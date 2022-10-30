Predicting College Football Playoff rankings after Week 9: Some movement in the middle

Week 9 is in the books and like every week, we are going to predict the College Football Playoff rankings.

The first CFP rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night, so tune in to find out what the official rankings will look like.

Our top eight will remain the same since all teams either took care of business or had a bye week. Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee all took care of teams that had presented them with trouble in the past.

There were a couple of upsets in Week 9. Kansas State pounded Oklahoma State without their starting quarterback, Adrian Martinez and Louisville crushed Wake Forest.

We had a couple of new teams enter out top 25 this week. UCF defeated Cincinnati on Saturday and it will jump into the 25th spot and UC will find its way out of the rankings.

Keep reading to find out what we think the top 25 would look like if it were released on Sunday.

UCF (6-2)

UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a college football game Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The UCF Knights defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 25-21.

Ncaaf Cincinnati Bearcats At Ucf Knights Oct 29 793

Week 9: UCF 25, Cincinnati 21

Syracuse (6-2)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24

Maryland (6-2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Week 9: Bye

Oregon State (6-2)

Syndication: Statesman Journal

Week 9: Bye

Wake Forest (6-2)

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Louisville 48, Wake Forest 10

North Carolina State (6-2)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: NC ST 22, Virginia Tech 21

Tulane (7-1)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Bye

Oklahoma State (6-2)

Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) celebrates with wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) after scoring a touchdown against Texas in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium.

2022-10-22-oklahoma-state

Week 9: Kansas State 48, Oklahoma State 0

Penn State (6-2)

Syndication: York Daily Record

Week 9: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31

Kansas State (6-2)

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Week 9: Kansas State 48, Oklahoma State 0

LSU (6-2)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Bye

North Carolina (7-1)

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: North Carolina 42, Pittsburgh 24

Illinois (7-1)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Illinois 26, Nebraska 9

Mississippi (8-1)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 28

Utah (6-2)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Utah 21, Washington State 17

UCLA (7-1)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: UCLA 38, Stanford 13

USC (7-1)

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: USC 45, Arizona 37

Oregon (7-1)

Syndication: The Register Guard

Week 9: Oregon 42, California 24

TCU (8-0)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: TCU 41, West Virginia 31

Alabama (7-1)

Photo: Mickey Welsh-The Montgomery Advertiser

Week 9: Bye

Clemson (8-0)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Bye

Tennessee (8-0)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Week 9: Tennessee 44, Kentucky 6

Michigan (8-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Week 9: Michigan 29, Michigan State 7

Georgia (8-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Week 9: Georgia 42, Florida 20

Ohio State (8-0)

Syndication: York Daily Record

Week 9: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31

