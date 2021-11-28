Predicting the College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13

It was another wild week of college football, highlighted by two of the biggest rivalries in the sport.

Of course, the most eyes were on The Game, when Michigan football astounded Ohio State to win, 42-27, the first win in the rivalry since 2011. But the primetime game, Bedlam, saw a back-and-forth game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, where the Cowboys held on to a late push by the Sooners to emerge victorious.

The College Football Playoff rankings won’t be live until Tuesday evening, but given everything that happened across the sport from Thursday to Saturday, we have a pretty good idea of what will happen. So there’s no reason to wait — here are what we expect the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings to look like.

List

Texas A&M Aggies

Wisconsin Badgers

Kentucky Wildcats

Arkansas Razorbacks

Houston Cougars

Clemson Tigers

San Diego State Aztecs

NC State Wolfpack

Utah Utes

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Pittsburgh Panthers

Iowa Hawkeyes

Oklahoma Sooners

BYU Cougars

Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks

Ole Miss Rebels

Baylor Bears

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Cincinnati Bearcats

Alabama Crimson Tide

Michigan Wolverines

Georgia Bulldogs

