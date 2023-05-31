Predicting the Big 12’s “all-breakout team” for the 2023 season

Surprising results make college football most interesting. Breakout players certainly fit that billing. There should be a handful of Big 12 players who break out in 2023.

Last season, the Texas Longhorns had several of their own breakout players. We were all over the potential breakout of linebacker Jaylan Ford and left tackle Kelvin Banks. Even so, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders exceeded expectations becoming the best tight end in the league.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The two conference championship representatives certainly had their breakout players. Kansas State quarterback Will Howard quickly elevated the Wildcats from above average to conference title contender. The team went on to beat the TCU Horned Frogs and cut short their opponent’s bid for a perfect season.

TCU’s Max Duggan went from benched and unheralded to arguably a top three quarterback in college football last season. His running back Kendre Miller saw his stock rise as the season progressed.

Let’s look at who makes this season’s “all-breakout team.”

Quarterback

Quinn Ewers.

Jalon Daniels, Dillon Gabriel and Will Howard are more proven at the position. Nevertheless, Ewers is the easiest breakout pick at quarterback given his pedigree and strong performance in the spring game. The issue for the second-year starter is consistent accuracy, and he showed much more of that in the spring and latter part of last season. His breakout would key for a Big 12 title run for Texas.

Advertisement

Running Back

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Reese.

As a first year player, Reese was one of the more productive running backs in the league last year. Continued development could see his stock rise even higher. Reese could finish the season as the top back in the conference.

Running Back

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Giddens.

Giddens is a player hardly anybody mentions because of the addition of Florida State transfer running back Treshaun Ward. However, experience in the Kansas State system paired with solid production last season (over 5 yards per carry) lead me to believe he’s primed for a breakout season.

Wide Receiver

Monaray Baldwin.

The Baylor deep threat had his share of explosive plays last season. On the year, he caught 33 passes for 565 yards and four touchdowns. 70-plus yard touchdown receptions against Oklahoma State and TCU helped raise his yards per reception to 17.1. We should see more of Baldwin this season.

Advertisement

Wide Receiver

211228 Cheez It Bowl Extras 021 Jpg

Jaylin Noel.

If the offense is going to score points for Iowa State, somebody will need to catch the football. Jaylin Noel stands as perhaps the Cyclones’ best weapon at receiver.

Wide Receiver

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Phillip Brooks.

The 5-foot-7 wide receiver is an underrated athlete, and is easy to overlook given his lack of height. With Malik Knowles and Deuce Vaughn departing, Brooks should see more touches in 2023.

Wide Receiver

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Jalil Farooq.

Farooq has already produced at the college level, so there isn’t much breaking out left to be done. Even so, the degree to which his numbers increase as the focal point for Oklahoma will merit breakout recognition.

Advertisement

Tight End

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Roberts.

Baylor quietly got a steal at tight end in North Texas transfer Jake Roberts. Last season, Roberts put up 28 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns. You’ll take 14.1 yards per reception from your tight end. The big time player should thrive with the play action plays that offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes calls.

Offensive Line

Andrew Coker.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes proved he does well at weaponizing veteran players in his offensive attack. Last year’s brutal loss in the national title could fuel Coker to make improvement over the summer. The senior tackle for the Horned Frogs could reach another level this season.

Advertisement

Offensive Line

Aem Texas Spring Football 2022 39

Christian Jones.

Jones technically broke out last season, but might not be familiar outside of Texas circles. That could all change in 2023. Look for Jones to solidify his draft stock this season at right tackle.

Defensive Tackle

Byron Murphy.

Murphy is seeing rave reviews so far this offseason for his strong spring. Given what we’ve already seen from the massive tackle, he could wreck several offenses in 2023.

Defensive Line

Rondell Bothroyd.

Bothroyd is as impressive a player as Oklahoma’s defensive linemen were unimpressive last season. Look for the Wake Forest transfer to make a huge impact on the Sooners defense this year.

Advertisement

Linebacker

Texas Longhonsrbb 78206

Anthony Hill.

Hill is going to play a huge role in the Texas defense. He might have to by necessity. Nevertheless, the dynamic playmaker is primed for a strong season and gives the Longhorns defense a significant boost in athleticism and instincts.

Linebacker

Jaren Kanak.

The next great Oklahoma linebacker, Jaren Kanak, has the size and physicality to clamp down on Big 12 offenses. He flashed ability last season. Look for more improvement from No. 7.

Linebacker

Dasan McCullough.

Some suggest Dasan McCullough might not even start for Oklahoma this season. That would be a mistake. I’ll stay bullish on the already productive linebacker who earned Freshman All-American honors at Indiana last season.

Advertisement

Cornerback

Syndication Online Athens

Josh Newton.

There’s breaking out and then there’s becoming a first-round NFL draft pick. That’s what Newton might accomplish at TCU this season. His team needs him to make up for the talent it lost to the NFL draft.

Safety

ougrades — print1

Peyton Bowen.

Bowen is the type of player who could make a splash as a freshman. I believe that because of what I’ve already seen. Bowen, like Anthony Hill, is not simply a freshman. He’s a five-star player in every sense. And, frankly, he’s Oklahoma’s best chance of having a good secondary this year.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire