Predicting the Bucs’ 2023 starting offense after the first wave of free agency

Despite entering free agency with less cap space than any team in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have actually managed to not only keep their team intact but add pieces to round out the roster. In fact, very few of the Bucs’ starting spots on offense should be much of a mystery.

Many of last year’s offensive starters are set to return, but not all. The most obvious subtraction is quarterback Tom Brady following his retirement, but it was the offensive line that saw the greatest attrition. The Bucs cut left tackle Donovan Smith and traded right guard Shaq Mason. This created much of the cap space the Bucs desperately needed, but left the offensive line in a rebuild mode.

Most of the likely starters are already on the roster. General manager Jason Licht clearly had a plan in mind before the offseason began to not only get the cap under control but also ensure the Bucs largely had a workable roster.

Here are the Bucs’ likely starters on offense following the start of free agency:

QB Baker Mayfield

Tom Brady is gone and he left a $35 million dead cap hit, putting Tampa in a bind when it came to their next starter. While the Bucs had Kyle Trask on the roster, he only has 10 NFL snaps in his career. Hence, the Bucs signed Baker Mayfield to compete for the starting spot, a role he is likely to win.

RB Rachaad White

The Bucs cut Leonard Fournette not long after free agency began, in large part because they had a superior running back already on the roster in Rachaad White. The rookie was simply more dynamic, forcing missed tackles and gaining more yards after contact than Fournette according to Pro Football Focus. Now the backfield is White’s to lead, with the Bucs unlikely to invest much more to justify taking many snaps away from him.

WR Mike Evans

No, Mike Evans is not going to be traded. He is still one of the most reliable wide receivers in the NFL, recording his ninth consecutive 1000-yard season in 2022. If the Bucs truly want to be competitive in 2023, Evans has to be on the roster and in the starting lineup.

WR Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin faced a daunting challenge in 2022: rehab a torn ACL and return to being one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The rehab was successful, and though it started rough, Godwin started to look like his old self down the stretch of the season, recording his third 1000-yard season. Next to Evans, he should again form one of the best wide receiver tandems in the league.

WR Russell Gage

Russell Gage was signed by Tampa Bay last year to help compensate for a recovering Chris Godwin. Unfortunately, his own injuries prevented him from being a consistently effective weapon. Nevertheless, he will still play a major role for the Bucs’ offense as the third wide receiver.

TE Cade Otton

The rookie tight end surprised last year with how effective he was as a receiver, catching 42 passes for 391 yards and two touchdowns. Though he would not exactly replace Rob Gronkowski, Otton showed promise that he could develop into a quality NFL starter. The Bucs could draft another tight end, but it is unlikely that they will take anyone that will immediately challenge Otton for starting reps.

LT Anton Harrison

While Donovan Smith was a problem for the Bucs last year, releasing him left a sizable hole at left tackle. Tampa’s cap issues prevent them from signing a legitimate replacement, so their only real alternative is the draft. Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrison is likely to be available when the Bucs make their first-round selection. He has a ton of upside and would likely be able to start at left tackle immediately.

LG Nick Leverett

Though the Bucs drafted Luke Goedeke with the intention of starting at left tackle, it was Nick Leverett who took ownership of the position. After Goedeke went down with an injury, Leverett stepped in and started the rest of the season. He was a tenacious run blocker and a reliable pass blocker. With a year of seasoning, he could be even better in 2023.

C Ryan Jensen

When Ryan Jensen went down with a knee injury on the first day of training camp last year, it proved to be an ominous sign of how the Bucs’ season would go. Almost miraculously, Jensen managed to return from a major knee injury without surgery in just five months, just in time for the playoffs. Before his injury, Jensen was one of the best centers in the NFL and the heart of the Bucs’ offense. While it’s unclear what long-term impact his injury might have on his play, he will be the Bucs’ starting center this year.

RG Robert Hainsey

After Jensen went down, Robert Hainsey immediately stepped up and started every game for the Bucs at center. With Jensen back, Hainsey should remain on the starting offensive line, moving over to take the right guard spot vacated when the Bucs traded Shaq Mason.

RT Tristan Wirfs

The Bucs’ only All-Pro last year, Tristan Wirfs is the cornerstone of the Bucs’ offensive line, if not the entire offense. Though he has been rumored to potentially move to left tackle, it makes more sense to let Wirfs stay at the spot where he became an All-Pro.

