Predicting the CFP: What does committee do with Oregon and Ohio State after Week 13?

Another week has passed, and once again, the college football landscape has been largely devoid of chaos near the top of the rankings.

That’s not to say that the upsets didn’t give a great effort on Saturday of Rivalry Week, the final week of the regular season. We saw No. 1 Georgia win by a single score, while No. 4 Washington got a game-winning field goal at the horn in the Apple Cup, and No. 8 Alabama managed a miraculous game-winning touchdown on 4th and 31 with under a minute remaining in the Iron Bowl.

Elsewhere, No. 5 Florida State survived, while the No. 6 Oregon Ducks blew the doors off of No. 15 Oregon State in the Civil War. Meanwhile, the biggest result was between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, where the Wolverines won The Big Game for the third straight season.

That now leaves us with an interesting question for the College Football Playoff committee — where do they rank the Buckeyes?

You could argue that with their resume and their close loss to the No. 3 Wolverines, they are the best one-loss team in the nation, surpassing the Ducks. However, should the committee rank Ohio State ahead of Oregon, it won’t matter much in the final rankings, since the Ducks play Washington in the Pac-12 title game, while Ohio State will be sitting at home.

It will be an interesting decision to watch play out. In the meantime, here’s our prediction for how the rankings will look after Week 13:

Week 13 Result: 30-24 Win vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 3

Analysis: I believe that if you are the No. 3 team in the nation, and you beat the No. 2 team in the nation, you should move up to the No. 1 team in the nation. Michigan won The Game for a third-straight year, and they are now virtually a lock to make it to the College Football Playoff.

Georgia Bulldogs

Week 13 Result: 31-23 Win vs. Georgia Tech

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 1

Analysis: Georgia took care of business and beat Georgia Tech on Saturday, though it wasn’t always pretty. They’ve got a huge test next week against Alabama in the SEC Championship. If they win, they’re obviously in the playoffs.

Week 13 Result: 24-21 Win vs. Washington State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 4

Analysis: Washington needed a last-second field goal to win the Apple Cup, but they made history on Saturday, becoming the first team in Pac-12 history to go undefeated in the conference. Now they get a rematch against Oregon in the Pac-12 title game where they are already 8-point underdogs, with a CFP spot on the line.

Week 13 Result: 24-15 Win vs. Florida

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 5

Analysis: Without Jordan Travis, it’s clear that this Florida State team is not worthy of a playoff spot, but they might still get one should they beat a very average Louisville team in the ACC title game next week.

Oregon Ducks

Week 13 Result: 31-7 Win vs. No. 16 Oregon State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 6

Analysis: The Ducks had one of the most convincing rivalry week wins, dispatching with the No. 16 Beavers in dominant fashion, setting up a rematch with the Washington Huskies, this time in the conference championship with a CFP spot on the line.

I have Oregon ranked ahead of Ohio State, but I would not be surprised to see the committee put tOSU at No. 5, and keep Oregon at No. 6. In the end, it won’t matter as long as the Ducks can win the conference title. If they do that, they’re in the playoff.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Week 13 Result: 30-24 Loss vs. No. 3 Michigan

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 2

Analysis: After suffering their first loss of the season, Ohio State drops down from No. 2 to No. 6 for me. Again, I could see them being put at No. 5 by the committee, but it won’t matter much in the end, since they don’t have a chance to play for a Big Ten title.

Week 13 Result: 57-7 Win vs. Texas Tech

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 7

Analysis: Texas got a big win over Texas Tech, blowing them out to clinch their spot in the Big 12 title game where they will face Oklahoma State next week. Should the Longhorns win that game, they’ve got a good argument to get into the playoffs, and will be hoping for a loss from Florida State.

Week 13 Result: 27-24 Win vs. Auburn

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 8

Analysis: Alabama needed a miracle against Auburn, and they got it. Down 4 with under a minute left and facing a 4th and goal from the 31, the Crimson Tide got an insane touchdown that won them the game and kept their playoff hopes alive, much to the dismay of Oregon Duck fans.

Week 13 Result: 48-14 Win vs. Arkansas

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 9

Analysis: Missouri got a big win and likely clinched a spot in a New Years Six bowl game, though they are out of the running for a spot in the playoffs.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Week 13 Result: 42-0 Win vs. Michigan State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 11

Analysis: Penn State’s dominant win over Michigan State was impressive, but at this point in the season, they are playing for nothing more than a New Years Six bowl.

Week 13 Result: 17-7 Win vs. Mississippi State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 12

Week 13 Result: 69-45 Win vs. TCU

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 13

LSU Tigers

Week 13 Result: 42-30 Win vs. Texas A&M

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 14

Week 13 Result: 59-23 Win vs. Arizona State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 15

Week 13 Result: 38-31 Loss vs. Kentucky

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 10

Iowa Hawkeyes

Week 13 Result: 13-10 Win vs. Nebraska

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 17

Week 13 Result: 56-23 Win vs. Stanford

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 18

Oregon State Beavers

Week 13 Result: 31-7 Loss vs. No. 6 Oregon

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 16

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Week 13 Result: 40-34 Win vs. BYU

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 20

Week 13 Result: 48-24 Win vs. Vanderbilt

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 21

NC State Wolfpack

Week 13 Result: 39-20 Win vs. North Carolina

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 22

Kansas State Wildcats

Week 13 Result: 42-35 Loss vs. Iowa State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 19

Week 13 Result: 29-16 Win vs. UTSA

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 23

Clemson Tigers

Week 13 Result: 16-7 Win vs. South Carolina

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 24

Liberty Flames

Week 13 Result: 42-28 Win vs. UTEP

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 25

