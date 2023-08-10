Predicting what a CFP preseason top 25 for 2023 would look like

The 2022 season had a lot of twists and turns. From TCU reaching the College Football Playoff to Texas A&M not being bowl eligible, the unexpected took place.

The 2023 season could be similar or vastly different. Only time will tell. One thing that is for certain is that one team will finish at the top when the College Football trophy is hoisted up in January of 2024.

There has been a lot of coaching turnover and roster changes in the offseason that could affect teams for better or for worse. That remains to be seen.

The 2023 preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll has already been released and more are soon to come.

Roll Tide Wire reveals its one and only preseason top-25 for the 2023 season.

UTSA Roadrunners

2022 Record: 11-3

The Roadrunners have won a total of 23 games in the past two seasons and are expected to continue that trend in 2023. Jeff Traylor and the coaching staff were able to return several key starters on the offensive side of the ball. Team captain and quarterback Frank Harris will return for his fifth and final season. Running back Kevorian Barnes was the team’s leading rusher last season and is set to return.

The Roadrunners did lose their best-receiving threat to the transfer portal but will return key wide receiver, Joshua Cephus. All three of UTSA’s losses in 2022 came at the hands of top-25 opponents (No. 24 Houston, No. 21 Texas, and No. 24 Troy). There is reason for Roadrunner fans to be optimistic about the future of the program.

UCF Knights

2022 Record: 9-5

Many expect UCF’s transition to the Big-12 to be difficult. That is a fair assumption given that the Knights have never been a part of a Power Five conference until now. However, the Knights have a lot of firepower on offense and enough talent on defense to compete in 2023. Gus Malzahn’s squad will return key starters like quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, wide receiver Javon Baker, wide receiver Kobe Hudson, and linebacker Jason Johnson. Not to mention, the coaching staff was able to sign 18 transfers as well. I like UCF’s chances of competing for a Big-12 title in Year 1 in the conference.

Ole Miss Rebels

2022 Record: 8-5

The Rebels got off to a splendid start to the 2022 season. Lane Kiffin’s squad began the season with a 7-0 record before falling in five of the last six games. During the offseason, the Rebels were able to bring in 22 transfers to replace the key contributors that either declared for the NFL draft or elected to transfer.

Some big-name transfers that the Rebels coaching staff was able to reel in are Zakhari Franklin, Chris Marshall, Spencer Sanders, and Chris Graves. Not to mention, the Rebels also return potential Heisman candidate and leading rusher Quinshon Judkins. The expectations for Ole Miss are far lower than they have been in recent years. However, there is no reason to sleep on Kiffin and his program heading into the 2023 season.

Kansas Jayhawks

2022 Record: 6-7

Many were surprised to see Kansas begin the 2022 season with a 6-0 record. The Jayhawks were in a good position to compete for the Big-12 or so it seemed. Quarterback Jaylon Daniels suffered an injury in the TCU game that sidelined him for four weeks. During that time, the Jayhawks lost three out of four games. Subsequently, the team never regained momentum and finished the season with a sub-.500 record.

As the upcoming season approaches, the expectations are somewhat high in Lawrence. The team will return leading rusher Devin Neal, leading wide receiver Lawrence Arnold, and leading tackler Kenny Logan Jr. It will be interesting to see how Lance Leipold’s squad fairs in 2023.

South Carolina Gamecocks

2022 Record: 8-5

South Carolina is coming off its first eight-win season since 2017. Shane Beamer’s squad is poised to have a breakout season in 2023. Potential Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler is returning for his senior season. In 2022, Rattler threw for 3,026 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Gamecocks also return their leading receiver (Juice Wells) and leading tackler (Nick Emmanwori). Things are trending upward in Columbia.

Arkansas Razorbacks

2022 Record: 7-6

It will be difficult for teams to try and navigate the Razorbacks’ backfield in 2023. Arkansas returns its two leading rushers in quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. Adding two new coordinators should only enhance the Razorbacks’ chances of winning in 2023. Last season, Arkansas struggled offensively to finish the season. The defense held its own for the most part. Georgia transfer Jaheim Singletary, Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden, Missouri transfer Trajan Jeffcoat, and North Texas transfer Var’Keyes Gumms were all key additions this offseason. Arkansas should be much improved from a season ago.

Utah Utes

2022 Record: 10-4

The reigning PAC-12 Champions will be a threat to win the PAC-12 yet again in 2023. The Utes are returning several key starters like quarterback Cameron Rising, safety Cole Bishop, running back Micah Bernard, and running back Ja’Quinden Jackson. During the offseason, the Utes were able to land transfers Mycah Pittman, Landen King, and Miles Battle. Kyle Whittingham’s squad will be a force to reckon with for opposing teams in 2023.

Oregon State Beavers

2022 Record: 10-3

In the past, Oregon State has been an overlooked team in the PAC-12. That should not be the case in 2023. The Beavers are coming off their first 10-win season since 2006. Head coach Jonathan Smith is entering his sixth season in Corvallis. Smith and the rest of the coaching staff were able to bring back several starters and were able to add some key transfers in the offseason.

One of the transfers that is expected to be a difference-maker in 2023 is Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei. The former five-star has not tapped into his full potential yet. It will be interesting to see if offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren can help maximize his skillset in order to strengthen the Beavers’ chances of competing in the PAC-12. There is plenty of room for optimism in Corvallis in 2023.

Kansas State Wildcats

2022 Record: 10-4

Kansas State has been an ascending program ever since head coach Chris Klieman took over as the Wildcats’ head coach in 2019. In 2022, the Wildcats won the Big 12 Championship and were able to secure a New Years Six bid to the Sugar Bowl. It will be difficult for the Wildcats to have a season like they did in 2022, however. Kansas State lost its sparkplug on offense and on defense with Deuce Vaughn and Julius Brents heading to the NFL.

One positive is that the entire offensive line is set to return. Starting quarterback Will Howard continued to improve as the season went along. The defense will be a work in progress but should be able to progress as the season rolls along. The Wildcats are expected to have another good year in the Big 12.

TCU Horned Frogs

2022 Record: 13-2

It was quite an unprecedented season in Forth Worth in 2022. The Horned Frogs were projected by many to finish at the bottom of the Big-12. However, Sonny Dykes’ squad was able to reach the College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia. TCU lost starting quarterback Max Duggan, starting running back Kendre Miller, and leading receiver Quentin Johnston to the NFL draft.

It will definitely be a new-look roster in 2023. The Horned Frogs were able to bring in two former five-star prospects in Trey Sanders and Tommy Brockermeyer. Each of them began their college career at Alabama. The biggest concern surrounding the Horned Frogs is the play at the quarterback position. That will go a long way in determining the team’s fate in 2023.

Tulane Green Wave

2022 Record: 12-2

The biggest surprise in 2022 was seeing Tulane finish with its first 12-win season since 1998. It was the Green Wave’s second 12-win season in program history as well. Willie Fritz’s squad had quite the firepower on both sides of the ball. The good news is that Tulane returns starting quarterback Michael Pratt. The bad news is that leading rusher Tyjae Spears and leading receiver Shae Wyatt headed to the NFL.

The good news is that the Green Wave will no longer have to face UCF, Houston, or Cincinnati after each of them joined the Big 12 this offseason. Tulane will likely be the favorite to win 11 of the 12 games on their schedule. The only game that they will serve as underdogs will be against Ole Miss.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2022 Record: 9-4

With Brian Kelly leaving to take the LSU job, expectations were lower than usual in South Bend. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman exceeded expectations. After beginning the season off with two losses, the Fighting Irish battled back to win nine of their last 11 games. There was not a lot of turnover in the offseason either.

The biggest loss was star tight end Michael Mayer declaring for the NFL Draft. The Fighting Irish were able to land arguably the best quarterback in the transfer portal in Sam Hartman. He is a veteran quarterback that has seen much success at the ACC level after having spent the past five seasons at Wake Forest. A lot of Notre Dame’s success in 2023 will be based on Hartman’s play and if others surrounding him can produce.

Tennessee Volunteers

2022 Record: 11-2

Tennessee has proven that they are a contender in the SEC. The Volunteers knocked off No. 25 LSU, No. 20 Florida, and No. 3 Alabama. Josh Heupel’s squad lost several key offensive players with offensive tackle Darnell Wright, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, and quarterback Hendon Hooker heading to the NFL.

However, the Volunteers should be set at the quarterback position with Joe Milton returning for his fifth season. During the offseason, the coaching staff was able to reel in Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. He will be a good replacement for Hyatt given his large catch radius and ability to create mismatches down the field. It is also worth noting that the Volunteers will return eight starters on defense.

Washington Huskies

2022 Record: 11-2

Washington won 11 games in its first season under head coach Kalen DeBoer. The Huskies scored 24 or more points in each of their 13 games in 2023. The good news is that the offense will return eight starters and the defense will return six starters.

The Huskies have one of the top receiving cores in the entire country. The group is led by sophomore Ja’Lynn Polk, junior Jalen McMillan, and junior Rome Odunze. Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will also return for his sixth and final season. Penix Jr. passed for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns. The Huskies will be in the conversation to win the PAC-12 and potentially reach the College Football Playoff.

Oregon Ducks

2022 Record: 10-3

Oregon is a program to keep a close eye on in 2023. The Ducks return its core of skilled players on offense. Quarterback Bo Nix, running back Bucky Irving, running back Noah Whittington, and wide receiver Troy Franklin will all be back in Eugene in 2023.

The transfer portal was certainly welcoming to second-year head coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks were able to bring in 15 transfers. Some of the key additions were USC transfer wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., South Carolina transfer defensive lineman Jordan Burch, Troy transfer wide receiver Tez Johnson, and Alabama transfer cornerback Khyree Jackson. The Ducks will be contenders to win the PAC-12 and reach the College Football Playoff.

Texas Longhorns

2022 Record: 8-5

Texas has not lived up to expectations for quite some time now. The Longhorns have the 2023 season to figure things out before joining the SEC in 2024. The hype is real in Austin ahead of the start of the season. This Longhorns squad is bound to be special in Steve Sarkisian’s third season as Texas’ head coach.

The Longhorns will return 10 starters on offense and six starters on defense. It is worth noting that the offense should be even better in 2023. Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor is returning from injury. Georgia wide receiver A.D. Mitchell and Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon each transferred to Texas in the offseason. The Longhorns have the potential to do a lot of great things in 2023.

Clemson Tigers

2022 Record: 11-3

Clemson was a relatively young team in 2023. The Tigers leading rusher (Will Shipley) and receiver (Antonio Williams) were freshmen. The Tigers lost three of their last six games.

The offense will return a lot of young contributors from a season ago to go along with Shipley and Williams. Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik, junior running back Phil Mafah, and junior wide receiver Beaux Collins will each be key pieces to the Tigers’ offensive plans in 2023. The defense will have to replace Myles Murphy, Trenton Simpson, and Bryan Bresee. The good news is that the Tigers signed a top-15 recruiting class and have a favorable schedule.

Penn State Nittany Lions

2022 Record: 11-2

Penn State could be a dangerous team in the Big Ten in 2023. The Nittany Lions will return its two leading rushers from a season ago in Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. The two combined to rush for 1,928 yards and 22 touchdowns. The biggest question is whether or not quarterback Drew Allar will be able to replace Sean Clifford.

The defense is set to be elite under the direction of defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. The only opponents that were able to score over 30 points against the Nittany Lions in 2023 were Ohio State, Purdue, and Michigan. Outside of those games, the defense held its own. Another interesting thing to note is that Penn State will return seven starters on the defensive side of the ball. An explosive rushing attack and an experienced defense should bode well in Happy Valley.

USC Trojans

2022 Record: 11-3

Lincoln Riley saw a lot of success during his first season as USC’s head coach. Riley’s quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams did as well. The Trojans were considered the favorite to win the PAC-12 but wound up losing to Utah. Riley and Williams will join forces once again in 2023. Wide receiver Jordan Addison headed to the NFL and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. transferred to Oregon. That did not stop the Trojans from adding firepower on both sides of the ball during the offseason.

Riley and the rest of the coaching staff were able to sign the No. 7 recruiting class and land 15 transfers as well. Several of the key additions were Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Mason Cobb, Georgia transfer defensive lineman Bear Alexander, Wyoming transfer offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, and Arizona transfer wide receiver Dorian Singer. The program appears to be trending in the right direction with the 2023 season steadily approaching.

Florida State Seminoles

2022 Record: 10-3

It has been a while since Florida State was considered a threat to win the ACC and contend for a national title. Well, I am here to say that the Seminoles could do both in 2023. Mike Norvell and the coaching staff were able to convince quarterback Jordan Travis and edge rusher Jared Verse to return for their senior season. In doing so, the Seminoles immediately became a transfer destination.

Michigan State transfer wide receiver Keon Coleman, South Carolina transfer tight end Jaheim Bell, and Virginia transfer cornerback Fentrell Cypress joined the Seminoles in the offseason. Florida State is one of the most talented teams from top to bottom in the entire country for the 2023 season.

LSU Tigers

2022 Record: 10-4

LSU’s first season under the direction of Brian Kelly went better than many expected. The Tigers reached the SEC Championship game and pulled off several upsets along the way. The most notable one came against Alabama on Nov. 5. Many anticipate LSU being even better in 2023 and rightfully so.

The Tigers’ top players a season ago were quarterback Jayden Daniels and linebacker Harold Perkins. Both will be back in 2023. The supporting cast is strong as well. LSU is set to return 10 starters on offense. As for the defense, LSU lost a lot of starters to the NFL draft. However, the coaching staff brought in 11 impact transfers on the defensive side of the ball. The group is headlined by Texas A&M transfer cornerback Denver Harris, Syracuse transfer cornerback Duce Chestnut, and Ohio State transfer cornerback JK Johnson. There is enough talent on both sides of the ball for the Tigers to be legitimate contenders to win the College Football Playoff in 2023.

Alabama Crimson Tide

2022 Record: 11-2

Alabama had a lot of turnover on its roster during the 2023 offseason. Typically, that means that Alabama has won a national title or had an exceptional season. Given Alabama’s standard, that was not the case in 2022. The Crimson Tide were vulnerable on defense and were fairly inconsistent on offense. Alabama will now have to replace its two leaders with Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young heading to the NFL.

That will be a steep hill for the Crimson Tide to climb early on in the season. However, it is achievable given the amount of elite talent that Alabama recruited and retained in the offseason. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele appear to be upgrades. The offense will return six starters while the defense is set to return seven starters. That is not a bad number to work with for the Alabama coaching staff and should definitely give Alabama fans room for optimism heading into the 2023 season.

Ohio State Buckeyes

2022 Record: 11-2

There is no denying the fact that Ohio State has the best wide receiver corps in the country with Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Julian Fleming returning to Columbus. The only apparent question mark on Ohio State’s offense resides at the quarterback position. With CJ Stroud heading to the NFL, someone will be forced to take over at quarterback.

The defense will return its three leading tacklers in seniors Tommy Eichenburg, Steele Chambers, and Lathan Ransom. The three combined to force five turnovers and record 271 tackles. The Buckeyes also signed the No. 4 recruiting class and landed nine transfers in the offseason. The Big Ten appears to be a three-way race between Penn State, Michigan, and Ohio State. The Buckeyes have the potential to win the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff if things pan out at quarterback. We will have to wait and see.

Michigan Wolverines

2022 Record: 13-1

Michigan has reached the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons. The Wolverines constantly come up just short of the national title game, however. With an abundance of familiar faces returning on both sides of the ball, it would be unfair to count out Jim Harbaugh’s squad as contenders to win the College Football Playoff.

The two-headed monster at running back is back in 2023. The team’s leading rushers Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum will both be back in Ann Arbor for at least one more season. JJ McCarthy will finally have the opportunity to be the team’s bona fide starter at quarterback. The defense is seemingly always good. Things are trending in the right direction for the 2023 season.

Georgia Bulldogs

2022 Record: 15-0

In 2022, Georgia made things look easy. No one truly tested the Bulldogs en route to the College Football Playoff. Ohio State gave Georgia everything that they could handle in the playoff semifinals but came up short in the end. In the national title game, the Bulldogs rolled over TCU.

Despite the Bulldogs losing several of its key starters on both sides of the ball, the expectation is that Georgia is still the best team in the country. Kirby Smart was able to retain key offensive players like center Sedrick Van Pran, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, and running back Kendall Milton. The defense will also return six starters. The Bulldogs finished with the No. 2 recruiting class and brought in some elite transfers. Georgia is bound to do great things yet again in 2023.

