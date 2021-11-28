Predicting the College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13
It was another wild week of college football, highlighted by two of the biggest rivalries in the sport.
Of course, the most eyes were on The Game, when Michigan football astounded Ohio State to win, 42-27, the first win in the rivalry since 2011. But the primetime game, Bedlam, saw a back-and-forth game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, where the Cowboys held on to a late push by the Sooners to emerge victorious.
The College Football Playoff rankings won’t be live until Tuesday evening, but given everything that happened across the sport from Thursday to Saturday, we have a pretty good idea of what will happen. So there’s no reason to wait — here are what we expect the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings to look like.
List
Texas A&M Aggies
Wisconsin Badgers
Kentucky Wildcats
Arkansas Razorbacks
Houston Cougars
Clemson Tigers
San Diego State Aztecs
NC State Wolfpack
Utah Utes
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Pittsburgh Panthers
Iowa Hawkeyes
Oklahoma Sooners
BYU Cougars
Michigan State Spartans
Ohio State Buckeyes
Oregon Ducks
Ole Miss Rebels
Baylor Bears
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Cincinnati Bearcats
Alabama Crimson Tide
Michigan Wolverines
Georgia Bulldogs
