Predicting College Football Playoff rankings after Week 9: Some movement in the middle
Week 9 is in the books and like every week, we are going to predict the College Football Playoff rankings.
The first CFP rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night, so tune in to find out what the official rankings will look like.
Our top eight will remain the same since all teams either took care of business or had a bye week. Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee all took care of teams that had presented them with trouble in the past.
There were a couple of upsets in Week 9. Kansas State pounded Oklahoma State without their starting quarterback, Adrian Martinez and Louisville crushed Wake Forest.
We had a couple of new teams enter out top 25 this week. UCF defeated Cincinnati on Saturday and it will jump into the 25th spot and UC will find its way out of the rankings.
Keep reading to find out what we think the top 25 would look like if it were released on Sunday.
UCF (6-2)
UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a college football game Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The UCF Knights defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 25-21.
Ncaaf Cincinnati Bearcats At Ucf Knights Oct 29 793
Week 9: UCF 25, Cincinnati 21
Syracuse (6-2)
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24
Maryland (6-2)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Week 9: Bye
Oregon State (6-2)
Syndication: Statesman Journal
Week 9: Bye
Wake Forest (6-2)
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: Louisville 48, Wake Forest 10
North Carolina State (6-2)
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: NC ST 22, Virginia Tech 21
Tulane (7-1)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: Bye
Oklahoma State (6-2)
Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) celebrates with wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) after scoring a touchdown against Texas in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium.
2022-10-22-oklahoma-state
Week 9: Kansas State 48, Oklahoma State 0
Penn State (6-2)
Syndication: York Daily Record
Week 9: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31
Kansas State (6-2)
AP Photo/Nate Billings
Week 9: Kansas State 48, Oklahoma State 0
LSU (6-2)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: Bye
North Carolina (7-1)
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: North Carolina 42, Pittsburgh 24
Illinois (7-1)
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: Illinois 26, Nebraska 9
Mississippi (8-1)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 28
Utah (6-2)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: Utah 21, Washington State 17
UCLA (7-1)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: UCLA 38, Stanford 13
USC (7-1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: USC 45, Arizona 37
Oregon (7-1)
Syndication: The Register Guard
Week 9: Oregon 42, California 24
TCU (8-0)
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: TCU 41, West Virginia 31
Alabama (7-1)
Photo: Mickey Welsh-The Montgomery Advertiser
Week 9: Bye
Clemson (8-0)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: Bye
Tennessee (8-0)
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Week 9: Tennessee 44, Kentucky 6
Michigan (8-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Week 9: Michigan 29, Michigan State 7
Georgia (8-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Week 9: Georgia 42, Florida 20
Ohio State (8-0)
Syndication: York Daily Record
Week 9: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31