Predicting what the College Football Playoff rankings will be after Week 10

Phil Harrison
·9 min read
The 2023 college football season is getting long in the tooth with just a few weeks left in the regular season before the conference championship games and last set of College Football Playoff rankings that will determine who plays for a national title.

Ohio State is, of course, right in the mix as one of the few remaining unbeaten Power Five teams, but there’s still a few weeks to do and teams like Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, Oregon, Washington, Florida State, and Alabama will have a say as to who represents the final four teams that hope to end things out in Houston on Jan. 8.

We got our first look at the College Football Playoff rankings last Tuesday and yes, Ohio State was ranked No. 1, mainly because of the body of work it has put together with wins over a couple of top 15 teams. However, each week will change the résumé of all the teams because of how intertwined and complex like opponents, wins over ranked teams, close losses, and the eye-test all play into whatever the CFP committee is looking at.

Each week, we’ll dive in and give it the old “college try” to peer into the crystal ball and give our opinion on what the latest CFP rankings could look like. And yeah, we were pretty good at it last week, predicting the top six teams in the exact order. We won’t promise that will be the case every week, but we’ll do our best.

Here’s a look at what we think the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings might look like when we get our second release on Tuesday.

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

Ohio State football scouting Report: Sonny Styles | Buckeyes Wire
USA TODAY SMG

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Michigan State

11/18

vs. Minnesota

11/25

at Michigan

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 1
Last Result: Won at Rutgers, 35-16

Why the Ranking

Ohio State didn’t exactly look impressive against Rutgers, but the teams right below the Buckeyes didn’t either. Notre Dame losing at Clemson isn’t going to help things in the eyes of the committee, but Penn State’s destruction of Maryland might even things out a bit. OSU, I think, holds off Georgia and other this week, but that may not last.

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Ole Miss

11/18

at Tennessee

11/25

at Georgia Tech

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 2
Last Result: Won vs. Missouri, 30-21

Why the Ranking

Georgia was No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, but beat No. 12 Missouri on Saturday to improve the resume a bit. I still think it’s not quite enough to overtake Ohio State this week, but the Bulldogs are inching ever so closer. Had it been a blowout over Mizzou I think we would have seen a flip here. It was not and I’m not sure we will like others seem to think.

Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

at Penn State

11/18

at Maryland

11/25

vs. Ohio State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 3
Last Result: Won vs. Purdue, 41-13

Why the Ranking

Michigan did what it was more-or-less supposed to to against Purdue and there’s really no reason to move the Wolverines up or down this week. It’s really a wait and see type of situation for next week’s game on the road vs. Penn State.

Florida State Seminoles (9-0)

Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports
Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Miami (FL)

11/18

vs. North Alabama

11/25

at Florida

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 4
Last Result: Won at Pitt, 24-7

WHy the Ranking

Much like Michigan, there’s really no reason right now to move the Seminoles anywhere from where they were in the initial release of the CFP rankings. Florida State had a pretty ho-hum win against Pitt and shouldn’t really move the needle either way at this point.

Washington Huskies (9-0)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Utah

11/18

at Oregon State

11/24

vs. Washington State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 5
Last Result: Won at USC, 52-42

Why the Ranking

The Oregon Ducks have looked better over the last couple of weeks, but there’s still the head-to-head that Washington owns and that’s not going to change when comparing a one-loss team to an undefeated one. The Huskies made USC QB Caleb Williams cry in an offensive explosion, but if they stumble don’t be surprised if Oregon leapfrogs them head-to-head advantage or not.

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. USC

11/18

at Arizona State

11/24

vs. Oregon State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 6
Last Result: Won vs. Cal, 63-19

Why the Ranking

Oregon scored more points against Cal than I usually do playing Madden on an extended minutes setting, and has looked like one of the best teams in the country as of late. When teams above the Ducks begin to stumble, they’ll be ready to win a head-to-head comparison against almost anyone.

Texas Longhorns (8-1)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

at TCU

11/18

at Iowa State

11/24

vs. Texas Tech

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 8
Last Result: Won vs. Kansas State, 33-30

Why the Ranking

Texas is dealing with an injury at the quarterback position but was able to outlast Kansas State last week. If it weren’t for the win over Alabama, the Longhorns may have been jumped and are surely anticipating the return of Quinn Ewers. The schedule is fairly manageable the rest of the regular season.

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

at Kentucky

11/18

vs. Chattanooga

11/25

at Auburn

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 8
Last Result: Won vs. LSU, 42-28

Why the Ranking

Alabama has looked very much improved but still has the loss to Texas, so don’t expect the committee to move the Tide above the Longhorns at this point. If they can beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game, things could get interesting.

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

at Georgia

11/18

vs. UL Monroe

11/23

at Mississippi State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 10
Last Result: Won vs. Texas A&M, 38-35

Why the Ranking

Ole Miss hasn’t really gotten a lot of attention, but Lane Kiffin’s crew just keeps on finding ways to win. Look for the Rebels to move up after Oklahoma’s loss in the last scheduled Bedlam. Can Ole Miss give Georgia a game next week?

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Michigan

11/18

vs. Rutgers

11/24

at Michigan State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 11
Last Result: Won at Maryland, 51-15

Why the Ranking

Penn State’s lone loss is the one at Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have looked downright dominant aside from that and the one exception against Indiana after the emotional and physical toll against the Buckeyes. If James Franklin get somehow get his crew to spring the upset of Michigan in Happy Valley next week there’s going to be a major shakeup.

Louisville Cardinals (8-1)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/9

vs. Virginia

11/18

at Miami (FL)

11/25

vs. Kentucky

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 13
Last Result: Won vs. Virginia Tech, 34-3

Oregon State Beavers (7-2)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Stanford

11/18

vs. Washington

11/24

at Oregon

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 16
Last Result: Won at Colorado, 26-19

Missouri Tigers (7-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Tennessee

11/18

vs. Florida

11/24

at Arkansas

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 12
Last Result: Lost at Georgia, 30-21

Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

at Missouri

11/18

vs. Georgia

11/25

vs. Vanderbilt

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 17
Last Result: Won vs. UConn, 59-3

Utah Utes (7-2)

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

at Washington

11/18

at Arizona

11/25

vs. Colorado

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 18
Last Result: Won vs. Arizona State, 55-3

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

at UCF

11/18

at Houston

11/25

vs. BYU

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 22
Last Result: Won vs. Oklahoma, 27-24

Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Texas Tech

11/18

vs. Kansas State

11/25

at Cincinnati

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 21
Last Result: Won at Iowa State, 28-21

Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)

USA TODAY SMG
USA TODAY SMG

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. West Virginia

11/18

at BYU

11/24

vs. TCU

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 9
Last Result: Lost at Oklahoma State, 27-24

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: preview and prediction - Buckeyes Wire
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/18

vs. Wake Forest

11/25

at Stanford

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 15
Last Result: Lost at Clemson, 31-23

LSU Tigers (6-3)

LSU cornerback enters transfer portal, lists Ohio State in top 4
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

at Washington

11/18

at Arizona

11/25

vs. Colorado

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 14
Last Result: Lost at Alabama, 42-28

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Duke

11/18

at Clemson

11/25

at NC State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: N/A
Last Result: Won vs. Campbell, 59-7

Arizona Wildcats (6-3)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

at Colorado

11/18

vs. Utah

11/25

at Arizona State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: N/A
Last Result: Won vs. UCLA, 27-10

Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Rutgers

11/18

vs. Illinois

11/24

at Nebraska

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: N/A
Last Result: Won vs. Northwestern, 10-7

Tulane Green Wave (8-1)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Tulsa

11/18

at FAU

11/25

vs. UTSA

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 24
Last Result: Won at East Carolina, 13-10

James Madison (9-0)

Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports
Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. UConn

11/18

vs. Appalachian State

11/25

at Coastal Carolina

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: N/A
Last Result: Won at Georgia State, 42-14

