former players. Nakobe Dean is another candidate from the Eagles.

Bill Goldberg, a former Georgia defensive tackle, is known for being a professional wrestler with WWE. Goldberg went a perfect 4-0 when he served as GameDay’s guest picker ahead of the 2021 Georgia-Michigan game.

Country music singer Luke Bryan was the guest picker for last year’s Georgia-Tennessee game. Bryan has gone 16-6 as a guest picker in two appearances on GameDay. We doubt they’d have Bryan as a guest picker twice in a row, but you never know.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson has more than 150 films to his name. Jackson is a graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta and is a diehard Georgia fan.

Ernie Johnson has never appeared on “College GameDay”. Johnson is host of “Inside the NBA” on TNT. Johnson attended Marist High School in Brookhaven, Georgia, before enrolling at UGA in 1974 and majoring in journalism. He graduated from Georgia in 1978. It is NBA season, so Johnson may be busy at this time.

Champ Bailey is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bailey played college football at Georgia and was a standout cornerback for the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins during his time in the NFL.

Professional golfer Bubba Watson was previously a guest picker on GameDay for the 2013 Georgia-LSU game. Watson went a perfect 10-0 with his picks.

More potential GameDay guest pickers include former Georgia running back Todd Gurley, NASCAR driver Chase Elliot, and more. We have a list of the top Georgia celebrities and notable fans. Any former player or celebrity from this list could end up as GameDay’s guest picker.

