Predicting Clemson Football’s 5 Highest-Rated Players In EA Sports College Football 25

College football enthusiasts and gamers can rejoice as the anticipation draws to a close. After more than a decade, EA Sports is reentering the realm of college sports. The gaming behemoth announced via Twitter/X on Thursday that it would unveil a new college football video game in the summer, tailored to the 2024 season.

This marks the return to Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox consoles for gamers, providing the opportunity to engage in college football rivalries and other matchups for the first time since 2013. Previously known as ‘NCAA Football,’ the series was discontinued in 2013 amidst a flurry of lawsuits concerning name, image, and likeness issues.

With the game’s return, we will make early predictions for the highest-rated players on the Clemson football team. Try not to be made with some of these ratings; these are just predictions based on what we know about EA and what we’ve seen.

– Updated 5/3

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Position: Linebacker

Rating: 93

What Turri has to say:

It’s difficult to argue against Carter being the top player on this roster heading into the 2024 season, with only one player coming to mind that may compete with him for that spot during the season. Carter could have entered the 2024 NFL draft, but luckily for Tigers’ fans, he returned for another season. I’m expecting Carter to be a top-ranked linebacker in this game, and a 94 should be right around where he stands as one of the best defensive players in the game.

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Position: Running back

Rating: 90

What Turri has to say:

This rating might be a little lofty considering who EA is as a company, but Mafah is fully worthy of it. Mafah was analytically one of the country’s best running backs last season, and he is no longer splitting a backfield with former star running back Will Shipley. Mafah should certainly be the Tigers’ highest-ranked offensive player. While 92 may feel high for some, Mafah could end the season as a 95+ overall.

TJ Parker

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Defensive End

Rating: 89

What Turri has to say:

From one sophomore stud to another, Parker should be very well respected by this game after his freshman season. If you’re going to talk about ceilings like we did with Woods, Parker’s ceiling is up there for the best in the country. He proved in 2023 that he is a complete dog in the pass rush and run defense; now it’s just about being more consistent in the pass rush. He and Woods are a scary good duo.

Peter Woods

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Defensive Tackle

Rating: 88

What Turri has to say:

Woods was as good as advertised heading into the 2023 season. He won’t stuff the stat sheet, but you don’t need to do so for your impact to be felt. Woods could definitely compete with Carter in 2024 as the Tigers’ best defensive player, but right now, he isn’t quite there.

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Tight End

Rating: 87

What Turri has to say:

Another one I feel might shock people, but Briningstool is far better than his stats showed during the 2023 season. I’m expecting a major leap from the tight end in 2024, and it seems to be a consensus opinion from some of my most trusted people at Clemson. If I were to guess right now, I don’t think stats would reflect his ranking in this game. Expect Briningstool to be the Tigers’ top offensive option outside of Mafah in this game.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire