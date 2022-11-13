Predicting College Football Playoff rankings after Week 11: A lot of Big Ten and SEC

Week 11 is in the books and there was plenty of action on Saturday.

Illinois lost a stunner to Purdue in the early portion of the games. The Illini went form having a lead in the West to now being in a dogfight. The Big Ten remains a two-man race: Ohio State and Michigan who both won big on Saturday.

In the SEC, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee all took care of business to stay towards the top. Alabama beat Ole Miss on Saturday in a thrilling game. The Tide, while not likely, is hoping to stay in the CFP race.

The Pac-12 conference CFP hopes took a serious hit on Saturday night. Oregon got beat at home against Washington and UCLA lost in stunning fashion to Arizona.

After the conclusion of Week 11, here is what we think the CFP rankings will look like on Tuesday.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1)

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2)

Florida State Seminoles (7-3)

Tulane Green Wave (8-2)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

UCLA Bruins (8-2)

Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)

UCF Knights (8-2)

NC State Wolfpack (7-3)

Washington Huskies (8-2)

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1)

Utah Utes (8-2)

Oregon Ducks (8-2)

Clemson Tigers (9-1)

USC Trojans (9-1)

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)

LSU Tigers (8-2)

Tennessee Volunteers (9-1)

TCU Horned Frogs (10-0)

Michigan Wolverines (10-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

