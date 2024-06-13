Predicting breakout candidates for every SEC team in 2024

On Jul. 1 the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners officially join the SEC as the No. 15 and No. 16 members of the most dominant football conference in the country. The Longhorns are coming off a College Football Playoffs berth and have aspirations to do the same in 2024.

For these teams to be successful in 2024, they will need some players to be breakout stars for their roster. Last year, Texas got breakout performances from wide receiver AD Mitchell and running back Jonathon Brooks.

Here are the top candidates for each team in the new-look SEC for the 2024 college football season.

Germie Bernard, WR: Alabama

Germie Bernard comes over from Washington where he played under head coach Kalen DeBoer last season. Before his lone season at Washington, Bernard played his freshman season with Michigan State. During his two seasons at the collegiate level, Bernard accounted for 41 receptions, 547 yards, and 6 total touchdowns. He could more than double that in the upcoming season under DeBoer as one of the primary receivers.

Ja’Quinden Jackson, RB: Arkansas

The former dual-threat signee at Texas will enter his first season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Jackson spent the last three seasons with Utah where he converted to running back. With Raheim Sanders gone, the Hogs will need Jackson to carry the brunt of the load for the offense. If he does, perhaps Sam Pittman can avoid the axe.

Cam Coleman, WR: Auburn

Auburn needs a serious bump on the offensive side of the ball after last year’s showing. Payton Thorne feels like a progress stopper at quarterback but hopefully getting the ball in the hands of the five-star signee can give this offense the juice it needs.

Chimere Dike, WR: Florida

The former Wisconsin Badgers wideout took the path of former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz by transferring to Florida. The new Gators wide receiver is familiar with Mertz having played with the quarterback from 2020 to 2022. Perhaps he can burst onto the scene at a national level as former ASU WR Ricky Pearsall did with Mertz as his quarterback. Dike has accumulated 97 receptions for 1,478 yards and 10 total touchdowns over four seasons in Madison.

Oscar Delp, TE: Georgia

Replacing the production of Brock Bowers at the tight end position is no easy task but Oscar Delp is the next tight end up. He has the size to be a problem for opposing defense and played alongside Bowers for the last couple of seasons. Delp racked up 29 receptions for 345 yards and four touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Brock Vandagriff, QB: Kentucky

Sure the quarterback feels like an easy target but if the Wildcats want to contend in the SEC and College Football Playoffs, they need to get more out of the position. Former UGA passer Brock Vandagriff will have a great opportunity to show why he was highly touted coming out of high school. Dane Key will be a major weapon for him to get the ball to in the upcoming season.

Kyren Lacy, WR: LSU

When it comes to projecting the next breakout star down on the bayou, it is hard to go anywhere else but to the wide receiver. Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers were massive for this team last year and now Garrett Nussmeier needs to find a go-to target. Lacy is a guy that can line up inside and outside to take advantage of matchups. Last year was the best season of his four-year collegiate career. As a super senior, expect him to get a bulk of the targets.

Kevin Coleman, WR: Mississippi State

After the failed experiment with Zach Arnett leading the team, MSU is going back to the Air Raid principles with Jeff Lebby taking over as head coach. Former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen is replacing the Bulldogs’ all-time leading passer, Will Rogers, and his top target is likely former Louisville Cardinals wideout Kevin Coleman.

Marcus Carroll, RB: Missouri

Former Georgia State running back Marcus Carroll is taking a big step up in competition coming to the SEC. Carroll is looking to replace the production of Cody Schrader, who rushed for 2,372 yards and 23 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Carroll rushed for 2,136 yards and 22 touchdowns in four seasons with the Panthers. The plus is that Missouri has one of the best offensive lines in the country blocking for him.

Jackson Arnold, QB: Oklahoma

Former five-star signee Jackson Arnold is the next benefactor of the quarterback transfer carousel. Dillon Gabriel left for Oregon and now Arnold gets his opportunity to shine. Provided he limits the turnovers from his coming out party in the Alamo Bowl, he should do just fine with the Sooners.

Juice Wells, WR: Ole Miss

Once again we are looking at Antwane “Juice” Wells to take a big step forward in 2024. This time he is doing it with a new team. Jaxson Dart should look for him early and often but there are a plethora of receivers to get the ball to in this offense so Wells doesn’t have to be the guy. Wells only played three games due to injury last year and only caught three passes.

Nyck Harbor, WR: South Carolina

Nyck Harbor is a dynamic athlete and what better spot for him than the wide receiver position? With Wells now at Ole Miss, the Gamecocks will need him to take on a larger role. Harbor caught 12 passes in 12 games for South Carolina with just one touchdown. I would be shocked if he doesn’t lead the team in receiving this year given his talent level.

Nico Iamaleava, QB: Tennessee

Another season another new quarterback for the Tennessee Vols. Former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava is poised to lead the high-powered offense that will feature top returning receiver Bru McCoy. He will be joined by former Tulane wideout Chris Brazzell. This move should prove to be an upgrade from last year’s offense led by Joe Milton.

CJ Baxter, RB: Texas

Texas continues to produce top running backs over the last several seasons. Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jonathon Brooks, and Keilan Robinson all moved on to the NFL. CJ Baxter, who filled in for an injured Brooks, is set to take on the lead role along with Jaydon Blue and Tre Wisner. Expect Baxter to see the bulk of the work.

Conner Weigman, QB: Texas A&M

Weigman enters another season coming off a season-ending injury. Should he stay healthy, the Aggies will benefit from it. Over two seasons playing in nine games, Weigman has completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,875 yards and 16 touchdowns. Texas A&M is hopeful that this is the year for the former five-star signee.

Diego Pavia, QB: Vanderbilt

Picking a breakout star for the Commodores is a tough one but quarterback Deigo Pavia is familiar with playing for a team that historically hasn’t been great at football in recent memory. He helped lead a New Mexico State Aggies squad that won 17 games over the last two seasons. Before 2022, the team won a combined 18 games since 2016.

