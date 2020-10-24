Predicting Big Ten winners of Michigan football vs. Minnesota, Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Free Press sports writers predict the winners of two Big Ten season openers: Michigan football vs. Minnesota and Michigan State vs. Rutgers.

Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30, ABC

Rainer Sabin

The Wolverines have sputtered coming out of the gates in previous seasons and now Michigan faces a stiff road test in its first game with a brand new starter at quarterback and a revamped offensive line. It's a lot for Jim Harbaugh's squad to overcome. Pick: Minnesota 27, Michigan 24

Shawn Windsor

Wolverines' QB Joe Milton makes his debut in Minneapolis, at night, against a rising program. All camp his teammates have gushed about his poise and confidence. Those traits, along with a big arm and U-M's defense, are enough to open the Milton era with a win. Pick: Michigan 24, Minnesota 16

Orion Sang

This isn't as difficult of a game as it would've been if fans were allowed in the stadium. Still, the Gophers have solid pieces returning on both sides of the ball. It would've helped the Wolverines a lot if they had cornerback Ambry Thomas to defend Bateman and receiver Nico Collins to attack Minnesota's secondary. As it is, both players have opted out. And that'll make it tougher for Michigan to earn a big road win. I think Bateman gets loose for a few big plays in the passing game. And U-M's offense struggles to get going early on. Pick: Minnesota 26, Michigan 24

Michigan State vs. Rutgers, noon, BTN

Rainer Sabin

The Big Ten schedulers did Mel Tucker a favor by giving the Spartans a home opener against the Scarlet Knights in his debut. Rutgers has lost 21 straight conference games. Make that 22, as new/old coach Greg Schiano begins the long slog back to respectability with the Scarlet Knights. Pick: Michigan State 24, Rutgers 14

Shawn Windsor

Mel Tucker makes his coaching debut with a win. The philosophies he has preached — toughness, physicality, discipline — are familiar ones to Spartan nation. They should be enough to hold off Rutgers. Pick: Michigan State 23, Rutgers 17

Chris Solari

While so much focus is on the QB question marks for both teams, this game pits two defensive minds with NFL experience against each other. The Spartans have the luxury of familiarity with their returning offensive pieces, and transfer WR Jayden Reed makes his game-changing presence felt late. Pick: Michigan State 20, Rutgers 13

