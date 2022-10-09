Predicting the College Football Playoff rankings after Week 6

Week 6 has come and gone in the college football world.

There were some great games over the weekend. Alabama won against Texas A&M without the reigning Heisman trophy winner, Bryce Young. UCLA took care of business to stay undefeated against Utah.

There were a few upsets on the day as well. Notre Dame defeated BYU in Las Vegas, Arizona State beat Washington, and South Carolina took care of Kentucky which was without Will Levis at quarterback.

Each Sunday, we do a new prediction of what the College Football Playoff rankings would look like. You can see our previous rankings below.

Our top 10 remained unchanged after all of them won, save for Penn State being on a bye.

We have a few new teams making their first appearance in our CFP rankings. Kansas State and Illinois have played their way into being top-25 teams.

Here are our CFP rankings through Week 6.

BYU

Syndication: The Register Guard

Record: 4-2

Week 6: Notre Dame 28, BYU 20

Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-1

Week 6: Illinois 9, Iowa 6

North Carolina

Oct 8, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back DeAndre Boykins (16) celebrates his interception by doing a Miami ‘U’ sign against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-1

Week 6: North Carolina 27, Miami (FL) 24

Kansas State

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Record: 5-1

Week 6: Kansas State 10, Iowa State 9

Syracuse

Adrian Cole #10 of the Syracuse Orange tackles Aron Cruickshank #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the third quarter at the Carrier Dome on September 11, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Record: 5-0

Week 6: Bye

Mississippi State

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Record: 5-1

Week 6: Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17

Kansas

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-1

Week 6: TCU 38, Kansas 31

Kentucky

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-2

South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14

Cincinnati

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Record: 5-1

Week 6: Cincinnati 28, South Florida 24

Utah

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-2

Week 6: UCLA 42, Utah 32

TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-0

Week 6: TCU 38, Kansas 31

Wake Forest

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-1

Week 6: Wake Forest 45, Army 10

North Carolina State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-1

NC State 19, Florida State 17

Oregon

Photo: The Register Guard

Record: 5-1

Week 6: Oregon 49, Arizona 22

UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-0

Week 6: UCLA 42, Utah 32

Penn State

Alex Martin-USA TODAY network

Record: 5-0

Week 6: Bye

Mississippi

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-0

Week 6: Ole Miss 52, Vanderbilt 28

Oklahoma State

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Record: 5-0

Week 6: Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech 31

Tennessee

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Record: 5-0

Week 6: Tennessee 40, LSU 13

USC

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-0

Week 6: USC 30, Washington State 14

Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-0

Week 6: Clemson 31, Boston College 3

Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Record: 6-0

Week 6: Michigan 31, Indiana 10

Georgia

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) catches a touchdown pass behind Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Myles Sims (16) during the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-0

Week 6: Georgia 42, Auburn 10

Alabama

Bryce Young Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-0

Week 6: Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20

Ohio State

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Record: 6-0

Week 6: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20

