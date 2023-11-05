Predicting what the College Football Playoff rankings will be after Week 10

The 2023 college football season is getting long in the tooth with just a few weeks left in the regular season before the conference championship games and last set of College Football Playoff rankings that will determine who plays for a national title.

Ohio State is, of course, right in the mix as one of the few remaining unbeaten Power Five teams, but there’s still a few weeks to do and teams like Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, Oregon, Washington, Florida State, and Alabama will have a say as to who represents the final four teams that hope to end things out in Houston on Jan. 8.

We got our first look at the College Football Playoff rankings last Tuesday and yes, Ohio State was ranked No. 1, mainly because of the body of work it has put together with wins over a couple of top 15 teams. However, each week will change the résumé of all the teams because of how intertwined and complex like opponents, wins over ranked teams, close losses, and the eye-test all play into whatever the CFP committee is looking at.

Each week, we’ll dive in and give it the old “college try” to peer into the crystal ball and give our opinion on what the latest CFP rankings could look like. And yeah, we were pretty good at it last week, predicting the top six teams in the exact order. We won’t promise that will be the case every week, but we’ll do our best.

Here’s a look at what we think the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings might look like when we get our second release on Tuesday.

USA TODAY SMG

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Michigan State 11/18 vs. Minnesota 11/25 at Michigan

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 1

Last Result: Won at Rutgers, 35-16

Why the Ranking

Ohio State didn’t exactly look impressive against Rutgers, but the teams right below the Buckeyes didn’t either. Notre Dame losing at Clemson isn’t going to help things in the eyes of the committee, but Penn State’s destruction of Maryland might even things out a bit. OSU, I think, holds off Georgia and other this week, but that may not last.

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 2

Last Result: Won vs. Missouri, 30-21

Why the Ranking

Georgia was No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, but beat No. 12 Missouri on Saturday to improve the resume a bit. I still think it’s not quite enough to overtake Ohio State this week, but the Bulldogs are inching ever so closer. Had it been a blowout over Mizzou I think we would have seen a flip here. It was not and I’m not sure we will like others seem to think.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 at Penn State 11/18 at Maryland 11/25 vs. Ohio State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 3

Last Result: Won vs. Purdue, 41-13

Why the Ranking

Michigan did what it was more-or-less supposed to to against Purdue and there’s really no reason to move the Wolverines up or down this week. It’s really a wait and see type of situation for next week’s game on the road vs. Penn State.

Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Miami (FL) 11/18 vs. North Alabama 11/25 at Florida

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 4

Last Result: Won at Pitt, 24-7

WHy the Ranking

Much like Michigan, there’s really no reason right now to move the Seminoles anywhere from where they were in the initial release of the CFP rankings. Florida State had a pretty ho-hum win against Pitt and shouldn’t really move the needle either way at this point.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Utah 11/18 at Oregon State 11/24 vs. Washington State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 5

Last Result: Won at USC, 52-42

Why the Ranking

The Oregon Ducks have looked better over the last couple of weeks, but there’s still the head-to-head that Washington owns and that’s not going to change when comparing a one-loss team to an undefeated one. The Huskies made USC QB Caleb Williams cry in an offensive explosion, but if they stumble don’t be surprised if Oregon leapfrogs them head-to-head advantage or not.

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. USC 11/18 at Arizona State 11/24 vs. Oregon State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 6

Last Result: Won vs. Cal, 63-19

Why the Ranking

Oregon scored more points against Cal than I usually do playing Madden on an extended minutes setting, and has looked like one of the best teams in the country as of late. When teams above the Ducks begin to stumble, they’ll be ready to win a head-to-head comparison against almost anyone.

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 at TCU 11/18 at Iowa State 11/24 vs. Texas Tech

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 8

Last Result: Won vs. Kansas State, 33-30

Why the Ranking

Texas is dealing with an injury at the quarterback position but was able to outlast Kansas State last week. If it weren’t for the win over Alabama, the Longhorns may have been jumped and are surely anticipating the return of Quinn Ewers. The schedule is fairly manageable the rest of the regular season.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 at Kentucky 11/18 vs. Chattanooga 11/25 at Auburn

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 8

Last Result: Won vs. LSU, 42-28

Why the Ranking

Alabama has looked very much improved but still has the loss to Texas, so don’t expect the committee to move the Tide above the Longhorns at this point. If they can beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game, things could get interesting.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 at Georgia 11/18 vs. UL Monroe 11/23 at Mississippi State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 10

Last Result: Won vs. Texas A&M, 38-35

Why the Ranking

Ole Miss hasn’t really gotten a lot of attention, but Lane Kiffin’s crew just keeps on finding ways to win. Look for the Rebels to move up after Oklahoma’s loss in the last scheduled Bedlam. Can Ole Miss give Georgia a game next week?

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Michigan 11/18 vs. Rutgers 11/24 at Michigan State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 11

Last Result: Won at Maryland, 51-15

Why the Ranking

Penn State’s lone loss is the one at Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have looked downright dominant aside from that and the one exception against Indiana after the emotional and physical toll against the Buckeyes. If James Franklin get somehow get his crew to spring the upset of Michigan in Happy Valley next week there’s going to be a major shakeup.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/9 vs. Virginia 11/18 at Miami (FL) 11/25 vs. Kentucky

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 13

Last Result: Won vs. Virginia Tech, 34-3

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Stanford 11/18 vs. Washington 11/24 at Oregon

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 16

Last Result: Won at Colorado, 26-19

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Tennessee 11/18 vs. Florida 11/24 at Arkansas

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 12

Last Result: Lost at Georgia, 30-21

Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 at Missouri 11/18 vs. Georgia 11/25 vs. Vanderbilt

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 17

Last Result: Won vs. UConn, 59-3

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 at Washington 11/18 at Arizona 11/25 vs. Colorado

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 18

Last Result: Won vs. Arizona State, 55-3

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 at UCF 11/18 at Houston 11/25 vs. BYU

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 22

Last Result: Won vs. Oklahoma, 27-24

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Texas Tech 11/18 vs. Kansas State 11/25 at Cincinnati

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 21

Last Result: Won at Iowa State, 28-21

USA TODAY SMG

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. West Virginia 11/18 at BYU 11/24 vs. TCU

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 9

Last Result: Lost at Oklahoma State, 27-24

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Wake Forest 11/25 at Stanford

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 15

Last Result: Lost at Clemson, 31-23

LSU Tigers (6-3)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 at Washington 11/18 at Arizona 11/25 vs. Colorado

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 14

Last Result: Lost at Alabama, 42-28

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Duke 11/18 at Clemson 11/25 at NC State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: N/A

Last Result: Won vs. Campbell, 59-7

Arizona Wildcats (6-3)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 at Colorado 11/18 vs. Utah 11/25 at Arizona State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: N/A

Last Result: Won vs. UCLA, 27-10

Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Rutgers 11/18 vs. Illinois 11/24 at Nebraska

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: N/A

Last Result: Won vs. Northwestern, 10-7

Tulane Green Wave (8-1)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Tulsa 11/18 at FAU 11/25 vs. UTSA

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 24

Last Result: Won at East Carolina, 13-10

James Madison (9-0)

Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. UConn 11/18 vs. Appalachian State 11/25 at Coastal Carolina

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: N/A

Last Result: Won at Georgia State, 42-14

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire