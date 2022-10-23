Predicting CFP rankings after Week 8: Three new teams enter the top 25

There were two top-10 teams that lost on Saturday: UCLA and Mississippi.

The Oregon Ducks looked like a legit offense on Saturday after putting up 45 points on the previously unbeaten Bruins. Quarterback Bo Nix threw five touchdown passes and looked pretty flawless.

Brian Kelly gained his first signature win coaching LSU, beating Ole Miss by 25 points. Jayden Daniels, the Tigers quarterback, not only threw two touchdowns, but also ran the ball for 121 yards and scored three times on the ground.

A few of the top teams continued their winning ways.

The Buckeyes continue to dominate, while it may have taken a while for the offense to get going. Ohio State — with the help of Spencer Petras and the Iowa offense — scored 54 points against the Hawkeyes.

Clemson survived a scare against a good Syracuse team, and Alabama defeated Mississippi State Saturday evening.

Three of our Week 7 top 25 College Football Playoff teams dropped out and three new teams enter the picture.

Here is our prediction of what the CFP top 25 rankings would look like after Week 8.

Maryland (6-2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Week 8: Maryland 31, Northwestern 24

Oregon State (6-2)

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) runs in a touchdown against Colorado during the first quarter at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Week 8: Oregon State 42, Colorado 9

Tulane (7-1)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Tulane 38, Memphis 28

North Carolina State (5-2)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Bye

Syracuse (6-1)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Clemson 27, Syracuse 21

LSU (6-2)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: LSU 45, Ole Miss 20

North Carolina (6-1)

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Bye

Illinois (6-1)

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Bye

Cincinnati (6-1)

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Week 8: Cincinnati 29, SMU 27

Kentucky (5-2)

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Bye

Mississippi (7-1)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: LSU 45, Ole Miss 20

Penn State (6-1)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Week 8: Penn State 45, Minnesota 17

UCLA (6-1)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Oregon 45, Oregon 30

Utah (5-2)

Sept. 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Bye

Wake Forest (6-1)

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Wake Forest 43, Boston College 15

USC (6-1)

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Bye

Oklahoma State (6-1)

Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) celebrates with wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) after scoring a touchdown against Texas in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Week 8: Oklahoma State 41, Texas 34

Oregon (6-1)

Sept. 11, 2021; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7)celebrates his touchdown run during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Oregon 45, UCLA 30

TCU (7-0)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: TCU 38, Kansas State 28

Alabama (7-1)

Bryce Young Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Alabama 30, Mississippi State 6

Clemson (8-0)

Oct. 22, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) and head coach Dabo Swinney talk with 11 minutes left during the fourth quarter against the Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Clemson 27, Syracuse 21

Tennessee (7-0)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Week 8: Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24

Michigan (7-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Week 8: Bye

Georgia (7-0)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Week 8: Bye

Ohio State (7-0)

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Week 8: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire