Predicting CFP rankings after Week 8: Three new teams enter the top 25
There were two top-10 teams that lost on Saturday: UCLA and Mississippi.
The Oregon Ducks looked like a legit offense on Saturday after putting up 45 points on the previously unbeaten Bruins. Quarterback Bo Nix threw five touchdown passes and looked pretty flawless.
Brian Kelly gained his first signature win coaching LSU, beating Ole Miss by 25 points. Jayden Daniels, the Tigers quarterback, not only threw two touchdowns, but also ran the ball for 121 yards and scored three times on the ground.
A few of the top teams continued their winning ways.
The Buckeyes continue to dominate, while it may have taken a while for the offense to get going. Ohio State — with the help of Spencer Petras and the Iowa offense — scored 54 points against the Hawkeyes.
Clemson survived a scare against a good Syracuse team, and Alabama defeated Mississippi State Saturday evening.
Three of our Week 7 top 25 College Football Playoff teams dropped out and three new teams enter the picture.
Here is our prediction of what the CFP top 25 rankings would look like after Week 8.
Maryland (6-2)
Week 8: Maryland 31, Northwestern 24
Oregon State (6-2)
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) runs in a touchdown against Colorado during the first quarter at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Week 8: Oregon State 42, Colorado 9
Tulane (7-1)
Week 8: Tulane 38, Memphis 28
North Carolina State (5-2)
Week 8: Bye
Syracuse (6-1)
Week 8: Clemson 27, Syracuse 21
LSU (6-2)
Week 8: LSU 45, Ole Miss 20
North Carolina (6-1)
Week 8: Bye
Illinois (6-1)
Week 8: Bye
Cincinnati (6-1)
Week 8: Cincinnati 29, SMU 27
Kentucky (5-2)
Week 8: Bye
Mississippi (7-1)
Week 8: LSU 45, Ole Miss 20
Penn State (6-1)
Week 8: Penn State 45, Minnesota 17
UCLA (6-1)
Week 8: Oregon 45, Oregon 30
Utah (5-2)
Week 8: Bye
Wake Forest (6-1)
Week 8: Wake Forest 43, Boston College 15
USC (6-1)
Week 8: Bye
Oklahoma State (6-1)
Week 8: Oklahoma State 41, Texas 34
Oregon (6-1)
Week 8: Oregon 45, UCLA 30
TCU (7-0)
Week 8: TCU 38, Kansas State 28
Alabama (7-1)
Week 8: Alabama 30, Mississippi State 6
Clemson (8-0)
Week 8: Clemson 27, Syracuse 21
Tennessee (7-0)
Week 8: Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24
Michigan (7-0)
Week 8: Bye
Georgia (7-0)
Week 8: Bye
Ohio State (7-0)
Week 8: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10