Predicting Ceiling, Floor for QBs 4-6

The 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class was wide-open ahead of this past season, and merely weeks ahead of the event itself, many analysts are still split as to just who exactly QB1 is.

Most are of the opinion this is a weaker quarterback class – while each passer seems to lack something or have some notable question marks surrounding him for one reason or another, there is still a lot of potential within this group and there could be some pleasant surprises for teams who take a quarterback between players who have the potential to become high-end backups and others who have the foundational traits to build upon or an exciting ceiling that could see them defy the odds and become a true NFL starter at some point down the line.

Here’s a look into where the floor and the ceiling could lie for QBs 4-6 in my rankings.

4. Malik Willis, Liberty.

It wasn’t long ago that Willis was one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the class – now he’s QB1 or QB2 in nearly every position rankings released. Willis put out a lot of questionable tape from a pure passing perspective in 2021, despite being one of the most impressive players at quarterback and beyond nearly every week from a purely athletic standpoint.

Willis started out the season looking like he could be just as solid of a passer as he was a runner, but that quickly declined. Despite attempting a relatively modest average of 26 passes per game, Willis posted five sub-60% completion percentage performances (the lowest of which was 41.2% against the University of Louisiana - Lafayette) and had three performances with three interceptions against lowly defenses.

While having a knack for extending plays, making plays with his legs and somehow making something good out of seemingly impossible situations with his feet on a regular occasion, he struggled to put the right amount of touch on certain throws that required on it, something that was sometimes difficult on his receivers.

This is an area Willis has been focusing on getting better at ahead of the draft and it’s shown up – he appeared to take a huge leap as a passer that showed in offseason showcases every time he got in front of scouts. The question is as to whether or not it’s something he can maintain on week in, week out basis. If Willis hits his ceiling, he become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over time and is a perfect fit in the modern era. But if he doesn’t, he’ll become a bust and be forgotten about just as quickly as he caught attention.

Story continues

Ceiling: Very High

Floor: Very Low

5. Sam Howell, UNC.

The UNC offense seemed to roll best when Howell was involved both as a passer and a runner, posting an overall season performance that becomes that much more impressive when taking into account how subpar his supporting cast and offensive line was for much of last season. That’s a particularly interesting aspect to look at, considering some were questioning just one season before whether Howell’s success should be attributed to him or those around him, so it's safe to say that narrative has changed.

Howell has a strong arm with a tough, gritty mobility to him that should appeal to a lot of teams at the next level who at least want to develop a reliable backup who can do a lot of things.

He told me at the Senior Bowl he thought he had the strongest arm in the class (though it’s reasonable to argue Carson Strong, Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder are ahead of him there), and that he’s been working on some aspects of his game fundamentally but isn’t looking to completely overhaul anything.

Some noted that Howell appeared to be behind the other quarterbacks where footwork was concerned, something that may be attributed to playing in Phil Longo’s offense, which doesn’t focus in a ton on footwork so long as there aren’t any major issues greatly affecting the quarterback’s play. Howell received a good bit of praise from his coaches at UNC for multiple things, one being his trigger time on routes from the day he stepped in as just a true freshman.

Consistency has been something Howell has struggled with at various points and is another thing he’s trying to improve.

“I just want to be more consistent. I’m not trying to change anything fundamentally. It’s just doing it consistently—have good fundamentals on every play,” Howell said. “There’s definitely a little bit of an adjustment from the footwork we did in college that’s going to be a little bit different in the NFL. So, it’s been just trying to get more comfortable with that. There’s a lot more timing throws in the NFL so I’m going to have to be a lot more consistent with my feet and that’s something I’ve been focusing on is NFL footwork.”

Ceiling: Medium

Floor: Medium

6. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati.

There was nothing particularly impressive about Ridder’s 2021 season looking at his performances and numbers alone. But some of that has to do with the way the Bearcats offense runs and what his responsibilities were – and, at the same time, Ridder may have the best set of foundational traits to grow on in this quarterback class.

He had his inconsistencies last season, sometimes up-and-down with accuracy and in the Cotton Bowl against Alabama had some issues with short passes being batted down, getting the ball out too slowly and looking uncomfortable in the pocket – some of which appeared on top in other games in 2021 as well. But he’s shown a high level of athleticism, putting the nation on notice with a 2022 NFL Scouting Combine performance in which he not only looked solid throwing the ball, but also recorded a 4.52 time on the 40-yard dash. There’s a chance we could have seen more of what Ridder brought to the table from a pure athlete perspective if he had played in a more up-tempo, freewheeling offense.

“If we ran a no-huddle, up-tempo offense, I think people might see me (like Marcus Mariota),” Ridder said when I spoke with him on that last month. “I’ve looked at Marcus Mariota ever since I was growing up watching him at Oregon and watching him win the Heisman and having an NFL career. It’s been fun seeing someone who kind of has body-type similarities to me have success.”

It will be interesting to see if he grows into a player that shows similarities to Mariota in the NFL.

Ceiling: Medium

Floor: High