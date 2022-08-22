Predicting the Broncos’ 5 upcoming roster cuts

The Denver Broncos have to trim the roster from 85 players down to 80 players before 2:00 p.m. MT on Tuesday. Here’s our quick prediction on which five players could be cut this week.

CB Donnie Lewis Jr .: He played the fewest snaps (five) among Denver’s cornerbacks on Saturday.

OL Michael Niese : The Broncos have a lot of depth at guard and while Niese might be a practice squad candidate, he’s unlikely to make the 53-man roster.

OLB Jonathan Kongbo : Similar to guard, Denver has a crowded outside linebacker depth chart, and Kongbo will face long odds to make the active roster.

DB J.R. Reed : Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson are locks at safety. Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke have been excellent this summer, and they should be locks, too. Delarrin Turner-Yell is a fifth-round pick, so that will help his case. The Broncos seem very unlikely to carry six safeties.

WR Trey Quinn: Before his fumble on Saturday, Quinn was having a fine summer, but Denver has more receivers on the roster (11) than any other position, and Quinn might be the odd man out.

After making five cuts Tuesday, the Broncos will face the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason finale on Saturday. After that, Denver will have until the following Tuesday (Aug. 30) to finalize a 53-man roster.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

3 takeaways from Broncos' 42-15 preseason loss to Bills

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire