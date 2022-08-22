Predicting the Big Ten All-Conference Team for the 2022 season

Big Ten football kicks off on Aug. 27 when three Big Ten teams will take the field on week 0.

It’s a fresh start for the Big Ten after Michigan was crowned the champions of 2021 after it defeated Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game.

The Big Ten conference has some elite talent. Just in 2021 both CJ Stroud and Aidan Hutchison were Heisman finalists (Bryce Young from Alabama took home the honor). If he stays healthy, Stroud is a popular pick to take home the award in 2022. But you can’t count out the talent of TreVeyon Henderson, Braelon Allen, and Blake Corum to all possibly make some noise of their own in 2022.

We predicted the final records for all the Big Ten teams in 2022 and now we are going to predict the Big Ten All-Conference team for 2022 in this article. We did two teams of offense, defense, and special teams.

First-Team Offense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

QB: CJ Stroud (Ohio State)

RB: TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)

RB: Blake Corum (Michigan)

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)

WR: Jayden Reed (Michigan State)

WR: Ronnie Bell (Michigan)

TE: Sam LaPorta (Iowa)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

OL: Paris Johnson (Ohio State)

OL: Zak Zinter (Michigan)

OL: Ryan Hayes (Michigan)

C: Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)

First-Team Defense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

DL: Zach Harrison (Ohio State)

DL: Mazi Smith (Michigan)

DL: Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin)

DL: Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern)

LB: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

LB: Nick Herbig (Wisconsin)

LB Cal Haladay (Michigan State)

CB: Riley Moss (Iowa)

CB: DJ Turner (Michigan)

S: Ronnie Hickman (Ohio State)

S: Ji’Ayir Brown (Penn State)

First-Team Special Team

jake moody michigan kicker

Photo: Isaiah Hole

K: Jake Moody (Michigan)

P: Adam Korsak (Rutgers)

Return Specialist: Jayden Reed (Michigan State)

Return Specialist: Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

Second-Team Offense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

QB: Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland)

RB: Braelon Allen (Wisconsin)

RB: Chase Brown (Illinois)

WR: Rakim Jarrett (Maryland)

WR: Parker Washington (Penn State)

WR: Chris Autumn-Bell (Minnesota)

TE: Erick All (Michigan)

OL: JD Duplain (Michigan State)

OL: Dawand Jones (Ohio State)

OL: Joe Tippman (Wisconsin)

OL: Trevor Keegan (Michigan)

C: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

Second-Team Defense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

DL: Ochun Mathis (Nebraska)

DL: PJ Mustipher (Penn State)

DL: Jacob Slade (Michigan State)

DL: Branson Deen (Purdue)

LB: Junior Colson (Michigan)

LB: Luke Reimer (Nebraska)

LB: Seth Benson (Iowa)

CB: Joey Porter Jr (Penn State)

CB: Denzel Burke (Ohio State)

S: Xavier Henderson (Michigan State)

S: Sydney Brown (Illinois)

Second-Team Special Team

Photo: Isaiah Hole

K: Noah Ruggles (Ohio State)

P: Brad Robbins (Michigan)

Return Specialist: A.J. Henning (Michigan)

Return Specialist: Aron Cruickshank (Rutgers)

