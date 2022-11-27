Predicting College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13: A new No. 1

Rivalry week in college football never fails to disappoint.

The first stunner of the day came from South Carolina beating Clemson, 31-30. The Gamecocks have won back-to-back big games against Tennessee and Clemson. The Tigers’ playoff hopes are all but officially dead now.

The other big upset came at night when LSU lost to Texas A&M. The only shot the Tigers had to get into the CFP was winning out, which included winning in the SEC Championship game, but the Aggies spoiled their fun.

Michigan and Ohio State was the game of the week in the country. It was No. 2 vs. No. 3 but the Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes. Michigan went into Columbus and came out with a 45-23 win.

With a few upsets and a few other teams losing toward the bottom of the rankings, the new top 25 is going to look different. Here is how we see the CFP rankings looking on Tuesday.

Purdue Boilermakers (8-4)

Mississippi Bulldogs (8-4)

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3)

Texas Longhorns (8-4)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)

UCF Knights (9-3)

Tulane Green Wave (10-2)

UCLA Bruins (9-3)

Oregon Ducks (9-3)

Oregon State Beavers (9-3)

Florida State Seminoles (9-3)

Clemson Tigers (10-2)

Utah Utes (9-3)

Washington Huskies (10-2)

LSU Tigers (9-3)

Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

USC Trojans (11-1)

TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

