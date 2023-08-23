Predicting the Big Ten division & conference winners for the 2023 season

The college football season kicks off this weekend in Dublin, Ireland with Navy vs Notre Dame. It’s tremendous to be back.

This offseason has felt like an eternity in Badger land with the hiring of Luke Fickell, the addition of Phil Longo, the exciting transfer portal season, the spring session, the summer lull and now training camp. All of the changes have had Badger fans ready for real games since at least February.

Related: Wisconsin football 2023 depth chart projection: Offense, Defense

Wisconsin enters the 2023 season with a golden opportunity at hand. The schedule is favorable and, importantly, the West isn’t a juggernaut. With divisions set to be eliminated in 2024, this is truly Wisconsin’s last best chance to win its first Big Ten title since 2012.

It’s technically game week in some parts of the country. So it’s time for my official predictions for the 2023 season:

Big Ten East -- Penn State

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

This is the year for Penn State.

A necessary disclaimer before outlining the Nittany Lions’ case: Penn State struggles to beat Ohio State and Michigan, that will obviously need to change for this to come true. The schedule is not easy, as they draw Illinois and Iowa as two of the East-West crossover contests.

But drop all the concerns. This is the team Penn State fans have been waiting for James Franklin to have since 2016.

They have a presumed upgrade at quarterback in youngster Drew Allar, a lethal 1-2 running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, a solid crop of wide receivers led by transfer Dante Cephas and arguably a top-3 defense in the country.

Sean Clifford had a solid college career, but any Penn State fan will say he held the team back over the last few years. If Allar hits, which I think he will, it’s hard seeing this offense being stopped. And on the other side of the ball, the defense led by DE Chop Robinson, DT Dvon Ellies, LB Abdul Carter and CB Kalen King should, again, be up there with the best in the country.

Consider this: Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks List of 50 college football players included six Nittany Lions: Robinson, DL Jordan Van Den Berg, OT Olu Fashanu, DL Zane Durant and Singleton.

The Nittany Lions are set to peak while Ohio State is watching a quarterback battle leak into training camp. And yes, Michigan is really good again. But neither of those teams check the boxes at every position that Penn State does this year.

I think the East comes down to October 21 when the Nittany Lions visit Ohio State. A win that day means they’re likely conference champions.

Big Ten West -- Wisconsin

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This is a Wisconsin site, so how could I pick anybody else.

(Disclaimer: my brain says Wisconsin wins the division, but my gut feel says it’s Iowa).

No team is better set up with a favorable schedule, returning experience on both sides of the football and general momentum than Wisconsin is.

The division will likely come down to whether the Badgers’ new offense hits in year one and how long it takes for that to happen. I’m most confident the defense will be stellar from the start, but if Phil Longo’s attack with Tanner Mordecai finds its groove starting Week 4 against Purdue, then look out.

I will note, if it isn’t Wisconsin it’ll be Iowa. The Hawkeyes are set again with a top-5 defense and overhauled their offense with former Michigan Cade McNamara. It’s the final year of our beloved Big Ten West, and there would be no more funny outcome than the Brian Ferentz-led Iowa offense leading that team to the title.

Big Ten Champion

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

For the same reason I think it’s Penn State winning the East due to supreme talent on both sides of the ball and the feeling of a peak year, I don’t think the Big Ten Championship Game will stop that path.

The West has never won the Big Ten title, unfortunately. I don’t see that happening for the first time this season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire