Predicting what the College Football Playoff rankings will look like after Week 11
We’re just three games away from knowing what four teams will take part in the last four-team College Football Playoff, but before that, we have our next set of CFP rankings coming out on Tuesday.
We like to get ahead of these sort of things by predicting what those might look like a couple of days before you turn on your television or streaming device, and so far, we’ve been pretty good at it. In fact, over the last two weeks, we’ve been 100% spot on with the top six teams, and even better last week in predicting what the CFP committee unveiled with the top eleven teams.
So, yeah, we’re at it again. So far, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been on top of the rankings because of the résumé they built, but that took a bit of a hit with Penn State’s loss to Michigan, and with Notre Dame losing a couple of weeks ago.
On top of that, a couple of teams right on the heels of Ohio State looked really good on Saturday with the Wolverines winning on the road in Happy Valley and Georgia blowing the doors off of a highly ranked Ole Miss team.
In addition to those teams, Washington and Florida State figure to be high on the list as two undefeated teams, and Oregon, Texas, and Alabama are right there as arguably the best one-loss teams should teams above them falter.
Here’s our latest prediction on what the College Football Playoff rankings will look like after Week 11 of the 2023 CFB season.
Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. Minnesota
11/25
at Michigan
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 1
Last Result: Won vs. Michigan State, 38-3
Why the Ranking
Yeah, Georgia looked great, but so did Ohio State. The CFP Committee might eventually leapfrog the Bulldogs over the Buckeyes, but OSU should have done enough to keep the top spot.
Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Tennessee
11/25
at Georgia Tech
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 2
Last Result: Won vs. Ole Miss, 52-17
Why the Ranking
With Georgia now having beat two ranked teams in a row, the gap is closing with Ohio State, and in fact, may have closed all the way with how dominant it looked on Saturday. Had the Buckeyes not looked the part as well, we think the Bulldogs would have grabbed the No. 1 spot. Not quite, though.
Michigan Wolverines (10-0)
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Maryland
11/25
vs. Ohio State
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 3
Last Result: Won at Penn State, 24-15
Why the Ranking
Similarly to why Georgia won’t likely leap over Ohio State, it’ll be hard for Michigan go move up any either, even with a win over a top ten team on the road. The Bulldogs and Buckeyes looked great, so there’s really no way to vault the Wolverines up.
Florida State Seminoles (10-0)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. North Alabama
11/25
at Florida
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 4
Last Result: Won vs. Miami (FL), 27-20
WHy the Ranking
It wasn’t an overly impressive showing for Florida State this weekend, but it will be enough since it was a win that kept the Seminoles as one of the five undefeated Power Five teams. There shouldn’t be any movement, especially since the team below them, Washington, had a similar outcome.
Washington Huskies (10-0)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Oregon State
11/24
vs. Washington State
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 5
Last Result: Won vs. Utah, 35-28
Why the Ranking
We are still staying with the status quo here because Washington did what it needed to do, but not enough to move up over Florida State. The Huskies still hold the head-to-head over one-loss Oregon, so there shouldn’t be any drama here.
Oregon Ducks (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Arizona State
11/24
vs. Oregon State
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 6
Last Result: Won vs. USC, 36-27
Why the Ranking
Oregon continues to look like the best one-loss team in the country and is playing as well as anyone right now. If not for some poor coaching decisions against Washington, the Ducks would probably be in the top four right now. Will the Ducks get another shot at the Huskies? It’s sure looking like it.
Texas Longhorns (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Iowa State
11/24
vs. Texas Tech
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 8
Last Result: Won at TCU, 29-26
Why the Ranking
Texas has been just getting by the last couple of weeks but the win over Alabama earlier in the year is acting like a backstop right now. The committee won’t vault the Crimson Tide over the Longhorns unless there’s an additional loss in Austin.
Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. Chattanooga
11/25
at Auburn
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 8
Last Result: Won at Kentucky, 49-21
Why the Ranking
Alabama continues to look better and better as the season gets longer in the tooth, but it needs some teams above it to lose, namely Texas because the Longhorns won’t fall below the Tide unless they lose because of the head-to-head. We can’t wait to see the chaos that would ensue should the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in Atlanta in a few weeks.
Louisville Cardinals (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Miami (FL)
11/25
vs. Kentucky
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 11
Last Result: Won vs. Virginia, 31-24
Why the Ranking
The CFP committee might be tempted to keep a Penn State ahead of Louisville, but I don’t think it happens. The Cardinals didn’t exactly set the world on fire against a bad Virginia team, but it won and still has the lone loss with a pretty good win over Notre Dame. The Cards will find their way into the top ten this week.
Oregon State Beavers (8-2)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. Washington
11/24
at Oregon
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 12
Last Result: Won vs. Stanford, 62-17
Why the Ranking
The committee might be tempted to keep Penn State at No. 10, and that would be reasonable with the Nittany Lions’ only two losses coming against teams in the top three, but it’s hard not to move a team down at all after a loss, so Oregon State is the beneficiary.
Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. Rutgers
11/24
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 10
Last Result: Lost vs. Michigan, 24-15
Missouri Tigers (8-2)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. Florida
11/24
at Arkansas
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 14
Last Result: Won vs. Tennessee, 36-7
Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. UL Monroe
11/23
at Mississippi State
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 9
Last Result: Lost at Georgia, 52-17
Oklahoma Sooners (8-2)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at BYU
11/24
vs. TCU
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 17
Last Result: Won vs. West Virginia, 59-20
LSU Tigers (7-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. Georgia State
11/25
vs. Texas A&M
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 19
Last Result: Won vs. Florida, 52-35
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. Wake Forest
11/25
at Stanford
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 19
Last Result: Off Week
Tennessee Volunteers (7-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. Georgia
11/25
vs. Vanderbilt
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 13
Last Result: Lost at Missouri, 36-7
Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2)
Remaining Schedule
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 22
Last Result: Won vs. Rutgers, 22-0
Oklahoma State (7-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Houston
11/25
vs. BYU
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 15
Last Result: Lost at UCF, 45-3
Kansas Jayhawks (7-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. Kansas State
11/25
at Cincinnati
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 17
Last Result: Lost vs. Texas Tech, 16-13
North Carolina (8-2)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Clemson
11/25
at NC State
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 24
Last Result: Won vs. Duke, 47-45
Utah Utes (7-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Arizona
11/25
vs. Colorado
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 18
Last Result: Lost at Washington, 35-28
Tulane Green Wave (9-1)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at FAU
11/25
vs. UTSA
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 23
Last Result: Won vs. Tulsa, 24-22
Kansas State (7-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Kansas
11/25
vs. Iowa State
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 25
Last Result: Won vs. Baylor, 59-25
Liberty Flames (10-0)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. UMass
11/25
at UTEP
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: N/A
Last Result: Won vs. Old Dominion, 38-10
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.