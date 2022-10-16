Predicting the College Football Playoff rankings after Week 7: A new top four

What a week of college football.

The Tennessee offense proved to be too much for Alabama and the Volunteers gave Nick Saban and the Tide their first loss of the season. Michigan ran for over 400 yards against a top-five run defense that Penn State brought to the Big House, and Utah won late against USC.

Like every week, we are going to predict what the College Football Playoff rankings would look like. We have three teams completely drop out of the top 25: Kansas, Mississippi State, and BYU.

LSU, Texas, and Purdue all see themselves entering the CFP top 25. After a big win against Oklahoma State, TCU enters the top 10.

You can see our Week 6 rankings here.

Now you can see our new top 25 below.

Purdue

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-2

Week 7: Purdue 43, Nebraska 37

Texas

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) and running back Roschon Johnson (2) at the end of the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-2

Week 7: Texas 24, Iowa State 21

LSU

Oct 15, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) and head coach Brian Kelly celebrate after they beat the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-2

Week 7: LSU 45, Florida 35

North Carolina State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-2

Week 7: Syracuse 24, NC State 9

North Carolina

Oct 8, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back DeAndre Boykins (16) celebrates his interception by doing a Miami ‘U’ sign against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-1

Week 7: North Carolina 38, Duke 35

Kansas State

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Record: 5-1

Week 7: Bye

Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-1

Week 7: Illinois 26, Minnesota 14

Cincinnati

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Record: 5-1

Week 7: Bye

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-2

Week 7: Kentucky 27, Mississippi State 17

Syracuse

Oct 15, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Jatius Geer (right) celebrates his sack against the North Carolina State Wolfpack with defensive lineman Kevon Darton (45) and linebacker Mikel Jones (3) in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-0

Week 7: Syracuse 24, NC State 9

Penn State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Record: 5-1

Week 7: Michigan 41, Penn State 17

Utah

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-2

Week 7: Utah 43, USC 42

Wake Forest

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-1

Week 7: Bye

Oklahoma State

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Kody Walterscheid (96) and running back Dominic Richardson (20) and offensive lineman Tyrone Webber (77) and quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) celebrate after Sanders scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second quarter at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-1

Week 7: TCU 43, Oklahoma State 40

USC

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-1

Week 7: Utah 43, USC 42

Oregon

Photo: The Register Guard

Record: 5-1

Week 7: Bye

UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-1

Week 7: Bye

Mississippi

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-0

Week 7: Mississippi 48, Auburn 34

TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-0

Week 7: TCU 43, Oklahoma 40

Alabama

Bryce Young Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-1

Week 7: Tennessee 52, Alabama 49

Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-0

Week 7: Clemson 34, Florida State 28

Tennessee

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Record: 6-0

Week 7: Tennessee 52, Alabama 49

Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Record: 7-0

Week 7: Michigan 41, Penn State 17

Georgia

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Record: 7-0

Week 7: Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0

Ohio State

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Record: 6-0

Week 7: Bye

