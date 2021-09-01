Predicting the Chicago Bears’ 2021 practice squad

The Chicago Bears have formed their initial 53-man roster, cutting 27 players in the process. Unfortunately, that meant a lot of good players were cut, including a pair of sixth-round rookies.

Following the final round of cuts, GM Ryan Pace will start assembling his 16-player practice squad, which can include up to six players with more than two accrued seasons, beginning Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT. The practice squad serves as an extension of the active roster, which will provide depth at certain positions.

Before the Bears start building their practice squad, here are our predictions:

WR Dazz Newsome

Dazz Newsome was one of the biggest surprise cuts from the initial 53-man roster, but assuming he clears waivers, he's a lock for the practice squad. Newsome was playing catch-up this summer after missing some time recovering from a broken collarbone.

OLB Charles Snowden

Snowden was the prized undrafted rookie this year, and it's easy to see why after an impressive preseason, where he totaled seven tackles, two sacks, four QB hits and a tackle for a loss. It was a bit of a surprise that he didn't make the 53-man roster the way things shook out. But if he clears waivers, Snowden is an easy lock for practice squad.

RB Ryan Nall

Ryan Nall has been a mainstay with the Bears over the last couple of years. But with a deep running back room, it wasn't a surprise to find him initially waived. With Tarik Cohen starting the season on the PUP list -- missing at least the first six games this season -- Nall is someone who could find himself promoted to the active roster at some point.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

Thomas Graham Jr. was another surprise cut for the Bears, whose initial 53-man roster consists of just four cornerbacks. Graham made plays during training camp and preseason, but apparently he didn't do enough to warrant a further look just yet. With questions at cornerback, Graham is an easy practice squad lock.

WR Isaiah Coulter

Isaiah Coulter never really stood a chance of making the Bears' 53-man roster given he was a later addition to the roster and only played in the preseason finale against the Titans. But you figure Coulter's upside will be enough to earn him a spot on the practice squad and give the Bears a better look.

S Teez Tabor

Teez Tabor was a standout at training camp, where his instincts and playmaking ability was on display in an intriguing battle at reserve safety with Marqui Christian. Tabor suffered a thigh injury back on Aug. 23, which held him out of the final preseason game, but he's done enough to be a lock for the practice squad.

WR Jon'Vea Johnson

Jon'Vea Johnson became a regular name on the practice report during training camp working with Justin Fields, where he had some impressive catches. He was always a long-shot to make the 53-man roster, but he's got great practice squad potential.

RB Artavis Pierce

Running back Artavis Pierce has shown a ton of potential and been one of the standout players in training camp. But he always faced an uphill battle on the depth chart behind the likes of David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert. With Cohen starting the year on the PUP list, Pierce could be elevated to the active roster on game day, making him an easy practice squad lock.

OL Arlington Hambright

It's never a bad idea to keep a few offensive linemen stashed on your practice squad, and former seventh-round pick Arlington Hambright is an easy choice. Hambright served as the backup left guard this summer, and he provides depth on the offensive line.

OLB Sam Kamara

Kamara made the transition from defensive tackle to outside linebacker since joining the Bears, and he's certainly made an impression. Kamara had six pressures, two quarterback hits and a sack this preseason. Kamara certainly did enough to garner consideration for the 53-man roster, and it's likely he'll be a practice squad lock.

K Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson never stood a chance of making the 53-man roster given the Bears just inked Cairo Santos to a three-year extension. But Johnson made the most of his opportunities in training camp and preseason, where he proved he had quite the leg. It wouldn't be a bad idea to keep Johnson stashed on the practice squad in case he's needed.

OL Dieter Eiselen

Dieter Eiselen spent last season on the practice squad, and he seems like a prime candidate to return. Eiselen was the second-string center behind Sam Mustipher, providing depth on the interior of the offensive line.

DL LaCale London

The Bears' deepest position group is defensive line, so it wasn't a surprise that LaCale London was waived (albeit with an injury designation). London was impressive this preseason, and it should be enough for him to land back on the practice squad for the second straight year.

DL Daniel Archibong

Undrafted rookie Daniel Archibong had an impressive preseason with the Bears, but he always was a long shot for the 53-man roster given Chicago's depth on the defensive line. Still, Archibong impressed enough to garner a spot on the practice squad.

CB Dionte Ruffin

Cornerback Dionte Ruffin, who recovered a fumble in the preseason opener against the Dolphins, was waived by the Bears as part of the first round of cuts. After they waived Javon Wims, Chicago brought him back to play in their preseason finale. The Bears brought Ruffin back for a reason, as he appeared to leave an impression, so he's definitely someone who could be in contention for the practice squad.

TE Scooter Harrington

While Scooter Harrington had a nice training camp and preseason, it was always the depth at tight end that kept him out of contention for a roster spot. The Bears currently have five tight ends on their roster, including Jesper Horsted, whose impressive three-touchdown performance did enough to earn him a roster spot. But Harrington is someone who should be a practice squad candidate.

