Predicting what the College Football Playoff rankings will be after Week 13

College football never seems to disappoint and that has been true so far in 2023 as well. The regular season is now over, and with Ohio State losing to Michigan, there’s going to be a bit of a shakeup at the top that the College Football Playoff committee will have to sort out.

It’ll be very telling on whether the Buckeyes can still crash the CFP party based upon how far OSU falls in the rankings that are released on Tuesday. And while Ohio State was losing its way against Michigan, the other top contenders like Georgia, Washington, Florida State, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama all won — albeit some in dramatic fashion. You have to expect all of those teams will remain in the mix as we head into the conference championship games next weekend.

We do our best to try and sort out what the CFP committee will do after each week’s set of games and we’ve been pretty good at it so far, so why not continue those efforts.

Here’s our prediction on what the College Football Playoff rankings could look like when the committee unveils the fifth set of rankings on Tuesday with the regular season coming to a close.

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 12/2 vs. Alabama (SEC Championship)

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 1

Last Result: Won at Georgia Tech, 31-23

Why the Ranking

Michigan will have a case for moving up to No. 1 over Georgia after the win vs. No. 2 Ohio State, but the Dawgs have separated themselves prior and still have a better overall body of work. Plus, we’ve mentioned ad nauseum the unintended SEC bias that will be in play.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 12/2 vs. Iowa (Big Ten Championship)

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 3

Last Result: Won vs. Ohio State, 30-24

Why the Ranking

Obviously, Michigan will move up ahead of Ohio State. The CFP committee will discuss whether the Wolverines should be moved to No. 1, but the two wins over the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions won’t be enough when compared with Georgia’s ranked wins coming out of the SEC.

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 12/1 vs. Oregon (Pac-12 Championship)

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 4

Last Result: Won vs. Washington State, 24-21

Why the Ranking

The Huskies sure have struggled to win in controlling fashion the last few weeks, but the wins are still coming. The head-to-head win over Oregon still looms large and is acting as a bit of a backstop at the moment. Next Friday will be huge.

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 12/2 vs. Louisville (ACC Championship)

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 5

Last Result: Won at Florida, 24-15

WHy the Ranking

The Seminoles just keep winning but the game control and eye test hasn’t been very impressive. As long as they can take care of business against Louisville on Saturday, they’ll be in the playoff. However, can Florida State pull it off without Jordan Travis?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 12/1 vs. Washington (Pac-12 Championship)

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 6

Last Result: Won vs. Oregon State, 31-7

Why the Ranking

Oregon is going to be a great case study between eye test and resume because the Ducks have just one win over a current ranked opponent. If Ohio State lands ahead of Oregon on Tuesday, winning against quality competition counts more than the eye test. If not, the committee simply believes the Ducks are dominant based on what they’ve seen when turning the games on. We say its the latter.

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

USA TODAY SMG

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent TDB Bowl

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 2

Last Result: Lost at Michigan, 37-3

Why the Ranking

A loss on the road to a rival, especially one that’s most likely going to be a top two ranked loss won’t result in the Buckeyes falling too far, but there’s just too many teams still out there with no losses and one team (Oregon) that the CFP committee is falling in love with when it comes to the eye test. OSU will need some serious help to get into the College Football Playoff.

Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 12/2 vs. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Championship)

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 7

Last Result: Won vs. Texas Tech, 57-7

Why the Ranking

The Longhorns curb stomped Texas Tech on Saturday but have been wrestling victories out of the jaws of defeat prior to that. Win the Big 12 Championship game and Texas will probably climb over Ohio State as an extra data point.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 12/2 vs, Georgia (SEC Championship)

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 8

Last Result: Won at Auburn, 27-24

Why the Ranking

Alabama’s miracle finish keeps its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Texas is keeping the Tide from moving up because of the head-to-head, but should Alabama find a way to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game, it’s hard to see how it misses the four-team field.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent TBD TBD Bowl

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 9

Last Result: Won at Arkansas, 33-31

Why the Ranking

Missouri annihilated Arkansas on the road but there’s no room to move up because of what the teams ahead of the Tigers have done. It’s still a great season and the only two losses have been against two highly ranked SEC teams (Georgia and LSU). A New Year’s Six bowl is likely awaiting when it’s all said and done.

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent TBD TBD Bowl

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 11

Last Result: Won at Michigan State, 42-0

Why the Ranking

Penn State should be welcomed back to the top ten because of the loss by Louisville. Do the Nittany Lions deserve even more credit with both losses coming against two of the best teams in the country (Michigan and Ohio State)? There’s no chance at the playoff but Penn State should be headed to a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent TBD TBD Bowl

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 12

Last Result: Won at Mississippi State, 17-7

USA TODAY SMG

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent TBD TBD Bowl

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 13

Last Result: Won vs. TCU, 69-45

LSU Tigers (9-3)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent TBD TBD

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 14

Last Result: Won vs. Texas A&M, 42-30

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent TBD TBD Bowl

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 15

Last Result: Won at Arizona State, 59-23

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2)

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 12/2 vs. Michigan (Big Ten Championship)

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 17

Last Result: Won vs. Nebraska, 13-10

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 12/2 vs. Florida State (ACC Championship)

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 10

Last Result: Lost vs. Kentucky, 38-31

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent TBD TBD Bowl

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 18

Last Result: Won at Stanford, 56-23

Oklahoma State (9-3)

USA TODAY SMG

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 12/2 vs. Texas (Big 12 Championship)

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 20

Last Result: Won vs. BYU, 40-34

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent TBD TBD Bowl

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 21

Last Result: Won vs. Vanderbilt, 48-24

NC State (9-3)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent TBD TBD Bowl

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 22

Last Result: Won vs. North Carolina, 39-20

USA TODAY SMG

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent TBD TBD Bowl

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 16

Last Result: Lost at Oregon, 31-7

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 12/2 vs. SMU (American Championship)

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 23

Last Result: Won vs. UTSA, 29-16

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent TBD TBD Bowl

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 24

Last Result: Won at South Carolina, 16-7

Kansas State Wildcats (8-4)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent TBD TBD Bowl

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 19

Last Result: Lost vs, Iowa State, 42-35

Liberty Flames (12-0)

Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 12/2 vs. New Mexico State (Conference USA Championship)

Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 25

Last Result: Won at UTEP, 42-28

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire