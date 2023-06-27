Predicting the Cardinals’ Week 1 starting offense

The Arizona Cardinals are on their summer break with training camp about a month away. We don’t know exactly what the offensive starting lineup will look like in Week 1, but we have some information to suggest it.

Based on what we know right now, here are some predictions for the starting lineup on offense.

Kyler Murray is the obvious starter if he is healthy but he is not expected to be ready before the start of the season.

Unless he gets hurt, McCoy should be the guy. He did, though, injure his calf last year before the start of the year.

Running back: James Conner

Conner is set to be the workhorse. No one else on the roster is established as a guy who can produce on offense in the NFL.

Wide receiver: Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (2) poses for a photo during a photoshoot for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Assuming a two-receiver set in their base offense, Brown and Moore are probably the guys, although they might have Zach Pascal in there instead of Moore for blocking purposes.

If Ertz is not quite ready to start the season, it could be McBride and Noah Togiai. But Ertz and McBride are the guys this season.

Left tackle: D.J, Humphries

This is one of two locked-in spots on the offensive line. Assuming no setbacks from his back injury, he will protect the quarterback’s blind side.

Left guard: Elijah Wilkinson

This appears to be a wide-open job. It is the one position we don’t know much.

They added veterans Wilkinson and Dennis Daley this offseason, drafted Jon Gaines and have Josh Jones (although he’s never played left guard), Lecitus Smith and Marquis Hayes returning.

Per Darren Urban, Daley was getting first-team reps in the offseason but I heard Wilkinson was running with the first team in the later weeks of the offseason program during OTAs and minicamp.

Center: Veteran not currently on the roster

All offseason, it has been newcomer Hjalte Froholdt. However, the recent visit of veteran Chase Roullier suggests they still might have a veteran addition at the position with more experience than four NFL games at center, which are the only four NFL games of experience at center on the roster.

Right guard: Will Hernandez

His spot in the lineup feels locked in.

Right tackle: Paris Johnson

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) speaks after the Cardinals rookie minicamp in Tempe on May 12, 2023.

The Cardinals re-signed Kelvin Beachum and guaranteed his full 2023 salary. They have Josh Jones still but drafted Johnson sixth overall and have given him practice reps at tackle.

While some think he coudl be plugged in at left guard, my money is on him starting and the team trades either Beachum or Jones.

