Predicting the College Football Playoff rankings after Week 6
Week 6 has come and gone in the college football world.
There were some great games over the weekend. Alabama won against Texas A&M without the reigning Heisman trophy winner, Bryce Young. UCLA took care of business to stay undefeated against Utah.
There were a few upsets on the day as well. Notre Dame defeated BYU in Las Vegas, Arizona State beat Washington, and South Carolina took care of Kentucky which was without Will Levis at quarterback.
Each Sunday, we do a new prediction of what the College Football Playoff rankings would look like. You can see our previous rankings below.
Our top 10 remained unchanged after all of them won, save for Penn State being on a bye.
We have a few new teams making their first appearance in our CFP rankings. Kansas State and Illinois have played their way into being top-25 teams.
Here are our CFP rankings through Week 6.
BYU
Syndication: The Register Guard
Record: 4-2
Week 6: Notre Dame 28, BYU 20
Illinois
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 5-1
Week 6: Illinois 9, Iowa 6
North Carolina
Oct 8, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back DeAndre Boykins (16) celebrates his interception by doing a Miami ‘U’ sign against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 5-1
Week 6: North Carolina 27, Miami (FL) 24
Kansas State
AP Photo/Nate Billings
Record: 5-1
Week 6: Kansas State 10, Iowa State 9
Syracuse
Adrian Cole #10 of the Syracuse Orange tackles Aron Cruickshank #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the third quarter at the Carrier Dome on September 11, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Record: 5-0
Week 6: Bye
Mississippi State
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Record: 5-1
Week 6: Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17
Kansas
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 5-1
Week 6: TCU 38, Kansas 31
Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 4-2
South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14
Cincinnati
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Record: 5-1
Week 6: Cincinnati 28, South Florida 24
Utah
Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 4-2
Week 6: UCLA 42, Utah 32
TCU
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 5-0
Week 6: TCU 38, Kansas 31
Wake Forest
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 5-1
Week 6: Wake Forest 45, Army 10
North Carolina State
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 5-1
NC State 19, Florida State 17
Oregon
Photo: The Register Guard
Record: 5-1
Week 6: Oregon 49, Arizona 22
UCLA
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 6-0
Week 6: UCLA 42, Utah 32
Penn State
Alex Martin-USA TODAY network
Record: 5-0
Week 6: Bye
Mississippi
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 6-0
Week 6: Ole Miss 52, Vanderbilt 28
Oklahoma State
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Record: 5-0
Week 6: Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech 31
Tennessee
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Record: 5-0
Week 6: Tennessee 40, LSU 13
USC
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 6-0
Week 6: USC 30, Washington State 14
Clemson
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 6-0
Week 6: Clemson 31, Boston College 3
Michigan
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Record: 6-0
Week 6: Michigan 31, Indiana 10
Georgia
Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) catches a touchdown pass behind Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Myles Sims (16) during the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 6-0
Week 6: Georgia 42, Auburn 10
Alabama
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 6-0
Week 6: Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20
Ohio State
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Record: 6-0
Week 6: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20