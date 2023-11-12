Predicting what the College Football Playoff rankings will look like after Week 11

We’re just three games away from knowing what four teams will take part in the last four-team College Football Playoff, but before that, we have our next set of CFP rankings coming out on Tuesday.

We like to get ahead of these sort of things by predicting what those might look like a couple of days before you turn on your television or streaming device, and so far, we’ve been pretty good at it. In fact, over the last two weeks, we’ve been 100% spot on with the top six teams, and even better last week in predicting what the CFP committee unveiled with the top eleven teams.

So, yeah, we’re at it again. So far, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been on top of the rankings because of the résumé they built, but that took a bit of a hit with Penn State’s loss to Michigan, and with Notre Dame losing a couple of weeks ago.

On top of that, a couple of teams right on the heels of Ohio State looked really good on Saturday with the Wolverines winning on the road in Happy Valley and Georgia blowing the doors off of a highly ranked Ole Miss team.

In addition to those teams, Washington and Florida State figure to be high on the list as two undefeated teams, and Oregon, Texas, and Alabama are right there as arguably the best one-loss teams should teams above them falter.

Here’s our latest prediction on what the College Football Playoff rankings will look like after Week 11 of the 2023 CFB season.

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Minnesota 11/25 at Michigan

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 1

Last Result: Won vs. Michigan State, 38-3

Why the Ranking

Yeah, Georgia looked great, but so did Ohio State. The CFP Committee might eventually leapfrog the Bulldogs over the Buckeyes, but OSU should have done enough to keep the top spot.

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Tennessee 11/25 at Georgia Tech

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 2

Last Result: Won vs. Ole Miss, 52-17

Why the Ranking

With Georgia now having beat two ranked teams in a row, the gap is closing with Ohio State, and in fact, may have closed all the way with how dominant it looked on Saturday. Had the Buckeyes not looked the part as well, we think the Bulldogs would have grabbed the No. 1 spot. Not quite, though.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Date Opponent 11/18 at Maryland 11/25 vs. Ohio State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 3

Last Result: Won at Penn State, 24-15

Why the Ranking

Similarly to why Georgia won’t likely leap over Ohio State, it’ll be hard for Michigan go move up any either, even with a win over a top ten team on the road. The Bulldogs and Buckeyes looked great, so there’s really no way to vault the Wolverines up.

Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. North Alabama 11/25 at Florida

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 4

Last Result: Won vs. Miami (FL), 27-20

WHy the Ranking

It wasn’t an overly impressive showing for Florida State this weekend, but it will be enough since it was a win that kept the Seminoles as one of the five undefeated Power Five teams. There shouldn’t be any movement, especially since the team below them, Washington, had a similar outcome.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Oregon State 11/24 vs. Washington State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 5

Last Result: Won vs. Utah, 35-28

Why the Ranking

We are still staying with the status quo here because Washington did what it needed to do, but not enough to move up over Florida State. The Huskies still hold the head-to-head over one-loss Oregon, so there shouldn’t be any drama here.

USA TODAY SMG

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Arizona State 11/24 vs. Oregon State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 6

Last Result: Won vs. USC, 36-27

Why the Ranking

Oregon continues to look like the best one-loss team in the country and is playing as well as anyone right now. If not for some poor coaching decisions against Washington, the Ducks would probably be in the top four right now. Will the Ducks get another shot at the Huskies? It’s sure looking like it.

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Iowa State 11/24 vs. Texas Tech

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 8

Last Result: Won at TCU, 29-26

Why the Ranking

Texas has been just getting by the last couple of weeks but the win over Alabama earlier in the year is acting like a backstop right now. The committee won’t vault the Crimson Tide over the Longhorns unless there’s an additional loss in Austin.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Chattanooga 11/25 at Auburn

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 8

Last Result: Won at Kentucky, 49-21

Why the Ranking

Alabama continues to look better and better as the season gets longer in the tooth, but it needs some teams above it to lose, namely Texas because the Longhorns won’t fall below the Tide unless they lose because of the head-to-head. We can’t wait to see the chaos that would ensue should the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in Atlanta in a few weeks.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Miami (FL) 11/25 vs. Kentucky

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 11

Last Result: Won vs. Virginia, 31-24

Why the Ranking

The CFP committee might be tempted to keep a Penn State ahead of Louisville, but I don’t think it happens. The Cardinals didn’t exactly set the world on fire against a bad Virginia team, but it won and still has the lone loss with a pretty good win over Notre Dame. The Cards will find their way into the top ten this week.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Washington 11/24 at Oregon

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 12

Last Result: Won vs. Stanford, 62-17

Why the Ranking

The committee might be tempted to keep Penn State at No. 10, and that would be reasonable with the Nittany Lions’ only two losses coming against teams in the top three, but it’s hard not to move a team down at all after a loss, so Oregon State is the beneficiary.

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Rutgers 11/24 at Michigan State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 10

Last Result: Lost vs. Michigan, 24-15

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Florida 11/24 at Arkansas

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 14

Last Result: Won vs. Tennessee, 36-7

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. UL Monroe 11/23 at Mississippi State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 9

Last Result: Lost at Georgia, 52-17

USA TODAY SMG

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at BYU 11/24 vs. TCU

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 17

Last Result: Won vs. West Virginia, 59-20

LSU Tigers (7-3)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 19

Last Result: Won vs. Florida, 52-35

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Wake Forest 11/25 at Stanford

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 19

Last Result: Off Week

Tennessee Volunteers (7-3)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Georgia 11/25 vs. Vanderbilt

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 13

Last Result: Lost at Missouri, 36-7

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Illinois 11/24 at Nebraska

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 22

Last Result: Won vs. Rutgers, 22-0

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Houston 11/25 vs. BYU

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 15

Last Result: Lost at UCF, 45-3

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Kansas State 11/25 at Cincinnati

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 17

Last Result: Lost vs. Texas Tech, 16-13

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Clemson 11/25 at NC State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 24

Last Result: Won vs. Duke, 47-45

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Arizona 11/25 vs. Colorado

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 18

Last Result: Lost at Washington, 35-28

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at FAU 11/25 vs. UTSA

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 23

Last Result: Won vs. Tulsa, 24-22

Kansas State (7-3)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Kansas 11/25 vs. Iowa State

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 25

Last Result: Won vs. Baylor, 59-25

Liberty Flames (10-0)

Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. UMass 11/25 at UTEP

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: N/A

Last Result: Won vs. Old Dominion, 38-10

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire