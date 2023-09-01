Predicting some of the biggest college football games in Week 1

College football is back in full swing after an ugly Week 0. The Utah Utes kicked off the weekend against the Florida Gators in what was the first premier matchup of the football season.

Utah handled its business without starting quarterback Cam Rising. With Rising out with injury, a two-man platoon at quarterback effectively moved the Utes’ offense. In addition, the Utes imposed their will on Florida defensive fronts that looked below SEC standards.

Saturday features several big games. The No. 16 ranked TCU Horned Frogs play host to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in what should be a lopsided matchup in favor of TCU. It will, however, be must-see TV with curiosity over what Sanders and company will look like on a big stage.

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 10 Washington Huskies have relatively tough challenges. The Huskies face Group of Five powerhouse Boise State while the Buckeyes open Big Ten play on the road at Indiana.

Let’s predict some games of interest for Texas faithful.

Sunday Night: LSU 31, Florida State 24

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

With the NFL still in preseason, LSU and Florida State take center stage on Sunday night. The Tigers and Seminoles are both probably seeing more hype than is warranted, but both should have strong seasons in 2023. Ultimately, LSU’s talent should overwhelm Florida State.

TCU 52, Colorado 17

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

TCU beat Colorado soundly in last season’s meeting. We have every reason to believe it happens again. After Deion Sanders decimated his team’s depth with roster cuts, it could be a rebuilding year for the Buffaloes.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) holds onto the ball during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Fresno State finished last season ranked after capping a strong season with a dominant bowl victory over Washington State. That said, we expect big things from Texas transfer Hudson Card at a Purdue program that puts up big passing numbers. Purdue begins its trip back to a Big Ten title game.

Iowa State 9, Northern Iowa 6

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State is probably going to struggle this season after losing several key contributors to a betting scandal. The team is used to starting slow and even has a history of hard fought battles with Northern Iowa. Iowa State defeated Northern Iowa in three overtimes in 2019 with Brock Purdy at quarterback. Expect another ugly game.

Ohio State 45, Indiana 20

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It is possible and perhaps probable that Ohio State gets off to a rocky start with new starting quarterback Kyle McCord. The team still finds a way to win this matchup to start their Big Ten conference slate.

UTSA 37, Houston 31

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The UTSA Roadrunners are not a first game draw you would like to see if you’re Houston. Some have the team pushing for a New Years Six bid. We won’t predict that, but the Roadrunners should give the Cougars fits to kick off the season.

North Carolina 49, South Carolina 42

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

We might get a shootout in the matchup between the two Carolina teams. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye duels with South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. Expect a higher scoring performance.

Alabama 52, Middle Tennessee State 3

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama defense is likely going to be ferocious in 2023. Expect a sharp showing for the team ahead of perhaps the nation’s biggest regular season game of the year against Texas.

Texas 62, Rice 10

Texas Longhorn offensive linemen Kelvin Banks (#78) works out during their second day of preseason practice at the Denius Fields on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

We are setting the bar high, but this Texas offensive line is bigger and more talented than any Longhorns offensive line in recent memory. Devon Campbell joins Kelvin Banks as five-star talents along the line weighing upwards of 340 pounds. That kind of beef on the interior will be plenty even for Oklahoma to handle. It should be enough to put the Rice game away quickly.

