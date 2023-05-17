Predicting the Bills starting defense following the 2023 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills defense faired well last season, allowing the second-fewest points per game in the NFL. The team fought injuries and unthinkable circumstances to put together a solid campaign.

The Bills enter the 2023 season with some changes to their unit. The hope is that the unit can make a few more dynamic plays to get the team over the hump and deeper into the playoffs.

In addition, the Bills defense faces a few challenges, as five-year starter Tremaine Edmunds left via free agency. In addition, standout Von Miller is questionable to return by Week 1 as he recovers from an ACL tear suffered in November.

With that, here is an early prediction of who will start for the Bills on defense following the 2023 NFL draft:

Defensive line

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Buffalo uses a defensive line rotation to keep their big bodies fresh in the trenches. However, we know that certain players are going to see the majority of snaps in games.

The Bills have an interesting interior line tandem in Jones and Oliver.

Oliver enters the season after the Bills exercised the 2019 first-round pick’s fifth-year option. It will be a massive year for Oliver, as he looks to cash in next offseason in free agency. Jones, for his part, was a solid force when in the lineup. Jones missed time due to a shoulder injury. When out of the lineup, Jones’ presence was deeply missed.

Rousseau looks to build on build on a solid sophomore season. Rousseau benefited greatly from the addition of Miller. This season, the Bills hope Rousseau can make some more magic on his own.

Miller is questionable to return in Week 1 from an ACL tear. If he’s healthy, Miller will be the starting right end for Buffalo. Realistically, we see Shaq Lawson taking starting snaps in Week 1, as the Bills will probably take their time with making certain the Miller is completely healthy and in game shape before unleashing him on opponents.

Linebackers

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Matt Milano is among the best linebackers in the NFL. The often unheralded defender does a little bit of everything very well. He’s an essential cog in Buffalo’s defense.

The biggest challenge the Bills face is replacing Edmunds. The Bills have several candidates who could take snaps in Edmunds’ place.

For now, we are leading on Dodson being the favorite, as he has more experience in this system than Terrel Bernard and rookie Dorian Williams. AJ Klein could be a dark horse candidate, even though his skill set is markedly different from Edmunds. Still, Klein’s experience puts him on the radar as a potential replacement.

Secondary

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Bills secondary has traditionally been a strength of the team during the Sean McDermott era. If the unit, which was ravaged by injuries last year, can return to full health, expect the group to be dominant once again.

The only spot of concern is CB2.

Elam is the most athletic player with the greatest potential to be a major factor against opponents’ wideouts. But Elam struggled at the start of last year. Even so, with a year of experience in McDermott’s system, it’s expected the Elam will take a major step forward in his development in year two.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire