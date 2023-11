Predicting what the College Football Playoff rankings will look like after Week 12

There weren’t any major upsets that took place in the world of college football on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean some aren’t going to come down the road. While no chaos directly took place on Saturday, an injury to Florida State’s QB Jordan Travis has the future unclear for the Seminoles, which could potentially could shake things up in the future.

For now, though, I think that the rankings will look pretty similar to how they did a week ago, though there might be some jumping in the top of the rankings when it comes to Washington or Alabama.

Next week is when things are going to change a lot, as we get a matchup between Michigan and Ohio State, and rivalry games across the nation. For now, here’s how I expect the CFP rankings to look when they are released on Tuesday:

Georgia Bulldogs

Week 12 Result: 38-10 Win vs. No. 18 Tennessee

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 1

Week 12 Result: 37-3 Win vs. Minnesota

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 2

Week 12 Result: 31-24 Win vs. Marlyand

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 3

Week 12 Result: 22-20 Win vs. No. 11 Oregon State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 5

Week 12 Result: 58-13 Win vs. North Alabama

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 4

Week 12 Result: 49-13 Win vs. Arizona State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 6

Week 12 Result: 66-10 Win vs. Chatanooga

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 8

Week 12 Result: 26-16 Win vs. Iowa State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 7

Week 12 Result: 33-31 Win vs. Florida

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 9

Week 12 Result: 31-24 Win vs. Miami

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 10

Penn State Nittany Lions

Week 12 Result: 27-6 Win vs. Rutgers

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 12

Week 12 Result: 35-3 Win vs. UL Monroe

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 13

Oklahom Sooners

Week 12 Result: 31-24 Win vs. BYU

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 14

LSU Tigers

Week 12 Result: 56-14 Win vs. Georgia State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 15

Week 12 Result: 42-18 Win vs. No. 22 Utah

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 17

Iowa Hawkeyes

Week 12 Result: 15-13 Win vs. Illinois

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 18

Week 12 Result: 45-7 Win vs. Wake Forest

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 19

Week 12 Result: 22-20 Loss vs. No. 5 Washington

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 11

Kansas State Wildcats

Week 12 Result: 31-27 Win vs. No. 25 Kansas

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 21

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Week 12 Result: 43-30 Win vs. Houston

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 23

Week 12 Result: 38-10 Loss vs. No. 1 Georgia

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 18

Week 12 Result: 24-8 Win vs. Florida Atlantic

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 24

Week 12 Result: 31-20 Loss vs. Clemson

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 20

UNLV Rebels

Week 12 Result: 21-27 Win vs. Air Force

Previous Playoff Ranking: N/A

Liberty Flames

Week 12 Result: 49-25 Win vs. UMass

Previous Playoff Ranking: N/A

