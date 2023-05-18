Predicting the Bills starting offense after the 2023 NFL draft

As with every new season, NFL teams will see changes to their roster. Between free agency and the NFL Draft, teams will always have new faces occupying the starting lineup.

The Buffalo Bills brought in several new pieces to help bolster their offensive unit. The Bills hope the new additions will be enough to continue an offensive dominance in games. Buffalo was second in the NFL in points per scored per game last year, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here is an early prediction of who will start for the Bills on offense following the 2023 NFL draft:

The skill positions

The Bills offense starts and ends with Josh Allen. Buffalo returns Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis as the starting wideouts. The Bills did not bring in a real challenger to the duo out wide. Dawson Knox cements his place as the starting tight end after signing a four-year extension last year.

We are getting a little adventurous with the Bills new starters, as Buffalo works to get their most dynamic players on the field. The Bills did not utilize 12 personnel (two tight ends) a great deal over the past few seasons.

Now, with first-round pick Dalton Kincaid in the fold, Buffalo will utilize two tight end sets more often. Kincaid will offer a new type of slot attack that the Bills have not utilized in years.

In addition, 2022 second-round pick James Cook takes the helm as the lead running back for Buffalo’s offense. While Damien Harris will provide some help during early down snaps, his skill set is not as dynamic as Cook’s. Thus, Cook will earn a plurality of the snaps in the backfield.

The trenches

The Bills return Dawkins, Morse, and Brown as integral parts of the offensive line. Dawkins has been a reliable protector of Allen’s blindspot.

Meanwhile, Morse anchors the line and leads the way with protection calls in the interior. Brown looks to return to his rookie form when he was completely healthy. Injuries set back Brown a little bit last season, and Buffalo hopes Brown returns to mauling ways.

The Bills brought in two new guards in McGovern and Torrence.

McGovern seems to fit Buffalo’s mold, as he is a solid blocker in space. Torrence, a second-round rookie, is a bit different, as he relies on sheer power to motor over defenders. It will be interesting to see how the Bills blocking scheme alters with two guards who have different strengths in their blocking game.

