Predicting the Chiefs’ 2021 practice squad

Final roster cuts are well underway, with the Chiefs already having released several players as they trim the roster from 80 down to 53. This is one of the most competitive rosters we have seen during the Andy Reid era, which means that a lot of good players will be released by the team.

Brett Veach has his work cut out for him, but the good news is that he’ll be able to recoup at least some of the players he releases on the 16-man practice squad. That’ll be due shortly after Tuesday’s roster cut deadline, with practice squad formation coming on Wednesday, September 1. Remember, the NFL is carrying over last year’s rules from the practice squad, so teams can keep up to six players with two or more accrued seasons.

Here’s a quick prediction of what the Chiefs’ practice squad might look like:

DB Devon Key

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Key was among the first players released by the team during the cutdown to 53 players. The undrafted rookie safety was the subject of much hype heading into the preseason after having received some repetitions with the first-team defense in training camp. Unfortunately, when the bright lights came on, Key looked overwhelmed at times. He also flashed some of those traits he was praised for during training camp. It's clear he needs more refinement before he's ready for the NFL game. A season on the practice squad would serve him well.

QB Shane Buechele

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Buechele finished the preseason 37-of-55 passing for 422 yards, three passing touchdowns, 10 carries for 18 yards and one rushing touchdown. It's a pretty solid performance by the undrafted rookie, one that could see him claimed on waivers if he is cut. Should he clear waivers there is no doubt in my mind that he'd return to the Chiefs' practice squad to continue learning from Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

DE Demone Harris

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Harris looked the best he's looked this preseason since first joining the team back in 2019. It's clear he spent time working on his body and technique during the offseason. He spent the 2020 NFL season on the practice squad in Kansas City and should be a candidate to return to the practice squad this season.

DE Austin Edwards

David Wallace / The Republic

Edwards joined the Chiefs' practice squad late last season after having played for the Arizona Cardinals. He's a player that the Chiefs really liked coming out of Ferris State. He flashed some ability in the final two preseason games and could be a candidate to return to the practice squad now that he's been waived.

WR Darrius Shepherd

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A local prospect out of Blue Springs, Missouri, Shepherd is the only player with enough accrued playtime to have been released outright so far. Should he not catch on with another team, he's someone that might be interested in returning to the practice squad given the proximity to home. He has a ways to go as a receiver, but he proved to be a sure-handed and talented return specialist during the preseason.

RB Derrick Gore

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Gore had a phenomenal and productive preseason with the Chiefs. He capped it off with an impressive performance against the Vikings with 106 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Fans are probably worried about his chances of clearing waivers, but running backs are a dime a dozen in this league. Look for Gore to return to the Chiefs' practice squad should he not make the 53-man roster.

LB Omari Cobb

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A 2020 undrafted free agent out of Marshall, Cobb had some flashy moments for the Chiefs during the 2021 NFL preseason, including a sack of 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance. He spent last season on the practice squad and should he clear waivers, expect him to rejoin the practice squad again.

OT Wyatt Miller

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Miller was a late offseason addition, joining the Chiefs after a workout in June. He's been a steady backup offensive lineman for Kansas City during the preseason, mostly working with the third-team offense. With the team likely keeping 9-10 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster and 2-3 on injured reserve or the PUP list, Miller would be a sensible option for the practice squad.

DT Tyler Clark

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The depth of the defensive line really hurt Clark's chances at the 53-man roster this year. He has really developed in a short time, posting two hurries and five stops in the preseason finale against the Vikings. He will, admittedly, be tough to get through waivers, but should he make it through, he's a shoo-in to return on the practice squad.

WR Maurice Ffrench

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Ffrench has flashed a few times this preseason, returning a punt for 26 yards in preseason Week 1 and catching a 13-yard pass in preseason Week 3. After spending 2020 on the practice squad in Kansas City, he looks poised to do so again.

OG Yasir Durant

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs stashed Durant on the 53-man roster throughout the 2020 NFL season. I don't think they're ready to give up on the former undrafted free agent out of Mizzou. Should he clear waivers they'll likely continue to develop Durant on the practice squad.

CB Dicaprio Bootle

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Bootle has impressed the Chiefs' coaching staff during training camp, even earning opportunities playing with the first-team defense at times. He's still a pretty raw player with a need for refinement in his game, but he showed good progress during the preseason. I'd expect the Chiefs to try to sneak him through waivers and get him on the practice squad for the upcoming season.

CB BoPete Keyes

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Keyes could be a bit of a surprise cut after the team traded up to acquire him in the draft just a season ago. The Chiefs have a bit of a roster crunch with two offensive linemen who need to be on the 53-man roster to be designated to return from injured reserve. If Keyes is waived and clears waivers, the Chiefs could choose to bring him back to the 53-man roster after transactions are made to clear room on the roster. I'd be tempted to add him to the practice squad instead.

DB Zayne Anderson

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The BYU ties run strong in Kansas City and I'm not certain this team is ready to give up on Anderson after his preseason performance. In 49 total snaps, Anderson notched 7 tackles, one pressure and allowed just one reception on one target. Look for the Chiefs to add him back on the practice squad should he clear waivers.

WR Gehrig Dieter

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

You know the Chiefs can't quit Dieter, right? He's been with the team since 2017 in some shape or form. He was a call-up from the practice squad several times last season because of his special teams play. Should the team have space on the practice squad, look for them to keep the veteran wideout.

LB Cale Garrett

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

There's always one or two guys that the team manages to pick up on the practice squad from around the league either via roster cuts or otherwise. With the full scope of cuts not yet known, we'll consider the possibility of the Chiefs bringing in a player they hosted for a visit just a few weeks ago. Garrett was a running mate of Nick Bolton's at Mizzou. He could be a nice developmental stash on the practice squad.

1

1

1

1