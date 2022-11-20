Predicting College Football Playoff rankings after Week 12: Big changes in the top 10
What a chaotic week in college football.
All top four teams had struggles winning their respective game. Both Michigan and TCU had to kick game-winning field goals to survive Illinois and Baylor, respectively. Georgia and Ohio State put their games away late over Kentucky and Maryland.
Then the real chaos happened. The Tennessee Volunteers got throttled against Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks on Saturday night. The Vols’ playoff hopes have officially crashed and burned. USC Trojans defeated its rival UCLA in a high-scoring affair that took all four quarters to decide a winner.
A few other upsets occurred that seemed unlikely. North Carolina lost to Georgia Tech, Arkansas defeated Ole Miss, and Navy took down UCF.
There will be a ton of changes on Tuesday when the next iteration of the CFP rankings is released. We did our best to predict what the outcome will be.
South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4)
Boise State Broncos (8-3)
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1)
Ole Miss Rebels (8-3)
UCLA Bruins (8-3)
Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2)
Oregon State Beavers (8-3)
North Carolina Tar Heels (9-2)
Tulane Green Wave (9-2)
Florida State Seminoles (8-3)
Utah Utes (8-3)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3)
Kansas State Wildcats (8-3)
Washington Huskies (9-2)
Tennessee Volunteers (9-2)
Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2)
Oregon Ducks (9-2)
Clemson Tigers (10-1)
Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)
USC Trojans (10-1)
LSU Tigers (9-2)
TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)
Michigan Wolverines (11-0)
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)
Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)
