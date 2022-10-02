Predicting the CFP rankings after Week 5

Week 5 in the college football world had some interesting games and a couple of upsets.

Oklahoma lost its second game of the year, to TCU this time. Texas A&M found itself in the losing column once again after losing to Mississippi State. And after looking like world beaters through the first four weeks, Minnesota laid an egg at home against Purdue.

Kansas continued to roll after beating Iowa State to stay undefeated. While Clemson and Mississippi won signature games against NC ST and Kentucky, respectively.

In our new iteration of predicting the College Football Rankings through Week 5, Ohio State remains on top. But after squeaking by Missouri on Saturday, Georgia dropped a spot.

There are four new teams that entered the rankings after Week 5.

You can see last week’s prediction below, and here are our CFP predictions through Week 5.

List

Florida State

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Wake Forest 31, Florida State 21

Mississippi State

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Mississippi State 42, Texas A&M 24

Syracuse

Adrian Cole #10 of the Syracuse Orange tackles Aron Cruickshank #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the third quarter at the Carrier Dome on September 11, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Syracuse 59, Wagner 0

TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 5: TCU 55, Oklahoma 24

Cincinnati

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Cincinnati 31, Tulsa 21

Arkansas

Arkansas defensive lineman Mataio Soli (11) puts the pressure on Pine Bluff quarterback Skyler Perry (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Record: 3-2

Week 5: Alabama 49, Arkansas 26

Wake Forest

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Wake Forest 31, Florida State 21

UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-0

Week 5: UCLA 40, Washington 32

Kansas

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Kansas 14, Iowa State 11

Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-1

Week 5: UCLA 40, Washington 32

BYU

Syndication: The Register Guard

Record: 4-1

Week 5: BYu 38, Utah State 26

North Carolina State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Clemson 30, NC ST 20

Oregon

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Oregon 45, Stanford 27

Utah

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Utah 42, Oregon State 16

Kentucky

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Ole Miss 22, Kentucky 19

Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Penn St 17, Northwestern 7

Mississippi

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Ole Miss 22, Kentucky 19

Oklahoma State

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Record: 4-0

Week 5: Oklahoma State 36, Baylor 25

Tennessee

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Record: 4-0

Week 5: Bye

USC

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-0

Week 5: USC 42, Arizona State 25

Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Clemson 30, NC ST 20

Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Georgia

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Georgia 26, Missouri 22

Alabama

Bryce Young Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Alabama 49, Arkansas 26

Ohio State

Barbara Perenic-The Columbus Dispatch

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

