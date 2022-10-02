Predicting the CFP rankings after Week 5
Week 5 in the college football world had some interesting games and a couple of upsets.
Oklahoma lost its second game of the year, to TCU this time. Texas A&M found itself in the losing column once again after losing to Mississippi State. And after looking like world beaters through the first four weeks, Minnesota laid an egg at home against Purdue.
Kansas continued to roll after beating Iowa State to stay undefeated. While Clemson and Mississippi won signature games against NC ST and Kentucky, respectively.
In our new iteration of predicting the College Football Rankings through Week 5, Ohio State remains on top. But after squeaking by Missouri on Saturday, Georgia dropped a spot.
There are four new teams that entered the rankings after Week 5.
You can see last week’s prediction below, and here are our CFP predictions through Week 5.
Florida State
Record: 4-1
Week 5: Wake Forest 31, Florida State 21
Mississippi State
Record: 4-1
Week 5: Mississippi State 42, Texas A&M 24
Syracuse
Record: 5-0
Week 5: Syracuse 59, Wagner 0
TCU
Record: 4-0
Week 5: TCU 55, Oklahoma 24
Cincinnati
Record: 4-1
Week 5: Cincinnati 31, Tulsa 21
Arkansas
Record: 3-2
Week 5: Alabama 49, Arkansas 26
Wake Forest
Record: 4-1
Week 5: Wake Forest 31, Florida State 21
UCLA
Record: 5-0
Week 5: UCLA 40, Washington 32
Kansas
Record: 5-0
Week 5: Kansas 14, Iowa State 11
Washington
Record: 4-1
Week 5: UCLA 40, Washington 32
BYU
Record: 4-1
Week 5: BYu 38, Utah State 26
North Carolina State
Record: 4-1
Week 5: Clemson 30, NC ST 20
Oregon
Record: 4-1
Week 5: Oregon 45, Stanford 27
Utah
Record: 4-1
Week 5: Utah 42, Oregon State 16
Kentucky
Record: 4-1
Week 5: Ole Miss 22, Kentucky 19
Penn State
Record: 5-0
Week 5: Penn St 17, Northwestern 7
Mississippi
Record: 5-0
Week 5: Ole Miss 22, Kentucky 19
Oklahoma State
Record: 4-0
Week 5: Oklahoma State 36, Baylor 25
Tennessee
Record: 4-0
Week 5: Bye
USC
Record: 5-0
Week 5: USC 42, Arizona State 25
Clemson
Record: 5-0
Week 5: Clemson 30, NC ST 20
Michigan
Record: 5-0
Week 5: Michigan 27, Iowa 14
Georgia
Record: 5-0
Week 5: Georgia 26, Missouri 22
Alabama
Record: 5-0
Week 5: Alabama 49, Arkansas 26
Ohio State
Record: 5-0
Week 5: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10