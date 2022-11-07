Predicting College Football Playoff rankings after Week 10: A new look top four
The new iteration of the College Football Rankings will be released on Tuesday night, but it’s always fun to try and predict what the committee will do.
It was a fun, fun week of college football.
Georgia knocked off No. 1 Tennessee in a game that the Bulldogs dominated. It was hard for Hendon Hooker and the Vols to get much going on offense. Stetson Bennett and Georgia looked like the best team in football.
In another SEC battle, LSU defeated Alabama in overtime. Alabama now has two losses and it seems impossible for Nick Saban to get back to another CFP. But after a huge win, Brian Kelly has a realistic chance to get his new team to the Playoffs.
Clemson kind of felt like a fraud and it showed on Saturday night. Notre Dame played its best game of the season and exploited all the weaknesses the Tigers had. The Irish dominated and went home with a 35-14 win.
Here is what we think the CFP rankings will look like on Tuesday night.
Kentucky (6-3)
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Washington (7-2)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State (6-3)
AP Photo/Nate Billings
Illinois (7-2)
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
UCF (7-2)
UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a college football game Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The UCF Knights defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 25-21.
Ncaaf Cincinnati Bearcats At Ucf Knights Oct 29 793
Notre Dame (6-3)
Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Texas (6-3)
Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) and running back Roschon Johnson (2) at the end of the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Liberty (8-1)
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NC State (7-2)
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Tulane (8-1)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina (8-1)
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State (7-2)
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Utah (7-2)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA (8-1)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi (8-1)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama (7-2)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Lsu Vs Alabama Football 4 8743
Clemson (8-1)
Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) drops back to throw under pressure from Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Justin Ademilola (9) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
USC (8-1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
LSU (7-2)
Quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA ,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Lsu Vs Alabama Football 3 2104
Oregon (8-1)
BOULDER, CO – NOVEMBER 5: Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks jumps into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 5, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Tennessee (8-1)
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
TCU (9-0)
Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) carries the ball past Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (25) during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State (9-0)
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Michigan (9-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Georgia (9-0)
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates after sucking Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the second half of a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Georgia won 27-13.
News Joshua L Jones