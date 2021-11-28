Predicting College Football Playoff rankings: Ohio State loses, Alabama’s survives

Now more than ever, it’s Georgia and then everyone else.

The Bulldogs took down Georgia Tech 45-0 on Saturday in Atlanta to move to 12-0 on the season.

The team directly below them in last week’s rankings, No. 2 Ohio State, suffered its second loss of the season, falling to No. 5 Michigan 42-27.

And then No. 3 Alabama proved once again that this is not your typical Crimson Tide team, needing four overtimes to prevail over Auburn.

No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 6 Notre Dame took care of business, while No. 7 Oklahoma State came out on top in a classic game over No. 10 Oklahoma.

Here’s our College Football Playoff rankings projections after a wild Week 13.

10. Oregon Ducks 10-2 (11)

Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 38-29. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 result: Beat Oregon 38-29

9. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (9)

Nov 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels react after the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 result: Beat Mississippi State 31-21

8. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (2)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Week result: Lost to Michigan 42-27

7. Baylor Bears 10-2 (8)

Nov 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Trestan Ebner (1) and tight end Ben Sims (86) celebrate a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 result: Beat Texas Tech 27-24

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (6)

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Houston Griffith (3) gestures after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 result: Beat Stanford 45-14

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-1 (7)

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Collin Oliver (30) and defensive end Brock Martin (9) celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 result: Beat Oklahoma 37-33

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 12-0 (4)

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball off to an official after losing his helmet during a play in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Syndication: The Enquirer

Week 13 result: Beat ECU 35-13

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-1 (3)

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Week 13 result: Beat Auburn 24-22 (4 OT)

2. Michigan Wolverines 11-1 (5)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball as Denzel Burke #29 of the Ohio State Buckeyes defends in the second half of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Week 13 result: Beat Ohio State 42-27

1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 (1)

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Miles Brooks (20) to score a touchdown during the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 result: Beat Georgia Tech 45-0

