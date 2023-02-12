Predicting Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII MVP

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII later this afternoon.

The winner of the game will be decided between the chalk, but so will the winner of the elusive Super Bowl MVP award. Some say it’s the only MVP award that matters because it means your team won the biggest game of the season. Should the Chiefs emerge from the game victorious, who could end up being the team’s Super Bowl MVP?

The entire Chiefs Wire staff has offered up their predictions down below:

Charles Goldman's prediction: DE Frank Clark

Clark has the uncanny ability to turn his game a couple of notches during the playoffs. He’s played in 16 postseason games in his career and he has at least one sack in 10 of them and three games with multiple sacks. In perhaps the biggest game of his career, I expect Clark to go full Super Saiyan during Super Bowl LVII.

Firstly, he’s going to be matched up against the weakest link on the Eagles’ offensive line (LT Jordan Mailata) for the majority of the game. Clark needs just three sacks in this game to become the all-time leader in postseason sacks. He’s had one three-sack game in the playoffs before (Chiefs-Texans, 2019-20) so it’s not outside of the realm of possibility. If that happens, he’ll almost certainly be named Super Bowl MVP.

John Dillon's prediction: QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is the obvious pick here, and for good reason. There would be no better way for the NFL’s most valuable player to cap off his incredible season than by securing yet another MVP award on the league’s biggest stage in Glendale, Arizona. This would mark his second Super Bowl MVP after winning the award back in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City’s chances of winning their second Super Bowl of the Mahomes era hinges on his performance in this game. If he can manage to eclipse 250 yards, a pair of scores and keep from turning the ball over, this award should be a lock for him if the Chiefs emerge victorious.

Ed Easton Jr.'s prediction: DT Chris Jones

The focus heading into Super Bowl LVII has been on the Kelce brothers and the historic matchup between the starting quarterbacks. A player lost in the discussions has been Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is playing the best football of his career.

Jones led the team in sacks this season with 15.5 while securing most of them during late-game clutch moments. He finished tied for fourth in the league in sacks while racking up plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks; he was noticeably looked over for NFL defensive player of the year, receiving only one first-place vote while being named for the same award by Pro Football Focus.

The extra motivation from not being considered higher by the Associated Press could be the fuel needed for a big game. The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line features Pro Bowl talent, so breaking through should yield the right amount of attention for MVP consideration.

Wesley Roesch's prediction: TE Travis Kelce

The easy answer is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Super Bowl MVP honors have gone to a QB in 31 of 56 Super Bowls, and Mahomes will be the best player on the field in this matchup. But I’ll go against the grain because, well, what would Mahomes be without his right-hand man? The Robin to his Batman? Yes, I’m talking about tight end Travis Kelce.

This is the Kelce Bowl after all. Kelce is not just playing for his second Super Bowl ring — he’s playing for brotherly dominance against his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, and in front of his family members who are inevitably cheering for both teams. Also, the Eagles are pretty weak up the middle against players in the slot which is where Travis excels. I wouldn’t be surprised if Travis drops 100+ yards and two or three touchdowns on Philly.

Nick Roesch's prediction: TE Travis Kelce

The Kelce brothers facing off has been a big storyline for this Super Bowl, and I think that Travis will cap it off as MVP. The Eagles’ defense is weak across the middle and is designed to eliminate the big play, leaving the underneath open.

Combine that with Kelce being Patrick Mahomes’ No. 1 option and a matchup nightmare for pretty much all opposing linebackers and defensive backs, it sets up nicely for Kelce to have a big game. I predict he’ll have double-digit receptions with multiple touchdowns and well over 100 yards.

