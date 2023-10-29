Predicting College Football Playoff rankings: Why I don't expect Georgia to be No. 1 | Toppmeyer

Kirby Smart will receive a text message Tuesday evening – more than one, probably – informing him where Georgia sits in the first College Football Playoff rankings. He’ll absorb the information and get back to preparing for Missouri.

“You've got to win the games you play and take care of that,” Smart said with nonchalance Saturday after Georgia’s 43-20 victory over Florida. “The rest is out of our hands."

Fans from Athens to Seattle to Ann Arbor will get worked up about Tuesday’s rankings, and we’ll debate whether the committee got it right.

Five undefeated teams from Power Five conferences will make this initial CFP ranking more interesting than most, but where you start isn’t a great predictor of where you’ll finish, as Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) knows.

Last season, the committee ranked Tennessee No. 1 in its first rankings. Georgia ranked No. 3. Days later, the Bulldogs beat the Vols.

Only one national champion was ranked No. 1 in the CFP rankings each week: 2020 Alabama.

So, go ahead, get worked up about Tuesday’s pecking order. Just don’t get too worked up. The games ahead will decide the national champion – unless you’re Air Force.

Here’s my prediction of how the committee will order the five Power Five undefeated teams on Tuesday:

TOPPMEYER: Kirby Smart compares Georgia football to Halloween villain — and serves rat poison to Missouri

1. Ohio State: The Buckeyes wouldn't win a beauty contest, but they own signature victories over Notre Dame and Penn State. That gives them the nation’s best résumé. The committee rewarded résumé in the first rankings last year by ranking the Vols No. 1. Tennessee had just beaten Alabama.

2. Florida State: With a neutral site win over LSU, the Seminoles boast the best credentials of any undefeated team other than OSU, and they aced the eye test throughout October. In fact, I could envision FSU being No. 1.

3. Georgia: The Bulldogs strengthened their case with Saturday’s performance, but before that, they didn’t always look the part of two-time defending national champion. And they have no wins against ranked opponents. Upcoming games will polish Georgia’s résumé.

4. Michigan: The Wolverines are destroying teams, and multiple sportsbooks list them as the favorite to win the national championship. They score 100% on the eye test, so why not a higher ranking? Combine their weak schedule with allegations of cheating, and the committee will flex on Michigan.

5. Washington: If the first rankings were released days after UW beat Oregon, the Huskies probably would’ve been No. 1. But, they regressed in too-close-for-comfort wins against lowly Arizona State and Stanford.

Does Ole Miss football have a path to College Football Playoff?

Before the Rebels’ 33-7 victory over Vanderbilt, the SEC Network’s Tom Hart posed an interesting question: Would an 11-1 Ole Miss team that finishes second in the SEC West behind Alabama have a shot at the playoff?

Most who responded to Hart’s query brushed aside the idea. Certainly, this sounds far-fetched.

However, I would argue Ole Miss' best chance at the CFP is by not winning the West.

Hear me out: Ole Miss will play Georgia on Nov. 11 in Athens. Win that game, and the Rebels’ résumé would gain a signature victory. But, if the Rebels won the West, they’d likely face Georgia again in the SEC Championship. Beating Georgia twice in less than a month sounds like an impossible path to the playoff.

Here’s the alternative: Ole Miss beats Georgia, but Alabama goes undefeated in November to win the SEC West. Remember, Alabama beat Ole Miss, so even if the Rebels topple Georgia, Alabama would need to lose at least one more game for Ole Miss to win the West. The best place for Ole Miss to be on Dec. 2 could be sitting in Oxford with an 11-1 record, while Georgia beats Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Best line I heard this week

“No! NO! NOOO! NOOOOOO!!!!” – a parking lot attendant at the Cocktail Party, trying to stop a fan from entering the lot via the exit lane. Having an ounce of power is a tough existence.

Three and out

1. Games against Kentucky are all risk, little reward for Tennessee. Can’t lose them. Josh Heupel doesn’t. Heupel improved to 3-0 against the Wildcats with Tennessee’s 33-27 win in Lexington. The Vols’ defense and special teams supplied the win against Texas A&M earlier this month. Credit the offense for this one. Joe Milton delivered one of the best games of his career, including an 11-yard run on a quarterback sweep to move the chains on third down late in the fourth quarter, icing the victory. The Vols shredded Kentucky with 253 rushing yards. Circle the Tennessee at Missouri game on Nov. 11. Winner goes to the Citrus Bowl?

2. Auburn beat Mississippi State 27-13 in what I’ll dub the Battle for Mediocrity Bowl. The Tigers (4-4, 1-4 SEC) have a real bowl game in their sights. Auburn isn’t the prettiest product, making it fitting for an SEC that’s defined by messy, average teams. But, the Tigers look a bit better than I expected in coach Hugh Freeze’s first season.

3. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to fly below the radar in a wide-open Heisman Trophy race. His candidacy will gain more legitimacy if he performs well Saturday against Alabama. The Heisman is often won and lost by what candidates do in their marquee November and December games.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

The "Topp Rope" is his twice-weekly SEC football column published throughout the USA TODAY Network. If you enjoy Blake’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or access exclusive columns via the SEC Unfiltered newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why I don't think Georgia football will be No. 1 in CFP rankings