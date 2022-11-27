Predicting College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13: A new No. 1
Rivalry week in college football never fails to disappoint.
The first stunner of the day came from South Carolina beating Clemson, 31-30. The Gamecocks have won back-to-back big games against Tennessee and Clemson. The Tigers’ playoff hopes are all but officially dead now.
The other big upset came at night when LSU lost to Texas A&M. The only shot the Tigers had to get into the CFP was winning out, which included winning in the SEC Championship game, but the Aggies spoiled their fun.
Michigan and Ohio State was the game of the week in the country. It was No. 2 vs. No. 3 but the Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes. Michigan went into Columbus and came out with a 45-23 win.
With a few upsets and a few other teams losing toward the bottom of the rankings, the new top 25 is going to look different. Here is how we see the CFP rankings looking on Tuesday.
Purdue Boilermakers (8-4)
Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi Bulldogs (8-4)
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3)
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Longhorns (8-4)
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
UCF Knights (9-3)
Ncaaf Cincinnati Bearcats At Ucf Knights Oct 29 793
Tulane Green Wave (10-2)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA Bruins (9-3)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon Ducks (9-3)
Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon State Beavers (9-3)
Syndication: Statesman Journal
Florida State Seminoles (9-3)
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers (10-2)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Utah Utes (9-3)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Huskies (10-2)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
LSU Tigers (9-3)
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)
AP Photo/Nate Billings
Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)
Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
USC Trojans (11-1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)
News Joshua L Jones
Michigan Wolverines (12-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole