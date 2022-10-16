Predicting the College Football Playoff rankings after Week 7: A new top four
What a week of college football.
The Tennessee offense proved to be too much for Alabama and the Volunteers gave Nick Saban and the Tide their first loss of the season. Michigan ran for over 400 yards against a top-five run defense that Penn State brought to the Big House, and Utah won late against USC.
Like every week, we are going to predict what the College Football Playoff rankings would look like. We have three teams completely drop out of the top 25: Kansas, Mississippi State, and BYU.
LSU, Texas, and Purdue all see themselves entering the CFP top 25. After a big win against Oklahoma State, TCU enters the top 10.
You can see our Week 6 rankings here.
Now you can see our new top 25 below.
Purdue
Record: 5-2
Week 7: Purdue 43, Nebraska 37
Texas
Record: 5-2
Week 7: Texas 24, Iowa State 21
LSU
Record: 5-2
Week 7: LSU 45, Florida 35
North Carolina State
Record: 5-2
Week 7: Syracuse 24, NC State 9
North Carolina
Record: 6-1
Week 7: North Carolina 38, Duke 35
Kansas State
Record: 5-1
Week 7: Bye
Illinois
Record: 6-1
Week 7: Illinois 26, Minnesota 14
Cincinnati
Record: 5-1
Week 7: Bye
Kentucky
Record: 5-2
Week 7: Kentucky 27, Mississippi State 17
Syracuse
Record: 6-0
Week 7: Syracuse 24, NC State 9
Penn State
Record: 5-1
Week 7: Michigan 41, Penn State 17
Utah
Record: 5-2
Week 7: Utah 43, USC 42
Wake Forest
Record: 5-1
Week 7: Bye
Oklahoma State
Record: 5-1
Week 7: TCU 43, Oklahoma State 40
USC
Record: 6-1
Week 7: Utah 43, USC 42
Oregon
Record: 5-1
Week 7: Bye
UCLA
Record: 5-1
Week 7: Bye
Mississippi
Record: 7-0
Week 7: Mississippi 48, Auburn 34
TCU
Record: 6-0
Week 7: TCU 43, Oklahoma 40
Alabama
Record: 6-1
Week 7: Tennessee 52, Alabama 49
Clemson
Record: 7-0
Week 7: Clemson 34, Florida State 28
Tennessee
Record: 6-0
Week 7: Tennessee 52, Alabama 49
Michigan
Record: 7-0
Week 7: Michigan 41, Penn State 17
Georgia
Record: 7-0
Week 7: Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
Ohio State
Record: 6-0
Week 7: Bye