Predicting the Broncos’ 16-player practice squad for 2023

We had to make several tough (hypothetical) cuts when we published our 53-man roster prediction for the Denver Broncos earlier this week.

Fortunately, thanks to the NFL’s rules that allow a certain amount of veterans on each practice squad, every player the Broncos cut this summer will be eligible for the practice squad.

Combined with the 53-man active roster, the 16-player practice squad will give Denver 69 total players on their books for the 2023 season (plus any players on injured reserve).

Today, we have a quick list of 16 names to watch for as potential practice squad candidates this summer. All of these players were cut in our 53-man roster prediction.

QB Ben DiNucci

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

RB Jaleel McLaughlin

(Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

TE Nate Adkins

(Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)

TE Tommy Hudson

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

WR Kendall Hinton

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

WR Brandon Johnson

OL Kyle Fuller

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

OL Isaiah Prince

OL Alex Palczewski

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DL Jonathan Harris

DL PJ Mustipher

OLB Aaron Patrick

ILB Justin Strnad

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

CB Art Green

(Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

CB Ja'Quan McMillian

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire