Predicting what the College Football Playoff rankings will look like after Week 11

There were some big-time matchups across the college football world on Saturday that had an opportunity to shake up the playoff rankings heading into the middle of November, but yet again the chaos was stopped at the door.

The No.3 Michigan Wolverines outlasted the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions, while the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs blew the doors off of the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels. Meanwhile, the No. 5 Washington Huskies pulled away from the No. 18 Utah Utes late for a victory at home, while the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles managed to stave off a Miami Hurricanes team late in the game as well.

Even after much of the nation was asleep, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks rolled over the USC Trojans to continue their strong run as well. In the end, it left us with a CFP top 25 that looks largely unchanged at the top, though several middling teams found a way to move up or move down based on a couple of upsets throughout the day.

The third set of playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night. Here’s how we project they will look:

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Week 11 Result: 38-3 Win vs. Michigan State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 1

Analysis: The Buckeyes continue to look like one of the best teams in the nation right now, and the connection between Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison has really started to blossom as of late. If they can continue to win, there is no doubt they’ll be in the playoff.

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 52-17 Win vs. No. 9 Ole Miss

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 2

Analysis: I was close to putting Georgia up in the No. 1 spot after their impressive win over No. 9 Ole Miss, but I think that Ohio State did enough to keep the top spot. Georgia is starting to look like a really dangerous team once again, which should come as no surprise.

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 24-15 Win vs. No. 10 Penn State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 3

Analysis: Even without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline because of his suspension, Michigan was able to take care of business against a Penn State team that increasingly looks much worse than people expected.

Florida State Seminoles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 27-20 Win vs. Miami

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 4

Analysis: They certainly got tested, but Florida State came out on top and was able to beat a Miami team that turned to their backup quarterback before the game started. If the Seminoles can win the ACC Title game, it’s hard to think they will miss out on a playoff spot.

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 35-28 Win vs. No. 18 Utah

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 5

Analysis: Involved in another shootout, Washington’s offense did enough on Saturday to beat a solid Utah team with a really good defense. Going forward, Washington has a tough test against Oregon State before potentially getting back to the Pac-12 title game.

Oregon Ducks

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 36-27 Win vs. USC

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 6

Analysis: It wasn’t the blowout that many people were expecting, but Oregon rolled over USC from start to finish and kept their identity as one of the hottest teams in the nation right now with Bo Nix taking over as the leading candidate to win the Heisman Trophy. The Ducks have no reason not to remain as the top-ranked one-loss team.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 29-26 Win vs. TCU

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 7

Analysis: This game was closer than it probably should have been, but the Longhorns found a way to pull it out in the end and stay inside the top 10 with a one-loss record. Texas has flirted with danger a bit recently, so it feels fair to be skeptical of them going forward.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Week 11 Result: 49-21 Win vs. Kentucky

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 8

Analysis: If you needed anymore proof that Alabama is playing like one of the best teams in the nation, now you don’t. The Crimson Tide look incredibly dangerous now that Jalen Milroe is playing to the caliber that he is.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 31-24 Win vs. Virginia

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 11

Analysis: Louisville had the pleasure of playing on a weeknight, so their tight game against a terrible Virginia team was not as highly viewed as you would expect on a Saturday. At this point, we can pretty much book Louisville vs. Florida State in the ACC title game.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 62-17 Win vs. Stanford

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 12

Analysis: The Beavers continue to look like one of the best teams in the Pac-12, and they could absolutely disrupt things in the conference next week with a big game against the Washington Huskies.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 36-7 Win vs. No. 13 Tennessee

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 14

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 52-17 Loss vs. No. 2 Georgia

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 9

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 24-15 Loss vs. No. 3 Michigan

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 10

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 59-20 Win vs. West Virginia

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 17

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 36-7 Loss vs. No. 14 Missouri

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 13

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 52-35 Win vs. Florida

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 19

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 16-13 Loss vs. Texas Tech

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 16

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: BYE

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 20

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 34-31 Win vs. Colorado

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 21

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 35-28 Loss vs. No. 5 Washington

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 18

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 22-0 Win vs. Rutgers

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 22

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 45-3 Loss vs. UCF

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 15

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 59-25 Win vs. Baylor

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 25

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 24-22 Win vs. Tulsa

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 23

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 47-45 2OT Win vs. Duke

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 24

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire