Predicting the Chargers’ starting offense before training camp

Training camp is usually when teams begin finalizing their depth charts. This year, however, it seems as though the Chargers have largely set their starting lineups before players even report to camp.

Let’s run through the starters, beginning with the offense.

QB Justin Herbert

Herbert will look to regain his MVP-caliber form under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after a 2022 season that suffered from both injury (to Herbert and nearly all his weapons) and subpar playcalling. If the pairing lives up to the hype, the sky’s the limit.

RB Austin Ekeler

Ekeler will return for what seems to be one last ride with the Chargers after a contract dispute that resulted in a request for a trade. Coming off a season in which he led the league in touchdowns, Ekeler will have the pressure on him to reproduce that sort of season if he wants big money on the open market.

WR Keenan Allen

Allen will be the starter in the slot, as he has been for a decade. While not the same player he was at his peak, his route running savvy and chemistry with Justin Herbert will still result in ample production. Health will be the biggest question mark after Allen struggled with a hamstring issue for huge chunks of last season.

WR Mike Williams

If you’re placing bets on who will lead LA in receiving yards this season, my money is on Williams (health permitting). Moore will air the ball out much more than his predecessor, which should result in plenty of opportunities for the sideline artistry Williams has become famous for. With a healthy Allen and more legit weapons on the field, Williams should also have more space to operate in the middle intermediate areas.

WR Quentin Johnston

Make no mistake – Josh Palmer’s omission here is more about how stacked the Chargers’ wide receiver corps is and not an indictment of his talent. Johnston will, however, be the WR3 thanks to draft pedigree and an electric run after catch profile. If he hits the ground running, Palmer continues to develop, and Allen and Williams stay healthy, LA should have a downright lethal passing game.

TE Gerald Everett

Everett returns as the starter at tight end after rumors about a number of free agent tight ends and about Everett’s own release as a cap casualty. While not a top-end talent at the position, he’s an above-average receiver and adequate blocker who was able to shoulder the load in small stretches when LA got thin at wide receiver.

LT Rashawn Slater

Slater returns from his torn bicep to what seems to be a rather egregious underrating of his skillset. After being named an All-Pro as a rookie, the Northwestern alum was off to a similar start to the 2022 season before getting injured, and his return should give Herbert some peace of mind in the pocket.

LG Zion Johnson

LA’s 2022 first rounder shifts from the right side to the left to play his more natural position in 2023 now that Matt Feiler is off the roster as a cap casualty. Johnson was solid as a rookie on the right side, but sandwiching him between Slater and Corey Linsley should make for a formidable run blocking line off the left side.

C Corey Linsley

Credit to Tom Telesco: when he spends big, he picks the right spots. Linsley has anchored the offensive line since being handed the bag by the Chargers prior to the 2021 season and continues to play at an elite level when healthy. Knee issues and a bout of food poisoning slowed his 2022 season, but he was his usual self when on the field.

RB Jamaree Salyer

After saving the Chargers’ season by filling in at left tackle after Slater’s injury, Salyer was owed a starting spot entering this season. That’s partly why Feiler’s release was so easy to swallow. Now, LA moves Salyer back to the position they drafted him to play, where his pedestrian foot speed will be hid a bit better but his run blocking capabilities will shine.

RT Trey Pipkins III

Pipkins was a revelation at right tackle last season, but a sprained MCL affected his season in the middle portion. The Chargers rewarded him with a contract extension in March that keeps what should be a stellar offensive line together at an affordable price point.

